Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Thursday its sales in China grew 6.7% in May from a year earlier to 130,016 vehicles, as the world's biggest auto market recovered from the coronavirus.

Overall auto sales are expected to grow 12% in May, the country's biggest auto industry body said.

