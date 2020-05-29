Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

7201
Renault to restructure French factories in high-stakes reboot plan

05/29/2020 | 02:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee walks past a logo of Renault carmaker at a dealership in Nantes

Carmaker Renault said on Friday it was launching talks with unions to restructure some French plants and potentially close others as it confirmed plans to cut around 15,000 jobs worldwide to ride out a slump in sales.

Faced with a downturn in demand that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, Renault is aiming to find 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion) in savings over the next three years as it shrinks production and hones in on more profitable models.

Renault said the restructuring measures, including the job cuts and employment transfers that would affect just under 10% of its global workforce, would cost 1.2 billion euros.

The group, which is 15% owned by the French state, said some plants like the one in Flins, close to Paris, where it makes its electric Zoe models, could cease to assemble cars and centre on recycling activities instead.

Six sites in all, including component factories, will be under review.

Renault, like its Japanese partner Nissan, was already under pressure when the coronavirus pandemic hit, posting its first loss in a decade in 2019. Like peers, it is now trying to juggle a revenue slump with industry-wide changes like rising investment in cleaner cars.

Renault said it would slash costs by cutting the number of subcontractors in areas such as engineering, reducing the number of components it uses, freezing expansion plans in Romania and Morocco and shrinking gearbox manufacturing worldwide.

The company plans to trim its global production capacity to 3.3 million vehicles in 2024 from 4 million now, focusing on areas like small vans or electric cars.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Matthieu Protard and Jane Wardell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 6.37% 334 End-of-day quote.-27.07%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 8.16% 449.4 End-of-day quote.-29.35%
PEUGEOT -1.10% 13.43 Real-time Quote.-36.95%
RENAULT -2.67% 21.9 Real-time Quote.-48.08%
Financials
Sales 2020 9 978 B 93 145 M 93 145 M
Net income 2020 -91 680 M -856 M -856 M
Net Debt 2020 6 730 B 62 821 M 62 821 M
P/E ratio 2020 -53,4x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 1 758 B 16 329 M 16 411 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 138 893
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 478,89 JPY
Last Close Price 449,40 JPY
Spread / Highest target 229%
Spread / Average Target 6,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-29.35%16 334
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.61%172 973
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.14%81 085
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-6.49%45 037
DAIMLER AG-29.01%41 767
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-27.10%39 770
