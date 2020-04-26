Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Trade union urges workers at Renault's Flins plant not to return to work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 07:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Orvault

A trade union representing workers at Renault Flins plant near Paris on Sunday urged staff not to return to work before May 11, saying it was still too risky in terms of their health given the coronavirus crisis.

The SUD union said in a statement that Renault management had asked workers to return to the Flins plant from April 28-29 onwards - before the May 11 date the French government has earmarked for when it will start to ease a national lockdown imposed in mid-March to tackle the spread of the virus.

Officials at Renault did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The Flins plant had a workforce of around 2,640 as of the end of December 2018, according to Renault's website.

The site, founded in 1952, builds Renault's Zoe and Micra cars.

Last Friday, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the French government was working on an aid deal for Renault potentially worth around 5 billion euros (£4.3 billion).

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.35% 290 End-of-day quote.1.75%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.42% 346.8 End-of-day quote.-0.14%
RENAULT -2.95% 16.002 Real-time Quote.-62.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
07:37aTrade union urges workers at Renault's Flins plant not to return to work
RE
04/24NISSAN MOTOR : Japan's Mitsubishi Motors predicts losses over pandemic
AQ
04/23Renault seeks state-backed loan as coronavirus crisis drags on
RE
04/23Renault seeks state-backed loan as coronavirus crisis drags on
RE
04/23Daimler's earnings plunge as coronavirus hammers sales
RE
04/22NISSAN, PARTNERS TO DRAFT DEEPER ALL : Yomiuri
RE
04/22NISSAN MOTOR : to resume production at Spanish plant, pilot safety steps in UK
RE
04/22NO TAKERS : Hyundai cars sit in U.S. ports as virus keeps buyers away
RE
04/21Board of directors meeting of Ghandhara Nissan Limited
AQ
04/21Nissan to close global headquarters, other Japan sites through May 10 due to ..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 114 B
EBIT 2020 45 673 M
Net income 2020 37 972 M
Debt 2020 6 730 B
Yield 2020 3,22%
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -13,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 1 357 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 500,56  JPY
Last Close Price 346,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 327%
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.14%12 626
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.44%169 230
VOLKSWAGEN AG-33.41%66 910
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.92%39 315
BMW AG-33.47%34 068
DAIMLER AG-44.18%31 834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group