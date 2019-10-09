Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault to start search for new CEO: Le Figaro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 04:56am EDT
The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Bordeaux

PARIS (Reuters) - The chairman of France's Renault is set to kick off a process to replace Chief Executive Thierry Bollore, business daily Le Figaro reported, as the carmaker tries to move on from an era marked by the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn.

According to Tuesday's report, Jean-Dominique Senard, who was brought in to chair Renault earlier this year from tyre maker Michelin, could bring the succession proposal onto the agenda of the next board meeting on Oct. 18.

Renault declined to comment on the report, which cited unidentified sources, as did a spokesman for the French finance ministry. The state owns a 15% stake in Renault.

The company, like its alliance partner Nissan Motor Co, is still reeling from the arrest last year of Ghosn on allegations of financial misconduct, which he denies.

Bollore, long Ghosn's right hand man, was also promoted alongside Senard to help steady Renault.

But as well as stabilising the alliance with Nissan, Senard was tasked shaking up governance at the firm, one step he had yet to take.

"It's sometimes good to change people who have been in a place for a long time," one source familiar with the French government's thinking said.

Any change at the top of Renault would follow hot on the heels of a management overhaul at Nissan, and could help to ease tensions between the alliance partners.

The Japanese carmaker on Tuesday named a new chief executive, replacing Hiroto Saikawa, who stepped down after he admitted to being improperly overpaid. Makoto Uchida, until now the head of Nissan's China business, is known for his close ties to Renault, which has a 43.3% stake in Nissan.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Maya Nikolaeva and Sarah White; Editing by Dan Grebler and Mark Potter)

Stocks treated in this article : Michelin, Renault, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICHELIN 0.56% 96.78 Real-time Quote.10.96%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.56% 660.8 End-of-day quote.-22.81%
RENAULT -0.06% 50.38 Real-time Quote.-7.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
04:56aRENAULT TO START SEARCH FOR NEW CEO : Le Figaro
RE
03:53aRENAULT : to Create New Unit to Centralize Mobility Services
DJ
02:49aNissan Names Three to New Leadership Team -- WSJ
DJ
02:34aNikkei drops, latest U.S.-China tensions hurt investor mood
RE
10/08NISSAN MOTOR : Notice of appointment of Representative Executive Officer
PU
10/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/08Nissan pins revival hopes on 'foreigner with a Japanese face'
RE
10/08Nissan pins revival hopes on 'foreigner with a Japanese face'
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 789 B
EBIT 2020 168 B
Net income 2020 163 B
Debt 2020 6 758 B
Yield 2020 5,80%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 8,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 2 586 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 744,74  JPY
Last Close Price 660,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Yamauchi President, CEO, COO & Director
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Hiroto Saikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-22.81%24 149
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION14.68%184 604
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.33%81 968
DAIMLER AG-5.13%51 020
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY3.89%48 371
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.71%44 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group