Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan to cancel plans to make X-Trail SUV in UK: Sky News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2019 | 11:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Nissan logo is seen at Nissan Motor's global headquarters building in Yokohama

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan is cancelling plans to make the next model of its X-Trail sports utility vehicle in Britain, less than two months before the country is due to leave the European Union, broadcaster Sky News said on Saturday.

Nissan first said four months after Britain voted in June 2016 to leave the EU that it would manufacture a new model of the SUV in Britain, which was seen as a major vote of confidence in the country's manufacturing future.

The main production plant for the current X-Trail is in Japan, while Nissan's plant in Sunderland, northeast England, makes the smaller Qashqai SUV and other models.

"Precise details of Nissan's impending announcement were unclear this weekend, but sources said it was likely to initially involve abandoning the X-Trail production plans which had been announced in the autumn of 2016," Sky reported.

A UK-based spokesman for Nissan declined to comment.

Sky said the announcement due on Monday was not expected to lead to immediate job losses at the Sunderland plant, as the X-Trail is not currently made there, but would raise doubts about further Nissan investment in Britain.

As well as the X-Trail, Nissan said in 2016 it would build the next generation Qashqai SUV in Britain after receiving government assurances over Brexit, in what was seen at the time as a boost for Prime Minister Theresa May.

However, the failure of Britain's government so far to negotiate a smooth exit plan from the European Union has made car manufacturers less willing to use Britain as a European manufacturing center.

Investment in Britain's car industry halved last year, data showed on Thursday, and car production by Nissan in Britain fell by more than 10 percent.

Industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said leaving the EU on March 29 without a transition deal to preserve the smooth flow of parts and finished vehicles across EU borders would cause "permanent devastation" to the British car industry.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Maclean and Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
11:12aNISSAN TO CANCEL PLANS TO MAKE X-TRA : Sky News
RE
07:51aNISSAN MOTOR : e.dams earns first Formula E pole and leads race laps
AQ
02/01Renault-Nissan payments to political advisers draw scrutiny
RE
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
02/01NISSAN MOTOR : revamped Micra is going for 'warm hatch' status
AQ
02/01GHAND NISSAN : Election of Directors of Ghandhara Nissan Limited
AQ
02/01NISSAN MOTOR : board to meet next week on post-Ghosn leadership
AQ
02/01Mitsubishi Motors beats view with 38 percent profit jump on Southeast Asia sa..
RE
02/01Mitsubishi Motors beats view with 38 percent profit jump on SE Asia sales
RE
02/01NISSAN MOTOR : Ex-Nissan chairman, 64, arrested over $70m fraud blames plot and ..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 795 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 524 B
Debt 2019 6 564 B
Yield 2019 6,13%
P/E ratio 2019 6,87
P/E ratio 2020 6,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 3 905 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 056  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD8.05%35 657
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.69%198 260
VOLKSWAGEN7.66%87 000
DAIMLER15.51%64 980
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.87%55 253
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.93%54 734
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.