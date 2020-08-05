Nissin Foods : FY 3/2021 1Q Financial Supplemental Data

Log in
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.    2897   JP3675600005

08/05/2020 | 12:22am EDT

2020/8/5

IR

NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. IR Office (TSE 2897)

2021 3 1

FY 3/2021 1Q Financial Supplemental Data

Page

Consolidated Statements of Income

1. 2020

3

1Q

2021

3

1Q

1.

Financial Summary Results of FY 3/2020 1Q vs. FY 3/2021 1Q

1

2. 2019

3

2020

3

2.

Financial Summary Results of FY 3/2019 vs. FY 3/2020

1

3. 2020

3

2021

3

3.

Financial Summary of FY 3/2020 Results vs. FY 3/2021 Plan

1

4.

4.

Consolidated Statements of Income

2

Financial Results by Segment

1

1.

Yearly Revenue by Segment

3

2.

2.

Yearly Operating Profit and Operating Profit Margin by Segment

3

3

3.

Quarterly Revenue by Segment

4

4.

4.

Quarterly Operating Profit by Segment

4

Major Factors for Difference in Operating Profit (Non-recurring Income and Expenses)

1. 2020

3

1Q

2021

3

1Q

1.

Differences in Operating Profit of FY 3/2020 1Q vs. FY 3/2021 1Q

5

2. 2020

3

2021

3

2.

Differences in Operating Profit of FY 3/2020 Results vs. FY 3/2021 Plan

5

3. 2021

3

3. Major Factors for Non-recurring Income and Expenses of FY 3/2021 (Quarterly)

6

4. 2020

3

4. Major Factors for Non-recurring Income and Expenses of FY 3/2020 (Quarterly)

6

Factors of Changes in Operating Profit

2021 3

Changes in Operating Profit of FY 3/2021(Quarterly Results and Yearly Plan)

7

Exchange Rates and Foreign Exchange Impact

1.

1.

Assumed Exchange Rates

8

2.

2.

Exchange Rates

8

3.

䛧䛯

3.

Results of Overseas Businesses excluding Foreign Exchange Impact

9

Results of Associates Accounted for using the Equity Method

10

2016

3

Main New Consolidated Companies (From FY 3/2016)

10

2016

3

Main Changes of Investment Ratios (From FY 3/2016)

10

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Quarterly)

11

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Cash Flows (Quarterly)

1.

1.

Consolidated Statements of Income

12

2.

2.

Consolidated Cash Flows

12

Medium-Term Business Plan 2021 Digest

13

Yearly Summary of Selected Data

1.

2018

3

-

1.

Summary of Selected Data (FY 3/2018-)

15

2.

J-GAAP -2018

3

2.

Summary of Selected Data (J-GAAP)(-FY 3/2018)

17

Historical Data

1.

1.

Operating Profit and Adjusted Operating Profit

19

2.

2. Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent and (Adjusted) EPS

19

3.

3. Equity Attributable to Owners of Parent and ROE

19

4.

4.

Capex, Depreciation and Amortization

20

5.

5.

Cash Dividends per Share and Payout Ratio

20

6.

6.

Market Capitalization of the year-end and PER

20

Worldwide Network of the NISSIN FOODS Group

21

22

4

Monthly Year-on-Year Sales Amount Growth Rates for 4 Major Domestic Companies

1. 2021

3

1.

YoY Change in Sales Amount (FY 3/2020 vs. FY 3/2021)

23

2. 2020

3

2.

YoY Change in Sales Amount (FY 3/2019 vs. FY 3/2020)

23

Bag-type and Cup-type Instant Noodles Production in Japan

24

䝺䜼䝳䝷䞊

Average Price incl. Tax of Mainstay Products at Mass Merchandise Stores

24

Volume and Amount of Instant Noodles Production in Japan

25

Global Demand for Instant Noodles (by Region) (CY2013-CY2019

26

Market Data of Domestic Businesses

27

*FY 3/2021

2020

4

1

2021

3 31

䛩䚹 / FY 3/2021 is between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

*2019

3

1Q

IFRS

/ The company has applied IFRS from the 1Q of FY 3/2019.

