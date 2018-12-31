Tokyo court says extends detention of Nissan's Ghosn until Jan 11

Log in
12/31/2018 | 04:21am CET
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, reacts during a news conference in Paris

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Tokyo District Court said on Monday it has extended the detention of ousted Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn by 10 days until Jan. 11.

Ghosn, accused of aggravated breach of trust, is facing allegations of making the car maker shoulder 1.85 billion yen (13.20 million pounds)in personal investment losses.

The latest extension will see Ghosn remain in Tokyo's main detention centre, where he has been confined since his first arrest on Nov. 19 on allegations of financial misconduct.

Since then, he has been re-arrested twice over the latest allegations and on claims that he underreported his Nissan salary for a prolonged period. He denies the allegations.

Calls to the office of Ghosn's lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, were not answered on Monday, a holiday in Japan.

The decision comes a day before Ghosn's 10-day detention period for the latest allegation was set to expire on Tuesday, and follows the release of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly on bail last week after a court ruled against extending his detention while he awaits trial.

Both Ghosn and Kelly were initially arrested in late November and have been charged with underreporting Ghosn's salary at Nissan over a five-year period from 2010. Both deny the charges.

Nissan's board in November fired Ghosn as chairman and Kelly as representative director, although both men technically still remain board members who can only be removed by shareholders.

Ghosn's arrest has rocked the auto industry and strained Nissan's ties with French automaking partner Renault, where Ghosn still remains chairman and CEO.

It has also put Japan's criminal justice system under international scrutiny and sparked criticism for some of its practices, including keeping suspects in detention for long periods and prohibiting defence lawyers from being present during interrogations, which can last eight hours a day.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Additional reporting and writing by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Daniel Leussink

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
