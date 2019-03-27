Log in
Renault aims to restart Nissan merger talks within 12 months - FT

03/27/2019 | 03:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan are seen in front of a common dealership of the companies in Saint-Avold

(Reuters) - France's Renault SA intends to restart merger talks with Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd within 12 months, after which it will set sight on a bid to buy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The plans signal a return to the strategies supported by former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn who held talks about merging Renault with Fiat Chrysler two to three years ago, FT said citing sources familiar with the matter, adding that the proposal was opposed by the French government back then.

Late last year, Ghosn was ousted as Nissan chair and arrested in Tokyo on financial misconduct charges of under-reporting his salary. Ghosn has said the charges were "meritless".

The recent formation of a new alliance board led by Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard has led to an increase in confidence that the two parties can now push ahead with the merger plans, according to FT.

Fiat Chrysler is also seeking a partnership or merger and the company is holding talks with rivals for a deal, FT reported.

Fiat did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. A Renault spokesman declined to comment. Nissan said it did not comment on rumours.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume in Paris and Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.43% 13.09 End-of-day quote.3.22%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.39% 958.5 End-of-day quote.11.96%
RENAULT 0.67% 56.88 Real-time Quote.4.27%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 728 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 465 B
Debt 2019 6 590 B
Yield 2019 5,92%
P/E ratio 2019 8,12
P/E ratio 2020 7,44
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 4 046 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD11.96%36 584
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.39%195 863
VOLKSWAGEN-0.22%80 704
DAIMLER AG9.76%61 408
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.22%51 798
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%50 719
