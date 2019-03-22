Nissha : held the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Nissha Co., Ltd. ('Nissha') held the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 100th Business Term on March 22, 2019 at Global Headquarters of Nissha, where 323shareholders attended the meeting. After the business reports, four matters were deliberated and all of them were approved and carried as raised in the original proposal. In the Q&A session, 5 shareholders asked 9 questions regarding sales breakdown between domestic and overseas markets, potential business impact by present trade issues and Brexit, exchange rate, etc.

After the General Meeting, we held a brief session for the presentation of management objectives and strategies with many shareholders. Junya Suzuki, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Nissha, explained about the details on the Sixth Medium-term Business Plan starting from January 2018 at the session.

Alongside the session, our latest products from respective business units were displayed in order to assist a better understanding of our business activities and the Main Hall (registered tangible cultural property), a gallery of printing culture and transition of our technologies, was open for shareholders' visit. We would like to express our deep appreciation to all shareholders who attended the General Meeting.

We will make continuous efforts to hold more satisfying general meeting as an opportunity for communication with our shareholders.