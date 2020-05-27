Log in
Renault has no problems in relations with French state, chairman says

05/27/2020 | 04:18am EDT

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Wednesday that relations with the French government were fine, even as the state continues to haggle over finalising a 5 billion euros (4.45 billion pounds) loan for Renault.

"There are absolutely no problems at all in terms of our relation with the French state," said Senard.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said the government - which has a 15% stake in Renault - would not sign off on the planned 5 billion euros state loan until management and unions had concluded talks over Renault's French workforce and sites.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 3.47% 298 End-of-day quote.-34.93%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 5.10% 393.8 End-of-day quote.-38.09%
RENAULT 13.42% 21.84 Real-time Quote.-54.59%
