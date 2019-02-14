Log in
Renault Chairman: not time to discuss Nissan chairmanship - Jiji

02/14/2019 | 01:56am EST
Jean-Dominique Senard, newly-appointed Chairman of Renault, poses with Thierry Bollore, newly-appointed CEO of Renault, after French carmaker Renault's board of directors meeting in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris

TOKYO (Reuters) - Renault SA Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, arriving in Japan for a meeting with Nissan Motor, said it was not yet time to discuss whether he would assume the chairmanship of the Japanese automaker, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.

Senard, who is expected to meet Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and reaffirm an alliance rocked by the arrest and ouster of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, also said he expected discussions to be amicable, according to the report.

Senard was appointed chairman of the French automaker three weeks ago, and is also expected to be named to Nissan's board, given Renault's 43 percent stake in the Japanese firm. It remains unclear whether Senard will also become chairman of Nissan.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by David Dolan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.74% 938.3 End-of-day quote.9.60%
RENAULT 0.09% 56.67 Real-time Quote.3.89%
