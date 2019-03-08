Log in
Tokyo prosecutor says Ghosn's bail conditions not sufficient

03/08/2019 | 03:04am EST
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves from his residence in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Tokyo prosecutor said on Friday he thought the bail conditions imposed on Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Nissan Motor and Renault, would not be sufficient to prevent tampering of evidence.

Shin Kukimoto, deputy public prosecutor at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, was speaking to reporters on Thursday, a day after Ghosn was released on 1 billion yen ($9 million) bail from the Tokyo jail where he had been held for more than 100 days in a small cell with no heating.

Ghosn - charged with financial misconduct and facing a maximum prison sentence of 15 years - has agreed to strict bail conditions and given assurances he will remain in Tokyo, surrender his passport to his lawyer and submit to extensive surveillance.

Kukimoto did not comment on specific bail conditions.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
