NISSIN FOODS CO LTD

NISSIN FOODS CO LTD

(1475)
Nissin Foods : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

10/28/2019 | 12:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Nissin Foods Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 7 November 2019, for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the unaudited financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.

By order of the Board

Kiyotaka Ando

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Executive Directors are Mr. Kiyotaka Ando, Mr. Toshimichi Fujinawa, Mr. Shinji Tatsutani, Mr. Kazuo Kawasaka and Mr. Munehiko Ono; and Independent Non-executive Directors are Dr. Sumio Matsumoto, Mr. Junichi Honda and Professor Lynne Yukie Nakano.

Nissin Foods Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 04:21:02 UTC
