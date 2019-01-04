Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Nissan's Ghosn to appear in Japanese court within 5 days - NHK

01/04/2019 | 07:34am CET
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in court within five days after he requested an open hearing to hear the reason for his detention, NHK reported on Friday.

It would be Ghosn's first public appearance since he was arrested on Nov. 19 on allegations of financial misconduct. He has since been re-arrested over further allegations.

Ghosn filed a request with the Tokyo District Court on Friday and the court is required to hold a hearing within five days, the national broadcaster reported.

NHK said Ghosn intended to appear, citing his lawyer. His Tokyo-based lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, was not reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates)
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.15% 602 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.51% 880.3 End-of-day quote.0.00%
RENAULT -0.62% 52.6 Real-time Quote.-3.57%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 737 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 524 B
Debt 2019 6 573 B
Yield 2019 6,44%
P/E ratio 2019 6,53
P/E ratio 2020 6,01
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 3 715 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 066  JPY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD0.00%34 762
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.00%195 566
VOLKSWAGEN-2.99%77 625
DAIMLER-2.47%55 029
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.33%51 576
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.00%49 055
