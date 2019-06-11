Proxy advisers urge shareholders to vote against Nissan CEO reappointment: Nikkei

Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) have sent materials opposing Saikawa's reappointment to their clients, the Nikkei said without citing sources.

Glass Lewis told shareholders that as Saikawa was a representative director when the then Chairman Carlos Ghosn allegedly engaged in financial misconduct, it cannot support him in a position of oversight over other directors, the newspaper said.

Saikawa needs the support of at least half of voting shareholders at the June 25 meeting to get reappointed.

Nissan, Glass Lewis and ISS were unavailable for comment outside their regular business hours.

