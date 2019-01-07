Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Ousted Nissan chairman Ghosn to make first public appearance since November arrest

01/07/2019 | 06:15pm EST
Media members wait near the Tokyo Detention Center, where Nissan's arrested chairman Carlos Ghosn is being held, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in a Tokyo court on Tuesday, in his first public appearance since his arrest in November on allegations of financial misconduct.

Ghosn, credited with rescuing Nissan from near-bankruptcy two decades ago, is scheduled to appear at the Tokyo District Court for a hearing requested by his lawyers to explain the reasons for his prolonged detention since his Nov. 19 arrest.

In such proceedings, the judge usually starts by giving reasons for the detention, after which the prosecutors, defence lawyers and the defendant are allowed to address the court.

Ghosn's Japanese lawyers have also scheduled a press conference for Tuesday afternoon, where they are expected to speak in his defence for the first time since the arrest. The legal team is headed by former prosecutor Motonari Otsuru.

Local media have said Ghosn denies the allegations.

The case has rattled Nissan's alliance with French automaker Renault, where Ghosn still remains chairman and chief executive. He had been pushing for a deeper tie-up between the pair, including potentially a full merger at the French government's urging, despite strong reservations at Nissan.

His arrest has also put Japan's criminal justice system under international scrutiny and sparked criticism for some of its practices, including keeping suspects in detention for long periods and prohibiting defence lawyers from being present during interrogations that can last eight hours a day.

Ghosn, who was arrested first on Nov. 19, has been re-arrested twice on different charges since then, a tactic often used by Japanese prosecutors to keep suspects in detention.

He has been held at the Tokyo Detention Centre, a spartan facility where small rooms have a toilet in the corner and no heater - a far cry from the jet-setting lifestyle Ghosn was accustomed to. His son, Anthony Ghosn, said his father had lost 10 kgs (22 pounds) during his detention, according to France's weekly Journal du Dimanche.

Under Japanese law, suspects can be detained without charges for up to 23 days, and then re-arrested on separate allegations.

Ghosn has been formally charged with under-reporting his income. On Dec. 21, he was re-arrested, but not indicted, on allegations of aggravated breach of trust. In the latter, Ghosn is accused of transferring personal investment losses worth 1.85 billion yen (13.32 million pounds) to the carmaker.

On Dec. 31, the Tokyo District Court granted prosecutors' request to extend Ghosn's detention by 10 days until Jan. 11.

Nissan, which has ousted Ghosn from its board, has said a whistleblower investigation also uncovered personal use of company funds and other misconduct.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tim Kelly

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORP 2.71% 3112 End-of-day quote.4.99%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 2.67% 893 End-of-day quote.4.31%
RENAULT 0.44% 54.47 Real-time Quote.-0.59%
