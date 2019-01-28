Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201)
Nissan says co-operating with SEC inquiry after report of probe on executive pay

01/28/2019 | 12:33am EST
The Nissan logo is seen at Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters building in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Monday that it was co-operating with an inquiry by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after a report said the regulator was investigating the Japanese automaker's disclosures on executive pay.

Nissan has accused its former chairman Carlos Ghosn, first arrested on Nov. 19, of financial misconduct. Prosecutors have charged Nissan along with Ghosn for under-reporting his pay. Ghosn has denied the charges.

Bloomberg, citing sources, said the SEC is examining whether the company maintained adequate controls to prevent improper payments.

A Nissan spokesman confirmed the automaker received an inquiry from the U.S. regulator, without giving further details. The SEC was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

Nissan shares were down 1.0 percent at 919 yen in mid-afternoon trade, compared with a 0.4 percent decline in the Nikkei average.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo and Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.97% 20773.56 Real-time Quote.3.79%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 2.45% 927.7 End-of-day quote.8.36%
RENAULT 4.91% 61.16 Real-time Quote.12.12%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 792 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 526 B
Debt 2019 6 564 B
Yield 2019 6,11%
P/E ratio 2019 6,88
P/E ratio 2020 6,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 3 916 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 059  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD8.36%35 733
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.45%201 419
VOLKSWAGEN9.16%87 558
DAIMLER14.51%64 143
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.16%55 194
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.52%54 537
