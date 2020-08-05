|
Nissin Foods : FY 3/2021 1Q Financial Supplemental Data
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. IR Office (TSE 2897)
2021 3 1
FY 3/2021 1Q Financial Supplemental Data
Page
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
1. 2020
|
3
|
1Q
|
|
䛸2021
|
3
|
1Q
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Financial Summary Results of FY 3/2020 1Q vs. FY 3/2021 1Q
|
1
|
|
2. 2019
|
3
|
|
|
䛸2020
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Financial Summary Results of FY 3/2019 vs. FY 3/2020
|
1
|
|
3. 2020
|
3
|
|
|
䛸2021
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Financial Summary of FY 3/2020 Results vs. FY 3/2021 Plan
|
1
|
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
2
|
|
䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Results by Segment
|
|
|
1䠊
|
|
䞉䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Yearly Revenue by Segment
|
3
|
|
2.
|
|
䞉䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖
|
|
|
䞉
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Yearly Operating Profit and Operating Profit Margin by Segment
|
3
|
|
3䠊
|
|
䞉䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Quarterly Revenue by Segment
|
4
|
|
4.
|
|
䞉䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Quarterly Operating Profit by Segment
|
4
|
|
|
|
䛺
|
|
|
|
䠄
|
|
|
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
Major Factors for Difference in Operating Profit (Non-recurring Income and Expenses)
|
|
|
1. 2020
|
3
|
1Q
|
|
䛸2021
|
3
|
1Q
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Differences in Operating Profit of FY 3/2020 1Q vs. FY 3/2021 1Q
|
5
|
|
2. 2020
|
3
|
|
|
䛸2021
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Differences in Operating Profit of FY 3/2020 Results vs. FY 3/2021 Plan
|
5
|
|
3. 2021
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛺
|
䠄
|
䠅
|
|
|
3. Major Factors for Non-recurring Income and Expenses of FY 3/2021 (Quarterly)
|
6
|
|
4. 2020
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛺
|
䠄
|
䠅
|
|
|
4. Major Factors for Non-recurring Income and Expenses of FY 3/2020 (Quarterly)
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Factors of Changes in Operating Profit
|
|
|
2021 3
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
䠄
|
|
|
䛸
|
|
䠅
|
|
Changes in Operating Profit of FY 3/2021(Quarterly Results and Yearly Plan)
|
7
|
㻌
|
䝺䞊䝖䛸
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange Rates and Foreign Exchange Impact
|
|
|
1.
|
|
䝺䞊䝖
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Assumed Exchange Rates
|
8
|
|
2.
|
|
䝺䞊䝖
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Exchange Rates
|
8
|
|
3.
|
|
䜢
|
|
䛧䛯
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Results of Overseas Businesses excluding Foreign Exchange Impact
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results of Associates Accounted for using the Equity Method
|
10
|
|
䛺
|
|
|
|
|
䠄2016
|
3
|
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
Main New Consolidated Companies (From FY 3/2016)
|
10
|
|
䛺
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠄2016
|
|
3
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
Main Changes of Investment Ratios (From FY 3/2016)
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠄
|
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Quarterly)
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
䜃
|
|
䜻䝱䝑䝅䝳䞉䝣䝻䞊
|
(
|
|
)
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Cash Flows (Quarterly)
|
|
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
12
|
|
2.
|
䜻䝱䝑䝅䝳䞉䝣䝻䞊
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Consolidated Cash Flows
|
12
|
|
|
|
2020䝎䜲䝆䜵䝇䝖
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medium-Term Business Plan 2021 Digest
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yearly Summary of Selected Data
|
|
|
1.
|
|
|
㻔2018
|
3
|
-㻕
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Summary of Selected Data (FY 3/2018-)
|
15
|
|
2.
|
|
|
㻔J-GAAP -2018
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Summary of Selected Data (J-GAAP)(-FY 3/2018)
|
17
|
|
䝠䝇䝖䝸䜹
|
䝕䞊䝍
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Historical Data
|
|
|
1.
|
|
|
䞉
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Operating Profit and Adjusted Operating Profit
|
19
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
䛻
|
䛩䜛
|
|
䞉䠄
|
䠅EPS
|
|
|
2. Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent and (Adjusted) EPS
|
19
|
|
3.
|
|
|
䛻
|
|
䛩䜛
|
䛸
|
|
|
|
|
(ROE)
|
3. Equity Attributable to Owners of Parent and ROE
|
19
|
|
4.
|
|
䛸
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Capex, Depreciation and Amortization
|
20
|
|
5.
|
|
䛸
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Cash Dividends per Share and Payout Ratio
|
20
|
|
6.