/ Consolidated Statements of Income

1. 2020

3

1Q

2021

3

1Q

/ Financial Summary Results of FY 3/2020 1Q vs. FY 3/2021 1Q

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

1Q

1Q

Changes in Amount

Changes in Ratio

/ Results

/ Results

/ Revenue

105,894

120,561

14,666

13.9%

/ Operating profit

8,627

17,452

8,825

102.3%

12,095

6,294

108.5%

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

2. 2019

3

2020

3

/ Financial Summary Results of FY 3/2019 vs. FY 3/2020

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2019

FY 3/2020

Changes in Amount

Changes in Ratio

/ Results

/ Results

/ Revenue

450,984

468,879

17,894

4.0%

/ Operating profit

28,967

41,252

12,285

42.4%

19,356

29,316

9,960

51.5%

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

ROE (%)

5.9

9.0

3.1

-

EPS (

/ Yen)

185.8

281.4

95.6

-

EPS / Adjusted EPS (

/ Yen)*1

225.0

278.0

53.0

-

3. 2020

3

2021

3

/ Financial Summary of FY 3/2020 Results vs. FY 3/2021 Plan

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

Changes in Amount

Changes in Ratio

/ Results

/ Plan

/ Revenue

468,879

486,000

17,120

3.7%

/ Operating profit

41,252

43,500

2,247

5.4%

䛩䜛

29,316

30,500

1,183

4.0%

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

ROE (%)

9.0

9.0

0.0

-

EPS (

/ Yen)

281.4

293

12

-

EPS / Adjusted EPS (

/ Yen)*1

278.0

281

3

-

*1

1

4./ Consolidated Statements of Income

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

/ YoY

1Q

1Q

/ Results

/ Results

Amount

Ratio to

Amount

Ratio to

Changes in

Changes in

Revenue

Revenue

Amount

Ratio

Revenue

105,894

100.0%

120,561

100.0%

14,666

13.9%

Cost of sales

68,715

64.9%

75,318

62.5%

6,603

9.6%

Gross profit

37,178

35.1%

45,242

37.5%

8,063

21.7%

2,714

2.6%

2,288

1.9%

(426)

(15.7%)

3,488

3.3%

2,496

2.1%

(991)

(28.4%)

䚷䚷Advertising expenses

8,585

8.1%

9,805

8.1%

1,220

14.2%

䚷䚷Distribution expenses

15,355

14.5%

15,030

12.5%

(324)

(2.1%)

䚷䚷General and administrative expenses

28.5%

29,620

24.6%

(521)

(1.7%)

Total selling, general and administrative

expenses

0.9%

1,449

1.2%

445

44.4%

Gain on investments accounted for

using the equity method

0.7%

568

0.5%

(119)

(17.4%)

Other income

102

0.1%

188

0.2%

85

84.0%

Other expenses

Operating profit

8,627

8.1%

17,452

14.5%

8,825

102.3%

1,007

1.0%

799

0.7%

(208)

(20.7%)

Finance income

342

0.3%

271

0.2%

(71)

(20.8%)

Finance costs

Profit before tax

9,292

8.8%

17,979

14.9%

8,687

93.5%

3,132

3.0%

5,161

4.3%

2,028

64.8%

Income tax expense

Profit

6,159

5.8%

12,818

10.6%

6,658

108.1%

359

0.3%

723

0.6%

364

101.3%

Profit attributable to non-controlling

interests

5,800

5.5%

12,095

10.0%

6,294

108.5%

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

Comprehensive income

(2,778)

(2.6%)

21,966

18.2%

24,745

-

2

/ Financial Results by Segment

1

/ Yearly Revenue by Segment

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2019

FY 3/2020

FY 3/19 vs FY 3/20

FY 3/2021

FY 3/20

㻌㻛㻌Results

/ Revenue

vs FY 3/21

㻌㻛㻌Plan

/ Results

/ Results

/ Plan

Changes in Amount

Changes in Ratio

Changes in Amount

Changes in Ratio

NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS

193,256

201,314

8,058

4.2%

206,000

4,685

2.3%

MYOJO FOODS

32,882

36,532

3,650

11.1%

36,540

7

0.0%

Chilled and frozen foods

55,424

57,306

1,882

59,500

2,193

3.8%

42,204

41,934

(269)

(0.6%)

44,500

2,565

6.1%

Confectionery and beverages*1

4,178

4,105

(72)

(1.7%)

3,460

(645)

(15.7%)

Domestic others*1,2

Domestic

327,945

341,194

13,248

4.0%

350,000

8,805

2.6%

The Americas

63,425

65,922

2,496

3.9%

68,000

2,077

3.2%

China (incl. H.K.)*3

41,447

43,083

1,635

3.9%

47,000

3,916

9.1%

11,378

11,250

(127)

(1.1%)

