Japan Radio Co,.Ltd. Exhibition Information : JRC to Exhibit Private LTE Solution at CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS WORLD 2019

11 June 2019

Japan Radio Co., Ltd. , will exhibit its latest Exhibit Private LTE solution at CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS WORLD 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia taking place June 18th through June 20th, 2019.

Highlights

Representatives from JRC will introduce and demonstrate its fully integrated, self-contained LTE in a box solution and Push to Talk (PTT) Application

The exhibition will include : JRC Tactical LTE BOX, PoC terminal, CPE, Push to Talk Application

Booth image

JRC Tactical LTE Box JRL-151B

Date18-20 June 2019PlaceMalaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC)[Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia]Booth No.E22 & D22