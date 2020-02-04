Nissin Foods : INSIDE INFORMATION UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. INSIDE INFORMATION UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 This announcement is made by Nissin Foods Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Company's controlling shareholder, Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Nissin Japan"), is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. in Japan. As at the date of this announcement, Nissin Japan beneficially owns approximately 70.00% of the total issued shares of the Company. Nissin Japan publishes unaudited quarterly and annual financial results announcements including periodic financial results and explanatory statements released pursuant to the requirements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan (Act No. 25 of 1948, as amended). Such filing contains financial information and certain operating statistics about the operation of the Group. Nissin Japan's financial reports are available in the public domain. Nissin Japan has announced and filed its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended 31 December 2019 (the "Nissin Japan Financial Results") on 5 February 2020 (around 12:15 p.m. Hong Kong time). On the same day, Nissin Japan has also posted supplemental data for the Nissin Japan Financial Results (the "Supplemental Data") and the presentation materials in respect of such financial results (the "Presentation Materials") (i.e. the Nissin Japan Financial Results, the Supplemental Data and the Presentation Materials are collectively known as "Quarterly Disclosures") on its website. The Quarterly Disclosures have been prepared by Nissin Japan in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). If you wish to review the Quarterly Disclosures, please visit the following: Nissin Japan Financial Results : https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/ir/library/statements/ Supplemental Data : https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/ir/library/supplemental/ Presentation Materials : https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/ir/library/materials/ - 1 -

Nissin Japan's financial results were prepared in accordance with the IFRS on a consolidated basis without taking into account the impact or effect of any intra-group transactions that are otherwise relevant for the purpose of the Group's reporting and disclosure under Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and the Listing Rules. Furthermore, the financial year end of Nissin Japan and that of the Group are also different. Nissin Japan's financial year end falls on 31 March and the financial year end of the Company falls on 31 December. As such, while the financial results and related information set forth in the Quarterly Disclosures contain financial results of Nissin Japan's China segment, such financial information are not directly comparable to the financial results and related financial information that the Company will disclose as a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Extract of Nissin Japan Financial Results - Released by Nissin Japan and prepared under IFRS NOTES RELATING TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Segment information The following is a summary of the selected financial information relating to Nissin Japan's performance for its China segment, which comprises the whole financial performance of the Group for the same period, extracted from the Nissin Japan Financial Results: For the nine months ended For the three months ended 31 December 31 December (April to December) (October to December) 2019 2018 2019 2018 JPY million JPY million JPY million JPY million Net sales (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sales to third Party 31,151 30,325 10,184 9,983 Intersegment Sales 614 851 119 474 Total 31,766 31,176 10,303 10,457 Segment income 3,039 2,404 748 660 Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Business Results China In China, the market for high value-added products is expanding in mainland China. The Group has taken steps to expand its geographical sales areas and strengthen its CUP NOODLES brand. In this environment, sales increased year on year thanks to strong sales of cup-type noodles, mainly in the CUP NOODLES brand. Profit increased year on year due to the increase in sales volume in China, and cost reductions associated with increase in volume. Consequently, Revenue was JPY31,151 million (+2.7%) and operating profit was JPY3,039 million (+26.4%) in this reportable segment. - 2 -

Extract of the Company Unaudited Consolidated Financial Information Announcement for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019 - Released by the Company and prepared under HKFRS The following is an extract of the selected financial information relating to the Company's performance: For the nine months ended 30 September (January to September) 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 2,348,138 2,274,832 Gross profit 770,078 695,506 Profit for the period 234,479 186,668 Nissin Japan's Quarterly Disclosures contain forward-looking financial estimates and/or management targets relating to the China segment. Nissin Japan has full and independent discretion as to the determination of such forward-looking information by considering factors which Nissin Japan considers appropriate and relevant for its reporting and disclosure purposes. Forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, the Company's financial results may differ from those expressed in any forward- looking statements made by Nissin Japan, including the Quarterly Disclosures. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking information in the Quarterly Disclosures should not be regarded as representation by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised not to place undue reliance on the contents of Nissin Japan's Quarterly Disclosures and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.