13,500

2,249

20.0%

Asia*1

EMEA

6,787

7,429

641

9.5%

7,500

70

1.0%

EMEA*1

Overseas

123,038

127,684

4,645

3.8%

136,000

8,315

6.5%

450,984

468,879

17,894

4.0%

486,000

17,120

3.7%

Group total

/ Upper: Operating Profit, Lower: Operating Profit Margin

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2019

FY 3/2020

FY 3/19 vs FY 3/20

FY 3/2021

FY 3/20

㻌㻛㻌Results

/ Operating profit

vs FY 3/21

㻌㻛㻌Plan

/ Results

/ Results

/ Plan

Changes in Amount

Changes in Ratio

Changes in Amount

Changes in Ratio

NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS

23,699

27,573

3,873

16.3%

28,000

426

1.5%

12.3%

13.7%

1.4%

13.6%

(0.1%)

MYOJO FOODS

2,041

2,193

151

7.4%

2,200

6

0.3%

6.2%

6.0%

(0.2%)

6.0%

0.0%

Chilled and frozen foods

1,534

1,410

(124)

(8.1%)

1,700

289

20.5%

2.8%

2.5%

(0.3%)

2.9%

0.4%

2,468

2,193

(274)

(11.1%)

2,400

206

9.4%

Confectionery and beverages*1,4

5.8%

5.2%

(0.6%)

5.4%

0.2%

6,509

956

(5,553)

(85.3%)

1,150

193

20.3%

Domestic others*1,2

155.8%

23.3%

(132.5%)

33.2%

9.9%

Domestic

36,253

34,327

(1,926)

(5.3%)

35,450

1,122

3.3%

11.1%

10.1%

(1.0%)

10.1%

0.1%

The Americas

(5,234)

4,080

9,315

-

4,300

219

5.4%

(8.3%)

6.2%

14.4%

6.3%

0.1%

China (incl. H.K.)*3

3,843

4,865

1,022

26.6%

4,900

34

0.7%

9.3%

11.3%

2.0%

10.4%

(0.9%)

1,822

2,397

575

31.6%

3,400

1,002

41.8%

Asia*1,4

16.0%

21.3%

5.3%

25.2%

3.9%

EMEA

630

1,071

441

70.0%

1,400

328

30.6%

EMEA*1,4

9.3%

14.4%

5.1%

18.7%

4.2%

Overseas

1,062

12,416

11,354

1,069.0%

14,000

1,583

12.8%

0.9%

9.7%

8.9%

10.3%

0.6%

(3,119)

(100)

3,019

-

(50)

50

-

Other reconciliations*5

(5,227)

(5,389)

(162)

-

(5,900)

(510)

-

Group expenses*5

28,967

41,252

12,285

42.4%

43,500

2,247

5.4%

Group total

6.4%

8.8%

2.4%

9.0%

0.2%

*1These are included in "Others" in the "Segment Information" of Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements.

*2"Domestic others" includes NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS and NISSIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, etc.

*3The business plan for China segment specifies targets set solely by NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS.

*3The results in China (including H.K.) are based on the consolidation policy of NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS. Disclosure may differ from that of NISSIN FOODS CO.,LTD. (located in H.K.). *4Gain and loss on investments accounted for using the equity method is included in IFRS.

*5These are included in "Reconciliations" in Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements.

3

3

/ Quarterly Revenue by Segment

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

FY 3/2020 vs FY 3/2021

/ Change in Amount & Change in Ratio

Revenue

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

NISSIN FOOD

43,414

49,050

58,304

50,544

201,314

48,063

48,063

4,648

10.7%

4,648

10.7%

PRODUCTS

MYOJO FOODS

8,391

8,705

9,862

9,573

36,532

9,659

9,659

1,267

15.1%

1,267

15.1%

Chilled and frozen

13,568

14,353

14,986

14,397

57,306

15,704

15,704

2,135

15.7%

2,135

15.7%

foods

Confectionery and

10,517

9,955

10,434

11,027

41,934

11,992

11,992

1,474

14.0%

1,474

14.0%

beverages*1

977

1,087

1,121

919

4,105

792

792

(185)

(18.9%)

(185)

(18.9%)

Domestic others*1,2

Domestic

76,870

83,151

94,709

86,462

341,194

86,211

86,211

9,341

12.2%

9,341

12.2%

The Americas

15,128

16,440

16,923

17,429

65,922

17,743

17,743

2,614

17.3%

2,614

17.3%

China (incl. H.K.)*3

9,635

11,332

10,184

11,931

43,083

11,512

11,512

1,877

19.5%

1,877

19.5%

2,737

2,873

2,857

2,782

11,250

2,954

2,954

217

7.9%

217

7.9%

Asia*1

EMEA

1,522

1,668

2,009

2,229

7,429

2,138

2,138

616

40.5%

616

40.5%

EMEA*1

Overseas

29,023

32,314

31,974

34,371

127,684

34,349

34,349

5,325

18.3%

5,325

18.3%

䞊䝥

105,894

115,466

126,683

120,834

468,879

120,561

120,561

14,666

13.9%

14,666

13.9%

Group total

4.

