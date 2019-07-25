Log in
Nissan to cut 12,500 jobs as first quarter profit nearly wiped out

07/25/2019 | 03:22am EDT
The logo of Nissan Motor Co. is seen at its show room behind a traffic sign in Tokyo

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it would slash 12,500 jobs globally by 2022 and cut output to rein in costs as it suffers from sluggish sales and rising costs and tries to recover from a scandal surrounding ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Japan's No. 2 automaker also posted a 98.5% plunge in first-quarter operating profit to 1.6 billion yen ($14.80 million) as it continues to struggle in North America, a key market where it has been stung by mounting costs for vehicle discounts to keep up with stronger sales at its rivals.

Nissan had flagged a steep drop in profit on Wednesday.

The automaker is widening job cuts initially announced in May as it struggles to improve dismal profit margins in the United States, a key market where Ghosn for years had pushed to aggressively grow market share during his time as CEO.

Nissan's operating profit in the April-June quarter compared with the 109.14 billion yen made in the year-ago period and missed the 39.52 billion yen average of eight analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

The automaker kept its forecast of posting an annual profit of 230 billion yen in the year to March, a 28% drop from last year and its weakest in more than a decade.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.03% 782 End-of-day quote.-8.66%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.03% 782 End-of-day quote.-8.66%
RENAULT -0.56% 52.91 Real-time Quote.-2.53%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 234 B
EBIT 2020 260 B
Net income 2020 245 B
Debt 2020 6 676 B
Yield 2020 5,47%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 8,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 3 058 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 813,95  JPY
Last Close Price 781,60  JPY
Spread / Highest target 89,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-8.66%28 294
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP16.46%185 538
VOLKSWAGEN AG14.18%88 901
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.21%57 743
DAIMLER AG7.20%57 341
BMW AG ST-0.98%50 084