|
|
|
|
䛸PER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Market Capitalization of the year-end and PER
|
20
|
|
䛺
|
|
䜾
|
䞊䝥
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Worldwide Network of the NISSIN FOODS Group
|
21
|
|
IR
|
䝸䝸䞊䝇䠄2021
|
3
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IR News (FY 3/2021)
|
22
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly Year-on-Year Sales Amount Growth Rates for 4 Major Domestic Companies
|
|
|
1. 2021
|
3
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
YoY Change in Sales Amount (FY 3/2020 vs. FY 3/2021)
|
23
|
|
2. 2020
|
3
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
YoY Change in Sales Amount (FY 3/2019 vs. FY 3/2020)
|
23
|
|
|
䜑䜣
|
|
䜑䜣䞉䜹䝑䝥䜑䜣䚷
|
|
|
|
|
Bag-type and Cup-type Instant Noodles Production in Japan
|
24
|
|
|
䝺䜼䝳䝷䞊
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠄
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
Average Price incl. Tax of Mainstay Products at Mass Merchandise Stores
|
24
|
|
|
䜑䜣
|
|
|
|
|
䞉
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume and Amount of Instant Noodles Production in Japan
|
25
|
|
䜑䜣
|
|
|
䠄
|
|
) (CY2013-CY2019䠅
|
|
|
|
Global Demand for Instant Noodles (by Region) (CY2013-CY2019䠅
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
䝕䞊䝍
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Data of Domestic Businesses
|
27
|
*FY 3/2021
|
2020
|
4
|
1
|
2021
|
3 31 䜢
|
䛩䚹 / FY 3/2021 is between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.
|
|
*2019
|
3
|
1Q
|
䜙IFRS䜢
|
|
|
䚹 / The company has applied IFRS from the 1Q of FY 3/2019.
|
|
*
|
䛻䛴䛔䛶
|
䚸
|
|
|
䛷
|
|
䛧䚸
|
|
䜢
|
䛶䛶
|
䚹 / Figures are calculated based on thousand yen and rounded down to the nearest million yen.
|
*FY (Fiscal Year), CY (Calendar Year).
/ Consolidated Statements of Income
|
1. 2020
|
3
|
1Q
|
䛸2021
|
3
|
1Q
|
/ Financial Summary Results of FY 3/2020 1Q vs. FY 3/2021 1Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
|
1Q
|
Changes in Amount
|
Changes in Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Results
|
|
|
/ Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
105,894
|
|
|
120,561
|
14,666
|
13.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
8,627
|
|
|
17,452
|
8,825
|
102.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛻
|
䛩䜛
|
|
|
|
|
5,800
|
|
|
12,095
|
6,294
|
108.5%
|
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. 2019
|
3
|
|
䛸2020
|
3
|
|
/ Financial Summary Results of FY 3/2019 vs. FY 3/2020
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2019
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
Changes in Amount
|
Changes in Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Results
|
|
|
/ Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
450,984
|
|
|
468,879
|
17,894
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
28,967
|
|
|
41,252
|
12,285
|
42.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛻
|
䛩䜛
|
|
|
|
|
19,356
|
|
|
29,316
|
9,960
|
51.5%
|
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
9.0
|
3.1
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS (
|
/ Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
185.8
|
|
|
281.4
|
95.6
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS / Adjusted EPS (
|
|
/ Yen)*1
|
|
225.0
|
|
|
278.0
|
53.0
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. 2020
|
3
|
|
䛸2021
|
3
|
|
/ Financial Summary of FY 3/2020 Results vs. FY 3/2021 Plan
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
Changes in Amount
|
Changes in Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Results
|
|
|
/ Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
468,879
|
|
|
486,000
|
17,120
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
41,252
|
|
|
43,500
|
2,247
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛻
|
䛩䜛
|
|
|
|
|
29,316
|
|
|
30,500
|
1,183
|
4.0%
|
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
9.0
|
0.0
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS (
|
/ Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
281.4
|
|
|
293
|
12
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS / Adjusted EPS (
|
|
/ Yen)*1
|
|
278.0
|
|
|
281
|
3
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1䠖
|
EPS
|
|
±䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
)
|
䠄
|
|
䞉
|
㻙
|
㻙
|
䛻
|
䛩䜛
|
䠅÷
|
(
|