䞉䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖

/ Quarterly Operating Profit by Segment

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

FY 3/2020 vs FY 3/2021

/ Change in Amount & Change in Ratio

Operating profit

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

NISSIN FOOD

4,668

7,068

10,676

5,161

27,573

8,730

8,730

4,062

87.0%

4,062

87.0%

PRODUCTS

MYOJO FOODS

612

719

1,093

(232)

2,193

1,610

1,610

997

162.7%

997

162.7%

Chilled and frozen

723

297

460

(70)

1,410

1,566

1,566

843

116.6%

843

116.6%

foods

Confectionery and

594

525

458

614

2,193

1,327

1,327

733

123.5%

733

123.5%

beverages*1,4

256

232

769

(302)

956

234

234

(22)

(8.8%)

(22)

(8.8%)

Domestic others*1,2

Domestic

6,855

8,843

13,458

5,170

34,327

13,468

13,468

6,613

96.5%

6,613

96.5%

The Americas

1,396

1,006

1,212

465

4,080

1,910

1,910

514

36.8%

514

36.8%

China (incl. H.K.)*3

839

1,451

748

1,826

4,865

1,607

1,607

768

91.6%

768

91.6%

䜰䝆䜰

836

921

948

(308)

2,397

1,245

1,245

409

49.0%

409

49.0%

Asia*1,4

EMEA

160

237

779

(106)

1,071

718

718

557

347.2%

557

347.2%

EMEA*1,4

Overseas

3,232

3,617

3,689

1,877

12,416

5,482

5,482

2,250

69.6%

2,250

69.6%

Other

(113)

(18)

11

20

(100)

(37)

(37)

75

-

75

-

reconciliations*5

䡴䢚䢕䡬䢈䢛

(1,347)

(1,347)

(1,347)

(1,347)

(5,389)

(1,461)

(1,461)

(113)

-

(113)

-

Group expenses*5

䞊䝥

8,627

11,094

15,811

5,719

41,252

17,452

17,452

8,825

102.3%

8,825

102.3%

Group total

4

/ Major Factors for Difference in Operating Profit (Non-recurring Income and Expenses)

1. 2020

3

1Q

2021

3

1Q

/ Differences in Operating Profit of FY 3/2020 1Q vs. FY 3/2021 1Q

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

Difference in Non-

1Q

1Q

Difference in

recurring Income

Main Items of Non-recurring Income and Expenses

/ Results

/ Results

Operating Profit

and Expenses

NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS

4,668

8,730

4,062

(14)

MYOJO FOODS

612

1,610

997

10

Chilled and frozen foods

723

1,566

843

(145)

Confectionery and beverages

594

1,327

733

0

Domestic others

256

234

(22)

(92)

Domestic

6,855

13,468

6,613

(242)

The Americas

1,396

1,910

514

(24)

China (incl. H.K.)

839

1,607

768

45

Asia

836

1,245

409

22

EMEA

160

718

557

(18)

EMEA

Overseas

3,232

5,482

2,250

25

Other reconciliations

(113)

(37)

75

11

Group expenses

(1,347)

(1,461)

(113)

-

Operating profit

8,627

17,452

8,825

(205)

2. 2020

3

2021

3

/ Differences in Operating Profit of FY 3/2020 Results vs. FY 3/2021 Plan

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

Difference in

Difference in Non-

/ Results

/ Plan

recurring Income

Main Items of Non-recurring Income and Expenses

Operating Profit

and Expenses

NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS

㻞㻣㻘㻡㻣㻟

28,000

426

(63)

MYOJO FOODS

2,193

2,200

6

221

Chilled and frozen foods

1,410

1,700

289

(128)

Confectionery and beverages

2,193

2,400

206

13

Domestic others

956

1,150

193

656

FY 3/2020

355 / Impairment loss of property (355), etc.

Domestic

34,327

35,450

1,122

699

The Americas

4,080

4,300

219

64

China (incl. H.K.)

4,865

4,900

34

(38)

Asia

2,397

3,400

1,002

758

FY 3/2020

657 / Impairment loss of property (657)

EMEA

1,071

1,400

328

(66)

EMEA

Overseas

12,416

14,000

1,583

717

Other reconciliations

(100)

(50)

50

108

Group expenses

(5,389)

(5,900)

(510)

-

Operating profit

41,252

43,500

2,247

1,525

5

3. 2021 3

/ Major Factors for Non-recurring Income and Expenses of FY 3/2021 (Quarterly)

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2021

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

Main Items of Non-recurring Income and Expenses

NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS

29

29

MYOJO FOODS

25

25

Chilled and frozen foods

311

311

12

12

Confectionery and beverages

(74)

(74)

Domestic others

Domestic

304

304

The Americas

4

4

China (incl. H.K.)

