Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault/Fiat case 'not closed', says French transport minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 03:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Renault and Fiat carmakers are seen in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - Plans to merge carmakers Renault and Fiat Chrysler could re-emerge despite the breakdown of negotiations last week, France's transport minister said on Tuesday, joining a chorus of French officials hoping the deal could be revived.

Asked if talks between the two companies were over, Elisabeth Borne told BFM TV: "I think it is not closed."

Borne's comments follow similar remarks by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who also said he felt a merger between France's Renault and Italian-American Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) remained a "good opportunity."

French budget minister Gerald Darmanin said last week as well that he hoped the door had not closed on a deal.

Last week, FCA pulled out of $35 billion (£27.6 billion) merger talks with Renault, with both companies blaming the French government.

France has a 15% stake in Renault and the collapse of the talks deprived the companies of an opportunity to create the world's third-biggest carmaker with 5 billion euros (£4.5 billion) in promised annual synergies.

FCA and Renault are still looking for ways to resuscitate their merger plan and win the approval of Renault's alliance partner Nissan, sources close to the companies have told Reuters.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR NV 0.48% 59 End-of-day quote.24.84%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.73% 11.872 End-of-day quote.-6.39%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.74% 13.43 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.38% 514 End-of-day quote.-10.14%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.84% 767.4 End-of-day quote.-10.36%
PEUGEOT 0.86% 21.06 Real-time Quote.11.99%
RENAULT 1.82% 56.04 Real-time Quote.0.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
03:51aRenault/Fiat case 'not closed', says French transport minister
RE
03:50aRenault/Fiat case 'not closed', says French transport minister
RE
03:24aNISSAN MOTOR : SA's Whitfield given Egypt portfolio
AQ
03:14aNISSAN MOTOR : SA's Whitfield given Egypt portfolio
AQ
03:14aNISSAN MOTOR : SA's Whitfield given Egypt portfolio
AQ
02:48aAuto Partners Nissan, Renault Intensify Dispute -- WSJ
DJ
06/10NISSAN MOTOR : shares vision for future mobility at CES Asia 2019
PU
06/10RENAULT : Business - France wants stronger Renault-Nissan alliance
AQ
06/10EXCLUSIVE : FCA-Renault revival may hinge on Nissan stake cut - sources
RE
06/10UPDATE2 : Renault's opposition to governance reform "regrettable": Nissan CEO
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 317 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 285 B
Debt 2020 6 713 B
Yield 2020 5,78%
P/E ratio 2020 10,67
P/E ratio 2021 7,80
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Capitalization 3 212 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 866  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-10.36%29 119
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.51%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN2.13%79 799
DAIMLER AG3.69%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION7.65%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About