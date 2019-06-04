Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault's board triggers process to recover Ghosn's suspect expenses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 02:56pm EDT
Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault's board triggered on Tuesday a process to recover 11 million euros (10 million pounds) in Carlos Ghosn's suspect expenses when he chaired the alliance between the French carmaker and its Japanese counterpart Nissan.

Ghosn is facing financial misconduct charges, which he denies. He was freed in April from jail in Japan on a $4.5 million bail.

Renault's board members were asking the group's representatives to liaise with counterparts at Nissan to explore legal action to recover sums paid for by the Dutch jointly-owned subsidiary Renault-Nissan BV, the board said in a statement after reviewing results of a joint audit mission with Nissan.

The suspect expenses amount to about 11 million euros, which include air travel fees, gifts to non-profit organisations and "certain other expenses incurred for Mr. Ghosn," Renault's board said.

Ghosn has been indicted four times in Japan, twice on charges that he failed to disclose a portion of his earnings to authorities and twice for aggravated breach of trust.

The latter included an allegation that he received $5 million in payments from a Nissan dealership in Oman after authorising incentive payments to it from Nissan.

Ghosn has said he is the victim of a boardroom coup, accusing "backstabbing" former colleagues of conspiring to oust him as Nissan chairman.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 3.87% 11.814 End-of-day quote.-10.31%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.91% 759 End-of-day quote.-11.34%
RENAULT 4.28% 56.57 Real-time Quote.-0.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
02:56pRenault's board triggers process to recover Ghosn's suspect expenses
RE
02:19pCARLOS GHOSN : Renault's board triggers recovery process over Ghosn's suspect ex..
RE
01:21pRenault delays decision on Fiat Chrysler marriage proposal
AQ
01:01pRenault board adjourns FCA merger meeting to Wednesday
RE
11:58aTHE LATEST : Renault delays decision on Fiat Chrysler merger
AQ
10:39aNISSAN MOTOR : Thailand Grows EV Charging Network
AQ
09:46aFCA-Renault tie-up clears French hurdles before board meeting -sources
RE
09:44aRenault sure did a number on Nissan - analyst
AQ
09:36aFCA-RENAULT TIE-UP CLEARS FRENCH HUR : sources
RE
06:56aNISSAN MOTOR : $1 Million in Meth, Fentanyl Seized Along Southwest Border
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 402 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 346 B
Debt 2020 6 622 B
Yield 2020 6,22%
P/E ratio 2020 8,70
P/E ratio 2021 6,94
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Capitalization 3 144 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 881  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-11.34%29 119
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.64%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN0.82%79 799
DAIMLER AG1.62%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION0.75%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About