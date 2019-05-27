Log in
Renault's board "studying with interest" Fiat Chrysler deal terms

05/27/2019 | 06:08am EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said it was "studying with interest" the terms of the proposed merger with Fiat Chrysler (FCA).

"After careful review of the terms of FCA's friendly proposal, the board of directors decided to study with interest the opportunity of such a business combination, comforting Groupe Renault's manufacturing footprint and creating additional value for the Alliance," Renault said in a statement.

"A further communication will be issued in due course to inform the market of the results of these discussions, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations," it added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.28% 11.456 End-of-day quote.-9.67%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.94% 12.85 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.04% 486 End-of-day quote.-15.03%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.94% 740.6 End-of-day quote.-13.49%
RENAULT 15.43% 57.74 Real-time Quote.-8.37%
