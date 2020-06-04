Log in
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 06/03
441 JPY   +7.48%
UK car dealers suffer worst May since 1952: SMMT

06/04/2020 | 04:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A lorry with car carrier trailer leaves the Honda car plant in Swindon

British new car sales tumbled by an annual 89% in May, only slightly less negative than April's record 97% collapse, as car dealerships remained shuttered by the government's coronavirus lockdown, industry data showed on Thursday.

New registrations of 20,247 units represented the weakest May for sales since 1952, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Sales were down 51.4% in the first five months of 2020 but the industry is hopeful that a re-opening of dealer showrooms in England this week will help to spur a recovery.

"Early reports suggest there is good business given the circumstances, although it is far too early to tell how demand will pan out over the coming weeks and months," said Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive.

"Restarting this market is a crucial first step in driving the recovery of Britain's critical car manufacturers and supply chain, and to supporting the wider economy."

The possibility that Britain's transition out of the European Union ends in December with no new trade deal is also likely to weigh on carmakers, some of whom have highly integrated supply chains with the continent.

Nissan's car manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northern England, which employs 7,000 people, is "unsustainable" if Britain leaves the EU without a trade deal, it said on Wednesday.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

Financials
Sales 2020 9 978 B 91 459 M 91 459 M
Net income 2020 -91 680 M -840 M -840 M
Net Debt 2020 6 730 B 61 684 M 61 684 M
P/E ratio 2020 -52,4x
Yield 2020 2,52%
Capitalization 1 725 B 15 833 M 15 813 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 138 893
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 483,89 JPY
Last Close Price 441,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 236%
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-30.67%15 833
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.36%175 547
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.79%83 520
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-6.50%45 914
DAIMLER AG-23.16%45 580
BMW AG-20.73%42 100