*1䠖 Adjusted EPS
|
(Operating profit ± Other income,expenses 䇲㻌Income tax expense - Profit attributable to non-controlling interests) /
|
Average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares)
|
|
|
|
4./ Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
/ YoY
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
1Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Results
|
/ Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Ratio to
|
Amount
|
|
|
Ratio to
|
Changes in
|
Changes in
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Revenue
|
Amount
|
Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
105,894
|
|
|
100.0%
|
120,561
|
|
|
100.0%
|
14,666
|
13.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
68,715
|
|
|
64.9%
|
75,318
|
|
|
62.5%
|
6,603
|
9.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
37,178
|
|
|
35.1%
|
45,242
|
|
|
37.5%
|
8,063
|
21.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷䚷
|
|
|
2,714
|
|
|
2.6%
|
2,288
|
|
|
1.9%
|
(426)
|
(15.7%)
|
䚷䚷Promotional expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷䚷
|
|
|
3,488
|
|
|
3.3%
|
2,496
|
|
|
2.1%
|
(991)
|
(28.4%)
|
䚷䚷Advertising expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷䚷
|
|
|
8,585
|
|
|
8.1%
|
9,805
|
|
|
8.1%
|
1,220
|
14.2%
|
䚷䚷Distribution expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷䚷
|
|
|
15,355
|
|
|
14.5%
|
15,030
|
|
|
12.5%
|
(324)
|
(2.1%)
|
䚷䚷General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
䛚䜘䜃
|
|
30,142
|
|
|
28.5%
|
29,620
|
|
|
24.6%
|
(521)
|
(1.7%)
|
䚷Total selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
䚷expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
䛻䜘䜛
|
|
1,003
|
|
|
0.9%
|
1,449
|
|
|
1.2%
|
445
|
44.4%
|
䚷Gain on investments accounted for
|
|
|
|
|
䚷using the equity method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷䛭
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
0.7%
|
568
|
|
|
0.5%
|
(119)
|
(17.4%)
|
䚷Other income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷䛭
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
0.1%
|
188
|
|
|
0.2%
|
85
|
84.0%
|
䚷Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
8,627
|
|
|
8.1%
|
17,452
|
|
|
14.5%
|
8,825
|
102.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
1,007
|
|
|
1.0%
|
799
|
|
|
0.7%
|
(208)
|
(20.7%)
|
䚷Finance income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
0.3%
|
271
|
|
|
0.2%
|
(71)
|
(20.8%)
|
䚷Finance costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
9,292
|
|
|
8.8%
|
17,979
|
|
|
14.9%
|
8,687
|
93.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
3,132
|
|
|
3.0%
|
5,161
|
|
|
4.3%
|
2,028
|
64.8%
|
䚷Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
6,159
|
|
|
5.8%
|
12,818
|
|
|
10.6%
|
6,658
|
108.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
䛻
|
䛩䜛
|
359
|
|
|
0.3%
|
723
|
|
|
0.6%
|
364
|
101.3%
|
䚷Profit attributable to non-controlling
|
|
|
|
|
䚷interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛻
|
䛩䜛
|
5,800
|
|
|
5.5%
|
12,095
|
|
|
10.0%
|
6,294
|
108.5%
|
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
(2,778)
|
|
|
(2.6%)
|
21,966
|
|
|
18.2%
|
24,745
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖
|
/ Financial Results by Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1䠊
|
|
䞉䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖
|
/ Yearly Revenue by Segment
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2019
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
FY 3/19 vs FY 3/20
|
FY 3/2021
|
FY 3/20䠄
|
㻌㻛㻌Results䠅
|
|
|
|
|
/ Revenue
|
|
vs FY 3/21䠄
|
㻌㻛㻌Plan䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Results
|
|
/ Results
|
|
|
/ Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in Amount
|
Changes in Ratio
|
Changes in Amount
|
Changes in Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS
|
193,256
|
|
201,314
|
8,058
|
4.2%
|
206,000
|
4,685
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MYOJO FOODS
|
|
32,882
|
|
36,532
|
3,650
|
11.1%
|
36,540
|
7
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chilled and frozen foods
|
55,424
|
|
57,306
|
1,882
|
3.4%
|
59,500
|
2,193
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䞉
|
|
|
|
|
42,204
|
|
41,934
|
(269)
|
(0.6%)
|
44,500
|
2,565
|
6.1%
|
|
Confectionery and beverages*1
|
|
|
䛭
|
|
|
|
|
4,178
|
|
4,105
|
(72)
|