70

70

䜰䝆䜰

28

28

Asia

EMEA

(22)

(22)

EMEA

Overseas

81

81

(5)

(5)

Other reconciliations

Non-recurring income and expenses

380

380

4. 2020 3

for Non-recurring Income and Expenses of FY 3/2020 (Quarterly)

/ Major Factors

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2020

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

Main Items of Non-recurring Income and Expenses

NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS

44

0

(33)

45

55

MYOJO FOODS

14

22

44

(242)

(161)

Chilled and frozen foods

456

1

(2)

(56)

398

12

23

13

(40)

8

Confectionery and beverages

18

(340)

30

(331)

(623)

Domestic others

Domestic

547

(294)

51

(625)

(321)

The Americas

28

44

1

(121)

(47)

China (incl. H.K.)

25

76

13

69

184

䜰䝆䜰

5

4

15

(764)

(738)

Asia

EMEA

(3)

(22)

22

(33)

(36)

EMEA

Overseas

56

102

53

(850)

(637)

(16)

(26)

(55)

(27)

(125)

Other reconciliations

Non-recurring income and expenses

586

(218)

49

(1,502)

(1,084)

6

/ Factors of Changes in Operating Profit

2021

3

/ Changes in Operating Profit of FY 3/2021(Quarterly Results and Yearly Plan)

/ Mil. Yen

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

FY 3/2021

/ Plan

FY 3/2020

Domestic

6,855

6,855

34,327

Overseas

3,232

3,232

12,416

Operating profit

㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2

(1,460)

(1,460)

(5,490)

㻌㻛㻌Total

8,627

8,627

41,252

/ Marginal profit*1,3

Domestic

4,604

4,604

3,036

Revenue

Overseas

1,476

1,476

1,585

㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2

382

382

573

㻌㻛㻌Total

6,463

6,463

5,196

Domestic

1,057

1,057

(952)

Cost of goods sold ratio

Overseas

505

505

(709)

㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2

(496)

(496)

(598)

㻌㻛㻌Total

1,066

1,066

(2,260)

Domestic

(402)

(402)

(1,273)

Distribution cost ratio

Overseas

61

61

(457)

㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2

(33)

(33)

(117)

㻌㻛㻌Total

(375)

(375)

(1,849)

/ Fixed expenses

Domestic

(98)

(98)

(207)

Depreciation and

Overseas

(50)

(50)

(42)

㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2

2

2

4

amortization

㻌㻛㻌Total

(146)

(146)

(245)

Domestic

1,000

1,000

133

Advertising expenses

Overseas

(8)

(8)

(105)

㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2

-

-

-

㻌㻛㻌Total

992

992

28

Domestic

696

696

(313)

General and administrative

Overseas

(206)

(206)

279

㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2

94

94

(430)

expenses

㻌㻛㻌Total

585

585

(464)

/ Others

Domestic

(1)

(1)

0

Gain(loss)on investments

Overseas

447

447

315

accounted for using the

㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2

-

-

-

equity method

㻌㻛㻌Total

446

446

315

Domestic

(242)

(242)

699

Overseas

25

25

717

Other income and losses

㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2

11

11

108

㻌㻛㻌Total

(205)

(205)

1,525

Domestic

6,613

6,613

1,122

Changes in operating profit

Overseas

2,250

2,250

1,583

㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2

(38)

(38)

(459)

㻌㻛㻌Total

8,825

8,825

2,247

FY 3/2021

Domestic

13,468

13,468

35,450

Overseas

5,482

5,482

14,000

Operating profit

㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2

(1,499)

(1,499)

(5,950)

㻌㻛㻌Total

17,452

17,452

43,500

7

/ Exchange Rates and Foreign Exchange Impact

㻝䠊

/ Assumed Exchange Rates

/ Yen

/ Each rate is an average rate calculated based on daily rates for the period.

/ Country

FY 3/2015

FY 3/2016

FY 3/2017

FY 3/2018

FY 3/2019

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

Currency

Assumed

/ Consolidated Subsidiaries

the U.S.

