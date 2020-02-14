Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan shares tumble to ten-and-a-half year low after earnings rout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 01:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Yokohama

Shares of Nissan Motor Co fell to their lowest in 10-1/2 years on Friday, tumbling nearly 10% after the struggling Japanese automaker cut its annual profit forecast and said it would not pay a dividend in the second half.

Japan's No.2 automaker has been badly shaken by the scandal surrounding former boss Carlos Ghosn. But that crisis has been compounded by worsening sales and a brand image tarnished by years of heavy discounting in the United States and other markets.

In a sign of the deepening woes, it also on Thursday posted its first quarterly net loss in nearly a decade.

"It is too early for a halt in downward trend in Nissan's share price in this environment," Jeffries analyst Takaki Nakanishi wrote in a note to clients following the results on Thursday.

Shares of Nissan finished down 9.6% at 513.7 yen in Tokyo trade on Friday, their lowest in 10-1/2 years and their biggest one-day fall since 2013.

The dividend cut will be particularly painful for top shareholder Renault. The French carmaker, in turn, on Friday said it would cut its dividend for 2019.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NAKANISHI INC. -1.75% 1857 End-of-day quote.-12.36%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.54% 568.5 End-of-day quote.-9.86%
RENAULT 0.03% 34.815 Real-time Quote.-17.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
01:57aNISSAN MOTOR : Renault sets lower profit goal in crunch reboot year
RE
01:53aNissan shares tumble to ten-and-a-half year low after earnings rout
RE
01:12aNISSAN MOTOR : hits losses in light of Carlos Ghosn scandal
AQ
02/13NISSAN MOTOR : Tokyo stocks fall in morning amid persisting coronavirus concerns
AQ
02/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Elon said it wouldn’t, but Tesla is once again raising b..
02/13NISSAN MOTOR : Stallion Group hosts orphans at movie show
AQ
02/13Hyundai bet big on China. Now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain
RE
02/13Nissan slashes profit outlook after sales slide, says more restructuring need..
RE
02/13Nissan slashes profit outlook after sales slide, says more restructuring need..
RE
02/13UPDATE1 : Nissan reports 1st quarterly net loss in 11 yrs, cuts FY 2019 outlook
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 286 B
EBIT 2020 100 B
Net income 2020 99 724 M
Debt 2020 6 550 B
Yield 2020 2,81%
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 2 225 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 708,00  JPY
Last Close Price 568,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-9.86%20 253
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.09%195 879
VOLKSWAGEN AG-2.10%94 233
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-3.58%50 444
DAIMLER AG-12.41%50 206
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.46%47 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group