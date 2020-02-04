Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Nissin Foods Co Ltd    1475   HK0000376142

NISSIN FOODS CO LTD

(1475)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nissin Foods : INSIDE INFORMATION UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 11:19pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF

THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,

NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

This announcement is made by Nissin Foods Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company's controlling shareholder, Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Nissin Japan"), is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. in Japan. As at the date of this announcement, Nissin Japan beneficially owns approximately 70.00% of the total issued shares of the Company.

Nissin Japan publishes unaudited quarterly and annual financial results announcements including periodic financial results and explanatory statements released pursuant to the requirements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan (Act No. 25 of 1948, as amended). Such filing contains financial information and certain operating statistics about the operation of the Group. Nissin Japan's financial reports are available in the public domain.

Nissin Japan has announced and filed its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended 31 December 2019 (the "Nissin Japan Financial Results") on 5 February 2020 (around 12:15 p.m. Hong Kong time). On the same day, Nissin Japan has also posted supplemental data for the Nissin Japan Financial Results (the "Supplemental Data") and the presentation materials in respect of such financial results (the "Presentation Materials") (i.e. the Nissin Japan Financial Results, the Supplemental Data and the Presentation Materials are collectively known as "Quarterly Disclosures") on its website. The Quarterly Disclosures have been prepared by Nissin Japan in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). If you wish to review the Quarterly Disclosures, please visit the following:

Nissin Japan Financial Results

:

https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/ir/library/statements/

Supplemental Data

:

https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/ir/library/supplemental/

Presentation Materials

:

https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/ir/library/materials/

- 1 -

Nissin Japan's financial results were prepared in accordance with the IFRS on a consolidated basis without taking into account the impact or effect of any intra-group transactions that are otherwise relevant for the purpose of the Group's reporting and disclosure under Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and the Listing Rules. Furthermore, the financial year end of Nissin Japan and that of the Group are also different. Nissin Japan's financial year end falls on 31 March and the financial year end of the Company falls on 31 December. As such, while the financial results and related information set forth in the Quarterly Disclosures contain financial results of Nissin Japan's China segment, such financial information are not directly comparable to the financial results and related financial information that the Company will disclose as a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Extract of Nissin Japan Financial Results

- Released by Nissin Japan and prepared under IFRS

NOTES RELATING TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Segment information

The following is a summary of the selected financial information relating to Nissin Japan's performance for its China segment, which comprises the whole financial performance of the Group for the same period, extracted from the Nissin Japan Financial Results:

For the nine months ended

For the three months ended

31 December

31 December

(April to December)

(October to December)

2019

2018

2019

2018

JPY million

JPY million

JPY million

JPY million

Net sales

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Sales to third Party

31,151

30,325

10,184

9,983

Intersegment Sales

614

851

119

474

Total

31,766

31,176

10,303

10,457

Segment income

3,039

2,404

748

660

Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Business Results

China

In China, the market for high value-added products is expanding in mainland China. The Group has taken steps to expand its geographical sales areas and strengthen its CUP NOODLES brand. In this environment, sales increased year on year thanks to strong sales of cup-type noodles, mainly in the CUP NOODLES brand. Profit increased year on year due to the increase in sales volume in China, and cost reductions associated with increase in volume.

Consequently, Revenue was JPY31,151 million (+2.7%) and operating profit was JPY3,039 million (+26.4%) in this reportable segment.

- 2 -

Extract of the Company Unaudited Consolidated Financial Information Announcement for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019

- Released by the Company and prepared under HKFRS

The following is an extract of the selected financial information relating to the Company's performance:

For the nine months ended 30 September

(January to September)

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

2,348,138

2,274,832

Gross profit

770,078

695,506

Profit for the period

234,479

186,668

Nissin Japan's Quarterly Disclosures contain forward-looking financial estimates and/or management targets relating to the China segment. Nissin Japan has full and independent discretion as to the determination of such forward-looking information by considering factors which Nissin Japan considers appropriate and relevant for its reporting and disclosure purposes. Forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, the Company's financial results may differ from those expressed in any forward- looking statements made by Nissin Japan, including the Quarterly Disclosures. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking information in the Quarterly Disclosures should not be regarded as representation by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised not to place undue reliance on the contents of Nissin Japan's Quarterly Disclosures and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Kiyotaka Ando

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, Executive Directors are Mr. Kiyotaka Ando, Mr. Toshimichi Fujinawa, Mr. Shinji Tatsutani, Mr. Kazuo Kawasaka and Mr. Munehiko Ono; and Independent Non- executive Directors are Dr. Sumio Matsumoto, Mr. Junichi Honda and Professor Lynne Yukie Nakano.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Nissin Foods Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 04:18:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSIN FOODS CO LTD
01/23NISSIN FOODS : Forms Joint Venture Company to Strengthen Distribution Platform i..
AQ
2019NISSIN FOODS : Voluntary announcement - completion of acquisition of uni-intec (..
PU
2019NISSIN FOODS : Revision of annual caps and renewal of existing continuing connec..
PU
2019NISSIN FOODS : (i) unaudited consolidated financial information of the company f..
PU
2019NISSIN FOODS : Announces 2019 Q3 Financial Results
AQ
2019NISSIN FOODS : Notice of board meeting
PU
2019NISSIN FOODS : Announces 2019 Interim Results
AQ
2019NISSIN FOODS : to build packaging material plant in Zhuhai, China
AQ
2019NISSIN FOODS : Plans to Invest approx. RMB180 Million to Build a New Production ..
AQ
2019NISSIN FOODS : added to MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 3 143 M
EBIT 2019 338 M
Net income 2019 268 M
Finance 2019 1 622 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 26,1x
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,55x
Capitalization 6 971 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 7,41  HKD
Last Close Price 6,49  HKD
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kiyotaka Ando Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shinji Tatsutani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Munehiko Ono Executive Director & Chief Production Officer
Sumio Matsumoto Independent Non-Executive Director
Junichi Honda Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSIN FOODS CO LTD873
INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT--.--%9 898
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.4.98%7 846
CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP--.--%2 904
NONGSHIM CO LTD--.--%1 111
DONGWON F&B CO LTD--.--%685
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group