USD

109.93

120.14

108.38

110.85

110.91

108.74

107.00

The

Mexico

MXN

8.01

7.26

5.64

5.99

5.74

5.61

5.70

Americas

Brazil

BRL

44.57

30.60

32.93

34.47

29.34

26.52

26.00

Hong Kong

HKD

13.65

15.49

13.97

14.20

14.14

13.91

14.00

China

China

CNY

17.19

18.85

16.11

16.75

16.54

15.60

15.59

Singapore

SGD

83.51

88.10

78.75

81.74

81.69

79.28

80.00

India

INR

1.75

1.90

1.63

1.73

1.60

1.55

1.60

Asia

Thailand

THB

3.26

3.54

3.09

3.31

3.43

3.52

3.50

Vietnam

VND

0.00499

0.00553

0.00487

0.00488

0.00479

0.00468

0.00480

Indonesia

IDR

0.00820

0.00840

0.00780

0.00770

0.00790

EMEA

Europe

EUR

140.42

134.31

120.33

129.70

128.41

120.82

121.00

/

Associates Accounted for

using the Equity Method

Asia

Philippines

PHP

2.68

2.31

2.25

2.11

2.12

2.10

EMEA

Russia

RUB

2.79

2.00

1.63

1.93

1.77

1.69

1.65

2

䝺䞊䝖 / Exchange Rates

/ Yen

/ Country

Currency

FY 3/2015

FY 3/2016

FY 3/2017

FY 3/2018

FY 3/2019

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

/ Consolidated Subsidiaries

the U.S.

USD

102.16

121.36

108.14

111.09

109.07

109.90

107.62

The

Mexico

MXN

7.87

7.93

5.98

5.99

5.63

5.75

4.63

Americas

Brazil

BRL

45.83

39.50

30.81

34.58

30.29

28.06

20.00

Hong Kong

HKD

13.25

15.66

13.94

14.27

13.90

14.02

13.89

China

China

CNY

16.90

19.56

16.53

16.21

17.13

16.07

15.17

Singapore

SGD

81.00

87.81

82.21

79.79

81.79

80.61

76.21

India

INR

1.68

1.93

1.63

1.74

1.64

1.59

1.43

Asia

Thailand

THB

3.15

3.65

3.24

3.24

3.44

3.48

3.37

Vietnam

VND

0.00487

0.00557

0.00516

0.00489

0.00479

0.00472

0.00461

Indonesia

IDR

0.00850

0.00850

0.00800

0.00770

0.00730

EMEA

Europe

EUR

140.79

134.18

127.23

122.19

130.06

123.49

118.48

/

Associates Accounted for

using the Equity Method

Asia

Philippines

PHP

2.71

2.46

2.29

2.12

2.12

2.16

EMEA

Russia

RUB

2.94

1.90

1.55

1.94

1.91

1.68

1.65

8

3

/ Results of Overseas Businesses excluding Foreign Exchange Impact

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

/ YoY

FY 3/2021

/ YoY

1Q

1Q

1Q

Results*1

Results*1

Changes in

Changes in

FX Impact

(

)

Changes in

Changes in

Results

Amount

Ratio

(Disclosed)*2

Amount

Ratio

/ Revenue

/ The Americas

15,128

20,600

5,471

36.2%

(2,856)

17,743

2,614

17.3%

/ China (incl. H.K.)

9,635

11,963

2,328

24.2%

(450)

11,512

1,877

19.5%

/ Asia

2,737

3,141

403

14.8%

(186)

2,954

217

7.9%

EMEA

/ EMEA

1,522

2,229

707

46.5%

(90)

2,138

616

40.5%

/ Revenue

29,023

37,934

8,910

30.7%

(3,584)

34,349

5,325

18.3%

/ Operating Profit

/ The Americas

1,396

2,374

977

70.0%

(463)

1,910

514

36.8%

/ China (incl. H.K.)

839

1,665

826

98.5%

(58)

1,607

768

91.6%

/ Asia

836

1,249

412

49.4%

(3)

1,245

409

49.0%

EMEA

/ EMEA

160

736

576

358.6%

(18)

718

557

347.2%

/ Operating profit

3,232

6,025

2,793

86.4%

(543)

5,482

2,250

69.6%

9

/ Results of Associates Accounted for using the Equity Method

/ Mil. Yen

Ratio of

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

Company

Country

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

Share-holding*5

KOIKE-YA*1

Japan

34.53%

24

53

(16)

98

159

22

22

20.02%

604

668

743

716

2,733

702

702

Thai President*2

Thailand

NURC*3

49.00%

190

193

192

158

736

229

229

Philippines

䝻䝅䜰

33.50%

184

158

535

35

914

494

494

MAREVEN*4

Russia

/ Total

1,003

1,073

1,455

1,009

4,543

1,449

1,449

2016

3

/ Main New Consolidated Companies (From FY 3/2016)

