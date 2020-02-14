Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan shares tumble to 10-1/2 year low after earnings rout; Renault also suffers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 04:58am EST
Nissan Motor's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Yokohama

Shares of Nissan Motor Co sank to their lowest in more than a decade on Friday, after deep cuts to the troubled Japanese automaker's earnings forecast and dividend raised questions about its future profitability.

Japan's No.2 automaker is reeling from a scandal surrounding former chairman Carlos Ghosn that has also had a knock-on effect on its French partner Renault, shares of which hit their lowest in more than seven years after it earlier posted its first annual loss in a decade.

Nissan on Thursday posted its first quarterly net loss in almost ten years and warned that full-year operating profit would be its weakest in 11 years. It also slashed its full-year dividend outlook to the lowest since 2011.

"It is too early for a halt in the downward trend in Nissan's share price in this environment," Jefferies analyst Takaki Nakanishi wrote in a note to clients following the results on Thursday.

Nissan shares closed down 9.6% at 513.7 yen (£3.6) in Tokyo on Friday, the lowest since mid-2009 and the biggest one-day fall since 2013.

The sell-off since Ghosn's arrest over financial misconduct allegations in November 2018 has wiped out nearly half the market value of both Nissan and Renault.

The automaker's dividend cut will be particularly painful for top shareholder Renault, which in turn said it would cut its dividend for 2019.

The financial performance of the two automakers is deeply intertwined, as a chunk of Renault's net profit comprises contributions from Nissan. In 2019, Nissan contributed just 242 million euros to Renault, a drop of 84% from the previous year and its lowest input since 2009.

(Reporting by David Dolan and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NAKANISHI INC. -1.75% 1857 End-of-day quote.-12.36%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.54% 568.5 End-of-day quote.-9.86%
RENAULT 2.20% 35.55 Real-time Quote.-17.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
05:01aNissan's South Korean unit planning voluntary redundancies - source
RE
04:58aNissan shares tumble to 10-1/2 year low after earnings rout; Renault also suf..
RE
04:53aRenault's 2020 vision clouded as 'tough' year leads to first loss in a decade
RE
04:14aNissan shares tumble to ten-and-a-half year low after earnings rout; Renault ..
RE
03:39aRenault's 2020 vision clouded as 'tough' year leads to first loss in a decade
RE
03:23aRENAULT : says it registered 141 million-euro loss in 2019
AQ
02:48aNissan Reports Quarterly Loss -- WSJ
DJ
01:12aNISSAN MOTOR : hits losses in light of Carlos Ghosn scandal
AQ
02/13NISSAN MOTOR : Tokyo stocks fall in morning amid persisting coronavirus concerns
AQ
02/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Elon said it wouldn’t, but Tesla is once again raising b..
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 286 B
EBIT 2020 100 B
Net income 2020 99 724 M
Debt 2020 6 550 B
Yield 2020 2,81%
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 2 225 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 708,00  JPY
Last Close Price 568,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-9.86%20 253
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.09%195 879
VOLKSWAGEN AG-2.10%94 233
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-3.58%50 444
DAIMLER AG-12.41%50 206
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.46%47 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group