Nissan sees conflict of interest if Renault director joins reform teams

Renault, which owns 43.4% of Nissan, informed its Japanese affiliate in a letter signed by Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard that it planned to abstain in a shareholder vote on the plans, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Renault has signaled it will block reforms launched by Nissan in the wake of the Carlos Ghosn scandal unless it is granted representation on new board committees, a source close to the French car maker has told Reuters.

Nissan was not immediately available for comment on the issue.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)