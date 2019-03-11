Log in
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi chiefs to hold news conference Tuesday

03/11/2019 | 12:35am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - The heads of Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp will hold a joint news conference at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama on Tuesday, Nissan said.

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, Renault CEO Thierry Bollore, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi Motors Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko will attend the one-hour event, scheduled from 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT), Nissan said.

No other information was available. It will mark the first joint news conference by the three companies since the arrest of Carlos Ghosn.

People with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier that the three partners plan to set up a joint board meeting structure in the wake of Ghosn's ouster as chairman of all three companies following his arrest.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by David Dolan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.98% 593 End-of-day quote.3.67%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.81% 911.5 End-of-day quote.6.47%
RENAULT -0.94% 57.19 Real-time Quote.4.84%
