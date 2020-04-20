Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan to shut down global headquarters, other Japan facilities through mid-May due to virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 09:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Yokohama

Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday said that it would temporarily shut down operations at its global headquarters and other facilities in Japan through early May to contain the spread of the coronavirus at its sites.

The Japanese automaker said that it would reduce operations to a minimum level at its head offices in Yokohama along with other non-production facilities, including in nearby Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, where its main R&D centre is located.

The 16-day closure will run between April 25 and May 10, affecting a total of 15,000 employees, the company said in a statement.

Like many of its global rivals, Nissan has shuttered most of its global production facilities due to the virus, and operations at many of its vehicle plants in Japan have been suspended since earlier this month due to plummeting demand.

Even before the spread of the coronavirus, Nissan's sales and profits had been slumping and it was burning through cash, forcing it to row back on an aggressive expansion plan pursued by ousted leader Carlos Ghosn. The pandemic has only piled on urgency and pressure to renewed efforts to downsize.

The automaker is due to announce a new recovery plan next month, and sources have told Reuters that executives see the need for the company to become much smaller company, selling 1 million less cars than its current annual target of 6 million units.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
09:56pNissan to shut down global headquarters, other Japan facilities through mid-M..
RE
11:16aNISSAN MOTOR : invites all to #DrawDrawDraw
AQ
04/16SUBARU : Nissan extends U.S. production shutdown until mid-May
RE
04/16NISSAN MOTOR : joins face shield making in Japan to combat coronavirus
AQ
04/16NISSAN MOTOR : licenses lithium-ion battery technology to APB Corporation
PU
04/15Aston Martin extends manufacturing suspensions by a week over coronavirus
RE
04/14Renault quits its main China venture after weak sales
RE
04/14Renault quits its main China venture after weak sales
RE
04/14RENAULT : Hit by Coronavirus and a Market Slump, to Close Its Main China Busines..
DJ
04/14Dongfeng Motor, Renault to Restructure JV Due to Downturn in China's Domestic..
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 127 B
EBIT 2020 48 041 M
Net income 2020 39 815 M
Debt 2020 6 730 B
Yield 2020 3,06%
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -17,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 1 427 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 506,11  JPY
Last Close Price 364,70  JPY
Spread / Highest target 306%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.0.89%13 277
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.78%174 729
VOLKSWAGEN AG-29.22%71 138
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.5.99%39 682
BMW AG-29.76%36 727
DAIMLER AG-41.92%33 803
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group