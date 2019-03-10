Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault, Nissan, MMC plan joint board meeting, eye integration - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 10:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan are seen in front of a common dealership of the companies in Saint-Avold

TOKYO (Reuters) - Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp plan to set up a joint board meeting structure to discuss issues related to their alliance in a step towards integration of operations, TV Tokyo reported on Sunday.

Citing multiple sources involved in the matter, the broadcaster said the heads of the three automakers - Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Osamu Masuko, and Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard - are preparing to announce the plan for the joint meeting soon.

If approved at Nissan's scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, the three companies' top executives will unveil the plan for the joint meeting, TV Tokyo said.

None of the three companies could be reached for immediate comment.

The alliance between Renault and Nissan was first set up in 1999 and expanded in 2016 to include Mitsubishi.

Carlos Ghosn, who served as chairman at all three companies, before his arrest in November, had been pushing for a deeper tie-up between Nissan and Renault, including possiby a full merger, despite Nissan reservations.

The future of the three-way partnership has been thrown into doubt after Ghosn's arrest for alleged financial misconduct.

Ghosn, released on $9 million bail last week, faces charges of aggravated breach of trust and under-reporting his salary by about $82 million at Nissan for nearly a decade. He denies the charges.

The new board meeting structure, to be called "New Alliance Board", would effectively replace two separate Dutch-based companies - one between Nissan and Renault, and the other between Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors - that were set up to explore synergies and handle other alliance matters, TV Tokyo reported.

The board meeting is likely to be chaired by Senard, and may assign working groups to explore ways to combine the three companies' operations, TV Tokyo said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Maki Shiraki. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.98% 593 End-of-day quote.3.67%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.81% 911.5 End-of-day quote.6.47%
RENAULT -0.94% 57.19 Real-time Quote.4.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
10:39aRenault, Nissan, MMC plan joint board meeting, eye integration - report
RE
03/09NISSAN MOTOR : Przygonski completes back-to-back win at Dubai Baja
AQ
03/09NISSAN MOTOR : Terra conquers Mayon
AQ
03/09NISSAN MOTOR : to electrify one fourth of its sales volume in Asia and Oceania
PU
03/08NISSAN MOTOR : Urgent Headline News
AQ
03/08Al Qassimi makes flying start to Dubai World Cup Rally
AQ
03/08NISSAN MOTOR : Khalid leads the way in Dubai International Baja
AQ
03/08NISSAN MOTOR : Krenzen Auto is Now Hosting the Nissan Now Sales Event for a Limi..
AQ
03/08NISSAN MOTOR : Lawyer Apologizes for Ghosn's 'Disguise' during Release
AQ
03/08NISSAN MOTOR : ex-chair Ghosn steps out in Tokyo, trailed by media
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 753 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 474 B
Debt 2019 6 582 B
Yield 2019 6,22%
P/E ratio 2019 7,60
P/E ratio 2020 7,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 3 847 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 006  JPY
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD6.47%34 590
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.68%191 604
VOLKSWAGEN5.86%84 195
DAIMLER AG9.08%60 193
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.57%53 546
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.07%52 674
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.