Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. probes 553,000 Nissan Rogue SUVs for unintended emergency braking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 06:23pm EDT
The 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a preliminary investigation into 553,000 Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicles after reports of their automatic emergency braking systems engaging without warning or an obstruction, the agency said on Thursday.

The probe into 2017-2018 model year Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport vehicles follows a petition from the Center for Auto Safety seeking a formal government investigation. The petition noted that Nissan previously issued a Technical Service Bulletin, launched two "Quality Actions," and initiated a "Customer Service Initiative" to address concerns.

Automatic braking systems typically activate when the technology senses objects ahead and the driver does not slow down.

NHTSA said it has 129 reports alleging erroneous triggering of the system, and three complaints about related crashes with injuries.

Nissan said Thursday it has agreed to "field actions notifying affected customers of a software update" that improves "system performance" free of charge. The Japanese automaker added it "will continue to work collaboratively with NHTSA on all matters of product safety."

Center for Auto Safety Executive Director Jason Levine said the NHTSA probe "should not delay Nissan taking more seriously the danger the phantom braking defect presents for everyone on the road."

In February, Nissan recalled 75,358 2017-2018 Rogue and Qashqai vehicles in Canada, warning that a metal structure like a railroad crossing or overhead sign could cause the automatic emergency braking system to unnecessarily activate and informing owners that a software update was available.

Nissan told NHTSA it has received 750 complaints about false positive activation and 12 reports of related crashes.

In 2016, 20 automakers, including Nissan, struck a voluntary agreement with NHTSA to make collision-avoiding braking systems standard equipment on nearly all light vehicles by September 2022, representing 99% of all U.S. vehicle sales.

Nissan faces a class-action lawsuit over such issues in U.S. District Court in California covering Nissan and Infiniti vehicles sold since 2015. The lawsuit says a defect can trigger the brakes and cause vehicles "to abruptly slow down or come to a complete stop in the middle of traffic."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang and Lisa Shumaker)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.03% 711 End-of-day quote.-16.95%
RENAULT 0.27% 56.34 Real-time Quote.3.01%
UNIVERSAL SCIENTFC INDUSTRL SHNGH CO LTD -0.07% 14.69 End-of-day quote.63.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
07:05pHIROTO SAIKAWA : Departure of Nissan's Saikawa hastened by independent directors..
RE
06:28pNISSAN MOTOR : U.S. probes 553,000 Nissan Rogue SUVs for unintended emergency br..
RE
06:23pU.S. probes 553,000 Nissan Rogue SUVs for unintended emergency braking
RE
07:57aNISSAN MOTOR : US opens probe into Nissan Rogue automatic emergency braking
AQ
03:50aNissan China head, turnaround executive among top candidates for CEO - source..
RE
02:48aCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Withholds Ghosn Report -- WSJ
DJ
09/11NISSAN MOTOR : EFCC, FBI arrest 30-year-old Nigerian for $4m Internet fraud
AQ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/11CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Management Withholds Full Ghosn Report From Board
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 854 B
EBIT 2020 177 B
Net income 2020 169 B
Debt 2020 6 759 B
Yield 2020 5,39%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 2 783 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 758,95  JPY
Last Close Price 711,10  JPY
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-16.95%26 095
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP19.01%190 875
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.08%86 574
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.97%56 338
DAIMLER AG2.77%55 504
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD3.41%47 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group