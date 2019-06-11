Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.    3105   JP3678000005

NISSHINBO HOLDINGS INC.

(3105)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Radio Co,.Ltd. Exhibition Information : JRC to Exhibit Private LTE Solution at CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS WORLD 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 12:08am EDT

11 June 2019

Japan Radio Co., Ltd. , will exhibit its latest Exhibit Private LTE solution at CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS WORLD 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia taking place June 18th through June 20th, 2019.

Highlights

Representatives from JRC will introduce and demonstrate its fully integrated, self-contained LTE in a box solution and Push to Talk (PTT) Application

The exhibition will include : JRC Tactical LTE BOX, PoC terminal, CPE, Push to Talk Application

Booth image

JRC Tactical LTE Box JRL-151B


Date18-20 June 2019PlaceMalaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC)[Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia]Booth No.E22 & D22

For further information: please contact

Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

Global LTE Business Development Group (Japan)
Tel: +81-49-257-6468

Disclaimer

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 04:07:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSHINBO HOLDINGS INC.
12:08aJAPAN RADIO CO,.LTD. EXHIBITION INFO : JRC to Exhibit Private LTE Solution at CR..
PU
03/28NISSHINBO HOLDINGS INC. : Proxy Statments
CO
02/14NISSHINBO HOLDINGS INC. : 3rd quarter results
CO
2018NISSHINBO HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018NISSHINBO : Chemical Inc. NISC exhibits CARBODILITE at " China Coat 2018"
PU
2018NISSHINBO HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018NISSHINBO : Automotive Manufacturing Investing $72M In Georgia
AQ
2018NISSHINBO : Advisory on scam & fraudulent activities
PU
2018NISSHINBO HOLDINGS INC. : Half-year results
CO
2018U.S. ITC says probing Toyota, others in patent infringement case
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 537 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 6 232 M
Debt 2019 115 B
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 21,29
P/E ratio 2020 11,16
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart NISSHINBO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSHINBO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 025  JPY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masaya Kawata President & Representative Director
Tomofumi Akiyama Independent Director
Masahiro Murakami Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Koji Nishihara Director & Managing Executive Officer
Takayoshi Okugawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSHINBO HOLDINGS INC.-4.59%1 218
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL30.38%121 147
SIEMENS AG0.00%97 961
3M COMPANY-12.56%92 251
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY31.84%83 109
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.17%47 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About