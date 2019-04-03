Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault scraps Ghosn's pension as scandal deepens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 02:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault blocked former chief executive Carlos Ghosn's pension on Wednesday, as the French carmaker said an internal probe had identified "questionable and concealed practices" by the fallen auto industry hero.

Renault, which had initially questioned alliance partner Nissan's accusations against Ghosn following his November arrest, also confirmed it had alerted prosecutors over suspect payments to a Middle Eastern distributor.

Ghosn is awaiting trial in Japan on charges that he failed to report $82 million in Nissan pay he had arranged to receive after retirement. He has also been indicted for temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan and steering $14.7 million (11.20 million pounds) in company funds to a Saudi business associate.

The former Renault-Nissan boss has denied any wrongdoing.

Renault contacted French prosecutors late last week after uncovering millions of euros in payments described as dealer incentives to Omani distributor Suhail Bahwan Automobile (SBA), sources close to the company earlier told Reuters.

The file sent to prosecutors shows that much of the cash was then channelled to a Lebanese company controlled by Ghosn associates, the sources said. Nissan previously found that its own regional subsidiary made questionable payments of more than $30 million to SBA.

Renault said on Wednesday it had "informed the French judicial authorities of potential issues concerning payments made to one of Renault's distributors in the Middle East."

An internal investigation found "questionable and concealed practices and violations of the group's ethical principles", the company added. Its joint audit with 43.4 percent-owned partner Nissan is due to report final conclusions by the end of April.

Ghosn, credited with having revived both Renault and Nissan, was sacked by the Japanese firm within days of his arrest and was forced out as Renault chairman and CEO in January. In his resignation letter, he also notified the board that he was entitled to his pension, a person close to the company said.

"But his lawyers got it wrong," the source said after a board meeting on Wednesday.

Ghosn's resignation means he "is not entitled to any pension" from his defined-benefit plan worth 765,000 euros ($859,000) annually for life, Renault announced.

The company also recommended that shareholders block 224,000 euros in Ghosn's variable pay for 2018, and approved governance changes reducing the size of the board to 18 members from 20 after he formally exits as a director in June.

Renault previously axed Ghosn's 30 million euros in deferred and severance pay in the wake of his indictment.

The 65-year-old promised on Wednesday to "tell the truth" at a news conference next week, taking to Twitter to announce his first briefing since being released on bail.

Former Daimler executive Annette Winkler will join the board to replace Cherie Blair, the wife of British former prime minister Tony Blair, Renault said. She and director Philippe Lagayette are both stepping down in June.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mark Potter)

By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.17% 606 End-of-day quote.5.94%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.89% 932.7 End-of-day quote.8.95%
RENAULT 1.29% 62.03 Real-time Quote.12.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
10:28aNISSAN MOTOR : Ghosn tweets about telling the truth as report says prosecutors r..
RE
10:28aRenault board scraps Ghosn's pension - sources
RE
10:15aGhosn's lawyer says has had no new requests from prosecutors
RE
09:40aGhosn's sudden Twitter appearance is latest surprise move by ousted businessm..
RE
09:11aProsecutors consider bringing fresh charge against Ghosn
AQ
09:02aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Santander, Kering, Nissan, UniCredit
04:17aRENAULT : board meets as Ghosn promises to 'tell the truth'
AQ
02:48aPrices, Interest Rates Weigh on Auto Sales -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aNISSAN MOTOR : Investigates Ghosn, Funds
DJ
01:44aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn tweets about telling the truth as report says prosecutors r..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 728 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 465 B
Debt 2019 6 590 B
Yield 2019 6,08%
P/E ratio 2019 7,91
P/E ratio 2020 7,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 3 937 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 006  JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD8.95%35 312
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.24%195 781
VOLKSWAGEN5.17%83 779
DAIMLER AG19.69%66 090
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.03%53 222
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.78%52 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About