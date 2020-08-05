Nissin Foods : INSIDE INFORMATION UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF

THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,

NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

This announcement is made by Nissin Foods Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company's controlling shareholder, Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Nissin Japan"), is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. in Japan. As at the date of this announcement, Nissin Japan beneficially owns approximately 70.00% of the total issued shares of the Company.

Nissin Japan publishes unaudited quarterly and annual financial results announcements including periodic financial results and explanatory statements released pursuant to the requirements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan (Act No. 25 of 1948, as amended). Such filing contains financial information and certain operating statistics about the operation of the Group. Nissin Japan's financial reports are available in the public domain.

Nissin Japan has announced and filed its unaudited financial results for the three months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Nissin Japan Financial Results") on 5 August 2020 (at about 12:15 p.m. Hong Kong time). On the same day, Nissin Japan has also posted supplemental data for the Nissin Japan Financial Results (the "Supplemental Data") and the presentation materials in respect of such financial results (the "Presentation Materials", and together with the Nissin Japan Financial Results and the Supplemental Data are collectively known as "Quarterly Disclosures") on its website. The Quarterly Disclosures have been prepared by Nissin Japan in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). If you wish to review the Quarterly Disclosures, please visit https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/ir/library/materials/.