2016

3

1

䜘䜚 / From FY 3/2016 1Q

Zhejiang Nissin Foods (China)

2016

3

3

䜘䜚 / From FY 3/2016 3Q

Brazil (The Americas)

2017

3

1

䜘䜚 / From FY 3/2017 1Q

BonChi (Confectionery and beverages), Indonesia (Asia)

2017

3

4

䜘䜚 / From FY 3/2017 4Q

MC Marketing & Sales (China)

2019

3

1

䜘䜚 / From FY 3/2019 1Q

䜹䝂䝯

Kagome Nissin Foods (H.K.) (China)

2020

3

3

䜘䜚 / From FY 3/2020 3Q

Zhuhai Nissin Packaging Company (China)

2020

3

4

䜘䜚 / From FY 3/2020 4Q

Hong Kong Eastpeak (China), SHANGHAI EASTPEAK TRADING (China)

2016

3

/ Main Changes of Investment Ratios (From FY 3/2016)

2015

11

17

100

66.0

Investment ratio decreased from 100% to 66.0% on November 17, 2015*

Singapore

2015

12

3

100

66.0

*

Investment ratio decrease from 100% to 66.0% on December 3, 2015*

Thailand

2016

4

1

100

66.0

Investment ratio decrease from 100% to 66.0% on April 1, 2016*

Indonesia

2016

5

27

100

65.6

Investment ratio decrease from 100% to 65.6% on May 27, 2016*

䜲䞁䝗

India

2017

12

11

10

/ Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Quarterly)

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

Compared with

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

the Preivous

Main Reasons of the Differences between Previous Year

Period End

Period End

Assets

60,163

60,588

425

Cash and cash equivalents

77,932

66,874

(11,057)

Trade and other receivables

32,454

37,967

5,513

Inventories

2,701

2,905

203

Income taxes receivable

䚷䛭

10,251

(22)

Other financial assets

䚷䛭

4,258

5,538

1,279

Other current assets

Total current assets

187,784

184,126

(3,657)

240,063

240,611

547

Property, plant and equipment

3,806

4,444

638

Goodwill and intangible assets

7,108

7,096

(11)

Investment property

43,478

(3,958)

Investments accounted for using the equity method

䚷䛭

77,209

93,347

16,137

Deferred tax assets

368

401

32

Other non-current assets

Total non-current assets

388,837

401,943

13,105

Total assets

576,621

586,069

9,447

Liabilities

䜃䛭

102,292

(2,523)

Trade and other payables

6,631

6,666

35

Borrowings

337

196

(140)

Provisions

6,294

5,312

(982)

Accrued income taxes

䚷䛭

3,582

163

Other financial liabilities

䚷䛭

16,049

(4,133)

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

141,681

134,100

(7,580)

41,630

41,157

(472)

Borrowings

䚷䛭

18,146

(203)

Other financial liabilities

5,828

5,940

112

Defined benefit liabilities

207

226

19

Provisions

12,393

14,093

1,699

Deferred tax liabilities

䚷䛭

2,423

(43)

Other non-current liabilities

Total non-current liabilities

80,877

81,988

1,111

Total liabilities

222,558

216,089

(6,469)

Equity

25,122

25,122

-

Share capital

50,639

50,640

0

Capital surplus

(6,660)

(6,659)

0

Treasury shares

䚷䛭

246,616

252,955

6,338

Retained earnings

䛩䜛

343,879

15,885

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

26,068

26,100

32

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

354,063

369,980

15,917

576,621

586,069

9,447

Total liabilities and equity

11

1

/ Consolidated Statements of Income

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

Revenue

105,894

115,466

126,683

120,834

468,879

120,561

120,561

Gross profit

37,178

41,399

47,314

41,387

167,279

45,242

45,242

Operating profit

8,627

11,094

15,811

5,719

41,252

17,452

17,452

Profit before tax

9,292

11,135

16,545

5,676

42,650

17,979

17,979

Profit

6,159

8,221

12,597

4,143

31,122

12,818

12,818

Profit attributable to owners of the

5,800

7,669

12,178

3,668

29,316

12,095

12,095

parent

2

/ Consolidated Cash Flows

/ Mil. Yen

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

Cash flows from operating activities

13,206

7,399

20,805

16,122

57,533

19,652

19,652

Cash flows from investing activities

(12,029)

(12,405)

(7,979)

(7,999)

(40,413)

(10,301)

(10,301)

Cash flows from financing activities

(2,255)

2,687

(7,493)

(3,082)

(10,142)

(8,400)

(8,400)

Effect of exchange rate changes on

(1,466)

(1,312)

1,255

(2,416)

(3,939)

(525)

(525)

cash and cash equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and

(2,544)

(3,629)

6,587

2,624

3,037

425

425

cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at

57,125

54,581

50,951

57,539

57,125

60,163

60,163

beginning of quarters

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

54,581

50,951

57,539

60,163

60,163

60,588

60,588

quarters

12

1

EARTH FOOD CREATOR / NISSIN FOODS Group Philosophy "EARTH FOOD CREATOR"

2䠊䛂EARTH FOOD CREATOR

/ Embodiment of the "EARTH FOOD CREATOR" Concept

FY 3/2016

/ Results

FY 3/2021

䝡䝆䝵䞁 / Long Term Vision

Pursue global status.

