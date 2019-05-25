Log in
Nissan Motor Co Ltd

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
News 
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi may discuss a merger in the future

0
05/25/2019 | 05:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO : Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi chiefs hold a news conference in Yokohama

PARIS (Reuters) - Car makers Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi may discuss a merger later in the future, Jean-Dominique Senard, the CEO of the French car manufacturer said on Saturday.

"These discussions over a capitalistic merger have been carried out for a while and they were brought out in a dramatic way recently," Senard said in an interview with France Inter radio station. "I think that later on, as events unfold, Renault, Nissan and Mistubishi will think about that with serenity."

For now, the companies are working on ways to optimise their alliance, said Senard, who heads of it.

Talks about a possible merger over the past days "have scared out everybody", Senard said.

The removal of Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn, credited with rescuing Nissan from near-bankruptcy in 1999, from the head of the alliance has raised a cloud of uncertainty about its future.

As Nissan ponders its future without Ghosn, who is charged with financial misconduct, French partner Renault has been quietly manoeuvring for merger talks, sources at both automakers have recently told Reuters.

Ghosn has denied all charges against him.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Caroline Paillez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORP 0.42% 2851 End-of-day quote.-3.81%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.88% 741 End-of-day quote.-13.44%
RENAULT 0.03% 49.985 Real-time Quote.-8.37%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 456 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 390 B
Debt 2020 6 580 B
Yield 2020 6,49%
P/E ratio 2020 7,74
P/E ratio 2021 6,43
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Capitalization 3 126 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 885  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-13.44%28 592
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.21%193 532
VOLKSWAGEN2.84%80 716
DAIMLER AG3.31%56 842
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.99%49 814
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-10.23%46 256
