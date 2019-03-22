Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissha Co Ltd    7915   JP3713200008

NISSHA CO LTD

(7915)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nissha : held the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 10:20am EDT
Nissha Co., Ltd. ('Nissha') held the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 100th Business Term on March 22, 2019 at Global Headquarters of Nissha, where 323shareholders attended the meeting. After the business reports, four matters were deliberated and all of them were approved and carried as raised in the original proposal. In the Q&A session, 5 shareholders asked 9 questions regarding sales breakdown between domestic and overseas markets, potential business impact by present trade issues and Brexit, exchange rate, etc.

After the General Meeting, we held a brief session for the presentation of management objectives and strategies with many shareholders. Junya Suzuki, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Nissha, explained about the details on the Sixth Medium-term Business Plan starting from January 2018 at the session.

Alongside the session, our latest products from respective business units were displayed in order to assist a better understanding of our business activities and the Main Hall (registered tangible cultural property), a gallery of printing culture and transition of our technologies, was open for shareholders' visit. We would like to express our deep appreciation to all shareholders who attended the General Meeting.

We will make continuous efforts to hold more satisfying general meeting as an opportunity for communication with our shareholders.

Disclaimer

Nissha Printing Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 14:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSHA CO LTD
10:20aNISSHA : held the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2018NISSHA CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018NISSHA : Notice Regarding Transfer of Information and Communication Business (To..
PU
2018Apple supplier shares slide after Trump tells tech giant to make products in ..
RE
2018NISSHA : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Share Purchase Agreement with Kyodo Prin..
PU
2018NISSHA : Video of Medical Technologies Business Unit Presentation Meeting posted
PU
2018NISSHA : Acquired U.S.-based Medical Devices Contract Manufacturer
PU
2018NISSHA CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018NISSHA : Acquires Assets of U.S.-based Medical Devices Manufacturer Specializing..
PU
2018NISSHA : Released the new contents "Nissha's Core Technologies"
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 198 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 6 470 M
Debt 2019 9 562 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 8,04
P/E ratio 2020 8,35
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 60 366 M
Chart NISSHA CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissha Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSHA CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 650  JPY
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Junya Suzuki President, CEO & Representative Director
Hayato Nishihara CFO, Director, Head-Personnel & Legal Affairs
Takao Hashimoto Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yoshitami Aoyama Chief Information & Supply Chain Officer
Tamio Kubota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSHA CO LTD-5.79%545
HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD86.59%1 098
TK GROUP HOLDINGS LTD12.68%500
IFGL REFRACTORIES LTD--.--%123
FU YU CORPORATION LTD6.38%112
CARCLO PLC-49.75%39
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.