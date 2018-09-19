Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Renault, VW and Fiat Chrysler sales surged before stiffer EU emissions tests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 08:09am CEST
FILE PHOTO: New Volkswagen cars at the Berlin Brandenburg international airport

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault, Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler led a 29.8 percent European car sales surge last month, the main regional industry body said, as automakers used discounts to clear inventory ahead of tougher emissions tests.

Registrations across Europe rose to 1.17 million cars, well above usual levels for the slow month of August and the 902,870 achieved in the same month last year, Brussels-based ACEA said on Wednesday.

The tougher new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test (WLTP) became mandatory on Sept. 1, forcing carmakers including Renault and Volkswagen to halt deliveries of some model versions that had yet to be re-certified for emissions.

Ahead of the deadline, many boosted financial incentives and registrations of their own new vehicles to be sold on the used car market, analysts have said.

"Some auto manufacturers offered pre‐WLTP vehicles at extremely attractive prices," ACEA said. "As a result, double-digit percentage gains were registered in many EU countries."

The numbers published on Wednesday for the European Union and four European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries reveal that France's Renault posted the steepest increase in regional sales, with a 56.4 percent gain. Its alliance partner Nissan's sales rose 46.3 percent.

VW Group sales jumped 39.3 percent, while Fiat Chrysler registrations rose 38.9 percent, with sales by its Jeep brand leaping by 158 percent.

Forecasters expect the market surge to be offset by a sales slowdown in the remaining months of the year, in which the August discounters are likely to come off worse.

By contrast, Peugeot maker PSA Group and Japan's Toyota, which both had WTLP-compliant line-ups before the deadline, recorded August sales gains of 17-18 percent.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.35% 15.09 End-of-day quote.1.21%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.32% 1074 End-of-day quote.-4.96%
PEUGEOT 3.48% 24.39 Real-time Quote.43.85%
RENAULT 1.76% 75.14 Real-time Quote.-10.45%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 1.64% 6960 End-of-day quote.-4.66%
VOLKSWAGEN 2.60% 148.24 Delayed Quote.-10.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
08:09aRenault, VW and Fiat Chrysler sales surged before stiffer EU emissions tests
RE
01:49aNISSAN MOTOR : Aiken County car crash sends two to Augusta hospital with 'seriou..
AQ
01:07aNISSAN MOTOR : Crash involving an ambulance leaves one dead in King George
AQ
09/18NISSAN MOTOR : DMV and Nissan/INFINITI urge affected vehicle owners to get recal..
AQ
09/18NISSAN MOTOR : Clark County deputies arrest 2 following short pursuit
AQ
09/18NISSAN MOTOR : Google, auto alliance partner on infotainment
AQ
09/18LIVE FROM NASHVILLE : 2019 Nissan TITAN to feature segment exclusive Fender® Pre..
AQ
09/18Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi And Google Join Forces On Next-Generation
AQ
09/18NISSAN MOTOR : Driver 'felt suicidal' after horror crash
AQ
09/18Renault-Nissan-M'bishi alliance ties up with Google on in-car services
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Tesla - Model 3 Demand At Current Prices May Be Causing Inventory Problems 
09/18Markets Shrug Off Fresh Trade Salvo (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/18WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Markets Shrug Off Fresh Trade Salvo 
09/18Big Google push into auto industry 
09/17Nissan's All-New 2019 Altima Is A Radical Departure From The Plain Vanilla Se.. 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 741 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 538 B
Debt 2019 6 811 B
Yield 2019 5,31%
P/E ratio 2019 7,80
P/E ratio 2020 7,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 4 533 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 176  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Chairman
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-4.96%39 939
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.66%199 474
VOLKSWAGEN-10.94%83 902
DAIMLER-21.23%69 316
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.79%62 740
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-16.33%52 021
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.