Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault will vote to back Nissan's move to give it boardroom seats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 10:15am EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault, which is looking to preserve and strengthen its alliance with Nissan, said it would vote in favour of a move by Nissan to grant Renault's representatives a seat on the committees of the Nissan board.

"Groupe Renault welcomes Nissan's decision to grant Renault's representatives a seat on the committees of the Nissan board, which will be presented to the general shareholders' meeting on June 25," Renault said in a statement.

"The agreement reached on Renault's presence in Nissan's new governance confirms the spirit of dialogue and mutual respect that exists within the Alliance," added Renault, whose merger talks with Fiat-Chrysler broke down this month.

The French state has a 15% stake in Renault, while Renault itself owns 43.4% of Nissan.

French ministers have consistently highlighted the importance of ensuring the Renault-Nissan alliance remains strong, before planning any further consolidation with the likes of Fiat-Chrysler.

The 20-year-old partnership between Renault and Nissan has been strained since former leader Carlos Ghosn was arrested for suspected financial misconduct last year. Ghosn denies wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Keith Weir and Alexandra Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR NV -0.30% 60.68 End-of-day quote.28.40%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.13% 12.188 End-of-day quote.-3.90%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 2.27% 13.965 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 2.44% 504 End-of-day quote.-11.89%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.40% 763 End-of-day quote.-10.87%
PEUGEOT 1.31% 21.66 Real-time Quote.14.62%
RENAULT 1.43% 55.37 Real-time Quote.0.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
10:23aRenault will vote to back Nissan's move to give it boardroom seats
RE
10:15aRenault will vote to back Nissan's move to give it boardroom seats
RE
08:36aNISSAN MOTOR : promotes local director to lead Canton, Mississippi plant
AQ
07:34aRENAULT : Waymo joins Renault, Nissan to build autonomous vehicles
AQ
07:17aNISSAN MOTOR : Groupe renault and nissan sign exclusive alliance deal with waymo..
AQ
05:02aNISSAN MOTOR : Renault tie up with Waymo for driverless mobility services
AQ
02:48aRENAULT : Nissan Smooth Over Their Differences
DJ
02:09aNISSAN MOTOR : Group Renault and Nissan sign exclusive Alliance deal with Waymo ..
PU
02:02aRENAULT : Waymo teams up with Renault, Nissan on robotaxis outside US
AQ
01:49aNISSAN MOTOR : TITAN ranked top pickup in J.D. Power quality study
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 317 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 285 B
Debt 2020 6 713 B
Yield 2020 5,77%
P/E ratio 2020 10,70
P/E ratio 2021 7,82
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Capitalization 3 220 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 866  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-10.87%29 119
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.58%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN4.64%79 799
DAIMLER AG7.17%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION9.96%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About