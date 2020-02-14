Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault's 2020 vision clouded as 'tough' year leads to first loss in a decade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 04:53am EST
The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen on a car at a dealership of the company in Vendenheim near Strasbourg

Renault reported its first loss in a decade and cut its 2020 margin target on Friday, as it attempts to draw a line under the Carlos Ghosn affair and reboot its Nissan alliance.

The French carmaker is trying to move on from the internal turmoil sparked by the scandal involving its former boss Ghosn with a management shake-up. Meanwhile, it is also grappling like other automakers, including Japan's Nissan, with tumbling auto demand in some key markets like China.

"It has been a tough year for Groupe Renault and the alliance," acting Chief Executive Clotilde Delbos told a conference call, adding that the broader autos downturn had hit the company "right when we were facing internal difficulties."

Renault posted a loss of 141 million euros ($153 million) for the group share of net income, in part as a result of charges linked to some of its Chinese joint ventures.

The contribution from Nissan, in which Renault has a 43% stake, also fell and it was hit by a French deferred tax charge.

Nissan this week had its first quarterly loss in nearly ten years and cut its operating profit forecast.

Renault set a 2020 operating margin target of between 3% and 4%, down from 4.8% in 2019, and sliced its proposed dividend against 2019 by almost 70% from a year earlier.

Renault shares were down 4.3% at 0831 GMT.

Luca de Meo, who used to run Volkswagen's Seat brand, is set to join as CEO in July, taking over from Delbos, who is also Renault's financial chief.

She stepped into the CEO role on an interim basis after Thierry Bollore, a long-standing Ghosn ally, was ousted in October.

Ghosn, who ran Renault and oversaw its alliance with Nissan, was arrested in Japan in late 2018 on financial misconduct charges, but fled to Lebanon in December.

He has denied wrongdoing and hit out at his past employers, saying the Renault-Nissan alliance was all but dead without him.

ALLIANCE SCEPTICS

Renault executives repeated assurances that the Nissan alliance was on track. Delbos acknowledged that investors were still sceptical, but said that the firms would provide meatier joint goals by May.

Carmakers have posted contrasting performances in an industry hobbled by falling global demand, squeezed by high investment costs for cleaner models, and now facing supply chain problems due to China's coronavirus outbreak.

However, Italy's Fiat Chrysler posted higher fourth-quarter profit due to a strong North American business.

Renault forecast that the global auto market would fall in 2020, with sales in Europe and Russia down around 3%.

It stumbled in several countries, including Argentina, and said it needed to fix its operations in China, where it has a partnership with Dongfeng on electric vehicles and with Brilliance China Automotive Holdings on commercial cars.

Renault said its goals did not take into account possible impacts from the coronavirus crisis in China, where it has a factory in Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic, which has been in lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

It has also suspended operations for at least four days at its South Korean subsidiary due to supply chain hiccups.

Renault's group sales fell 3.3% to 55.53 billion euros in 2019, beating an average 55.24 billion-euro forecast expected by 20 analysts polled by Refinitiv. Sales were down 2.7% at constant exchange rates.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

By Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ -0.79% 3.79 Real-time Quote.-1.80%
BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.28% 7.12 End-of-day quote.-12.42%
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 2.39% 6.42 End-of-day quote.-13.13%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.03% 66.505 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.26% 12.462 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.54% 568.5 End-of-day quote.-9.86%
RENAULT 2.20% 35.64 Real-time Quote.-17.46%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.01% 61.305 Delayed Quote.1.98%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.07% 63.5674 Delayed Quote.2.20%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.49% 173.34 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
05:01aNissan's South Korean unit planning voluntary redundancies - source
RE
04:58aNissan shares tumble to 10-1/2 year low after earnings rout; Renault also suf..
RE
04:53aRenault's 2020 vision clouded as 'tough' year leads to first loss in a decade
RE
04:14aNissan shares tumble to ten-and-a-half year low after earnings rout; Renault ..
RE
03:39aRenault's 2020 vision clouded as 'tough' year leads to first loss in a decade
RE
03:23aRENAULT : says it registered 141 million-euro loss in 2019
AQ
02:48aNissan Reports Quarterly Loss -- WSJ
DJ
01:12aNISSAN MOTOR : hits losses in light of Carlos Ghosn scandal
AQ
02/13NISSAN MOTOR : Tokyo stocks fall in morning amid persisting coronavirus concerns
AQ
02/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Elon said it wouldn’t, but Tesla is once again raising b..
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 286 B
EBIT 2020 100 B
Net income 2020 99 724 M
Debt 2020 6 550 B
Yield 2020 2,81%
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 2 225 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 708,00  JPY
Last Close Price 568,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-9.86%20 253
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.09%195 879
VOLKSWAGEN AG-2.10%94 233
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-3.58%50 444
DAIMLER AG-12.41%50 206
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.46%47 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group