Gain a strong global reputation.

Embody the "EARTH FOOD CREATOR"

22

30

50

11

Overseas sales ratio: 22%

Overseas Operating profit ratio: More than 30%

Overseas Operating profit ratio: More than 50%

Overseas Operating income ratio: 11%

ROE 7.4%

ROE8

/ More than 8%

ROE10

/ More than 10%

5,700

1

*1

䛻䛣䛰

3

KPI / KPIs and Targets of the new Medium-Term Business Plan

/ Mil. Yen

J-GAAP

IFRS

IFRS

Theme

KPI

FY 3/2016

FY 3/2021

FY 3/2021

/ Results

/ Plan*7

/ Revised

㻌㻛㻌(Net sales) Revenue

468,100

480,000

486,000

Earning power

㻌㻛㻌Adjusted Operating Income*2

24,700

-

-

centered on core

businesses

㻌㻛㻌Operating Profit

-

42,500

43,500

㻌㻛㻌Market Capitalization

570,000

-

-

㻌㻛㻌Net income*3

26,900

30,000

30,500

Corporate value in

ROE (%)

7.4

8

9

More than 8%

the capital market

EPS ( ) / Adjusted EPS (Yen) (J-GAAP)*4

196

-

-

EPS ( ) / Adjusted EPS (Yen) (IFRS) *5,6

189

284

281

4

/ Financial Policies

5

2,150

-

䝁䞁䝖䝻䞊

Five-year Investment Budget

Capex: 215.0 billion yen, Business investment: -

FY 3/2021

(Control of the total amount of business investment including capital expenditure is required)

(

/ Plan*7)

40%

Policy on Shareholder Returns

Payout ratio: 40% or above on the average for the five-year period

5

2,251

-

䝁䞁䝖䝻䞊

Five-year Investment Budget

Capex: 225.1 billion yen, Business investment: -

FY 3/2021

(Control of the total amount of business investment including capital expenditure is required)

(

/ Estimate)

2021 3

/

110

Policy on Shareholder Returns

201㻣 㻟

-202

5

:41.3

Dividend per share of FY 3/2021 (plan): 110 yen

Payout ratio: An average of 41.3% over the five years from FY 3/2017 to FY 3/2021 (Estimate)

/ Mil. Yen

J-GAAP

IFRS

5

/ Mid-Term Total

FY 3/2017

FY 3/2018

FY 3/2019

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

FY 3/2021

/ Results

/ Results

/ Results

/ Results

/ Estimate

/ Estimate

Capital Investment

36,340

52,010

57,603

39,743

39,400

225,100

13

/ Targets under the new Medium-Term Business Plan

/ Mil. Yen

IFRS

FY 3/2021

FY 3/2021

/ Domestic

Plan*2

Revised Plan

Difference

/ Revenue

238,000

242,500

4,500

Instant noodles

/ Operating Profit

29,500

30,200

700

business

/ Operating Profit Margin (%)

12.4%

12.5%

0.1%

/ Revenue

103,000

104,000

1,000

Chilled and frozen,

/ Operating Profit

5,200

4,100

(1,100)

Confectionery and

/ Operating Profit Margin (%)

5.0%

3.9%

(1.1%)

beverages

/ Overseas

/ Revenue

67,500

68,000

500

The Americas

/ Operating Profit

3,700

4,300

600

5.5%

6.3%

0.8%

/ Operating Profit Margin (%)

China (incl. H.K.)*1

/ Revenue

47,000

47,000

-

/ Operating Profit

4,700

4,900

200

/ Operating Profit Margin (%)

10.0%

10.4%

0.4%

䜰䝆䜰

/ Revenue

13,000

13,500

500

/ Operating Profit

2,700

3,400

700

Asia

/ Operating Profit Margin (%)

20.8%

25.2%

4.4%

/ Revenue

7,500

7,500

-

EMEA

/ Operating Profit

1,300

1,400

100

/ Operating Profit Margin (%)

17.3%

18.7%

1.4%

