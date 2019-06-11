Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Proxy advisers urge shareholders to vote against Nissan CEO reappointment: Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 07:12pm EDT
Nissan President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a news conference at its global headquarters building in Yokohama

(Reuters) - Two leading proxy advisory firms have urged shareholders of Japanese automaker Nissan Motor to vote against the reappointment of Chief Executive Officer and President Hiroto Saikawa, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) have sent materials opposing Saikawa's reappointment to their clients, the Nikkei said without citing sources.

Glass Lewis told shareholders that as Saikawa was a representative director when the then Chairman Carlos Ghosn allegedly engaged in financial misconduct, it cannot support him in a position of oversight over other directors, the newspaper said.

Saikawa needs the support of at least half of voting shareholders at the June 25 meeting to get reappointed.

Nissan, Glass Lewis and ISS were unavailable for comment outside their regular business hours.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.33% 21204.28 Real-time Quote.5.59%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.34% 770 End-of-day quote.-10.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
07:12pPROXY ADVISERS URGE SHAREHOLDERS TO : Nikkei
RE
11:54aNISSAN MOTOR : shares vision for future mobility at CES Asia 2019; Intelligent M..
AQ
10:07aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Amazon, Google, Merck, Airbus
05:05aRenault/Fiat case 'not closed', says French transport minister
RE
03:51aRenault/Fiat case 'not closed', says French transport minister
RE
03:24aNISSAN MOTOR : SA's Whitfield given Egypt portfolio
AQ
03:14aNISSAN MOTOR : SA's Whitfield given Egypt portfolio
AQ
03:14aNISSAN MOTOR : SA's Whitfield given Egypt portfolio
AQ
02:48aAuto Partners Nissan, Renault Intensify Dispute -- WSJ
DJ
06/10NISSAN MOTOR : shares vision for future mobility at CES Asia 2019
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 317 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 285 B
Debt 2020 6 713 B
Yield 2020 5,78%
P/E ratio 2020 10,67
P/E ratio 2021 7,80
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Capitalization 3 212 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 866  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-10.06%29 119
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.69%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN2.13%79 799
DAIMLER AG3.69%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION7.65%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About