(1.7%)
|
3,460
|
(645)
|
(15.7%)
|
|
Domestic others*1,2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
327,945
|
|
341,194
|
13,248
|
4.0%
|
350,000
|
8,805
|
2.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Americas
|
|
63,425
|
|
65,922
|
2,496
|
3.9%
|
68,000
|
2,077
|
3.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China (incl. H.K.)*3
|
|
41,447
|
|
43,083
|
1,635
|
3.9%
|
47,000
|
3,916
|
9.1%
|
|
䜰䝆䜰
|
|
|
|
|
11,378
|
|
11,250
|
(127)
|
(1.1%)
|
13,500
|
2,249
|
20.0%
|
|
Asia*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
|
|
6,787
|
|
7,429
|
641
|
9.5%
|
7,500
|
70
|
1.0%
|
|
EMEA*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
123,038
|
|
127,684
|
4,645
|
3.8%
|
136,000
|
8,315
|
6.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜾
|
䞊䝥
|
|
450,984
|
|
468,879
|
17,894
|
4.0%
|
486,000
|
17,120
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
Group total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
/ Yearly Operating Profit
|
|
Profit Margin by
|
|
|
|
|
|
䞉䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖
|
䞉
|
and Operating
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
䠖
|
|
䚸
|
䠖
|
/ Upper: Operating Profit, Lower: Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2019
|
FY 3/2020
|
FY 3/19 vs FY 3/20
|
FY 3/2021
|
FY 3/20䠄
|
㻌㻛㻌Results䠅
|
|
|
|
|
/ Operating profit
|
vs FY 3/21䠄
|
㻌㻛㻌Plan䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Results
|
/ Results
|
|
|
/ Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in Amount
|
Changes in Ratio
|
Changes in Amount
|
Changes in Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS
|
|
|
23,699
|
27,573
|
|
3,873
|
16.3%
|
28,000
|
426
|
1.5%
|
|
|
12.3%
|
13.7%
|
1.4%
|
|
13.6%
|
(0.1%)
|
|
MYOJO FOODS
|
|
|
|
|
2,041
|
2,193
|
|
151
|
7.4%
|
2,200
|
6
|
0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
6.2%
|
6.0%
|
|
(0.2%)
|
|
6.0%
|
0.0%
|
|
Chilled and frozen foods
|
|
|
1,534
|
1,410
|
|
(124)
|
(8.1%)
|
1,700
|
289
|
20.5%
|
|
|
2.8%
|
2.5%
|
|
(0.3%)
|
|
2.9%
|
0.4%
|
|
䞉
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,468
|
2,193
|
|
(274)
|
(11.1%)
|
2,400
|
206
|
9.4%
|
Confectionery and beverages*1,4
|
|
5.8%
|
5.2%
|
|
(0.6%)
|
|
5.4%
|
0.2%
|
|
䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,509
|
956
|
|
(5,553)
|
(85.3%)
|
1,150
|
193
|
20.3%
|
Domestic others*1,2
|
|
|
|
|
155.8%
|
23.3%
|
(132.5%)
|
|
33.2%
|
9.9%
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
36,253
|
34,327
|
|
(1,926)
|
(5.3%)
|
35,450
|
1,122
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
11.1%
|
10.1%
|
(1.0%)
|
|
10.1%
|
0.1%
|
|
The Americas
|
|
|
|
|
(5,234)
|
4,080
|
|
9,315
|
-
|
4,300
|
219
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
(8.3%)
|
6.2%
|
|
14.4%
|
|
6.3%
|
0.1%
|
|
China (incl. H.K.)*3
|
|
|
|
|
3,843
|
4,865
|
|
1,022
|
26.6%
|
4,900
|
34
|
0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
9.3%
|
11.3%
|
2.0%
|
|
10.4%
|
(0.9%)
|
|
䜰䝆䜰
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,822
|
2,397
|
|
575
|
31.6%
|
3,400
|
1,002
|
41.8%
|
Asia*1,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.0%
|
21.3%
|
5.3%
|
|
25.2%
|
3.9%
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
|
|
|
630
|
1,071
|
|
441
|
70.0%
|
1,400
|
328
|
30.6%
|
EMEA*1,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.3%
|
14.4%
|
5.1%
|
|
18.7%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
|
1,062
|
12,416
|
|
11,354
|
1,069.0%
|
14,000
|
1,583
|
12.8%
|
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|
9.7%
|
|
8.9%
|
|
10.3%
|
0.6%
|
|
䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,119)
|
(100)
|
|
3,019
|
-
|
(50)
|
50
|
-
|
Other reconciliations*5
|
|
|
|
|
䡴䢚䢕䡬䢈䢛
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5,227)
|
(5,389)
|
|
(162)
|
-
|
(5,900)
|
(510)
|
-
|
Group expenses*5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜾 䞊䝥
|
|
|
|
|
28,967
|
41,252
|
|
12,285
|
42.4%
|
43,500
|
2,247
|
5.4%
|
|
Group total
|
|
|
|
6.4%
|
8.8%
|
|
2.4%
|
|
9.0%
|
0.2%
|
|
*1䠖䛂
|
䛃 䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖
|
䛻䛚䛝䜎䛧䛶
|
䛂䛭
|
䛃䛻
|
䜑䛶䛔䜎䛩䚹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2䠖
|
䠤䠠䚸
|
䜰䝉䝑䝖䝬䝛䝆䝯䞁䝖
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*3䠖
|
|
|
䠤䠠
|
|
䛻
|
䛧䛯
|
䛷䛩䚹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*3䠖
|
䚸
|
|
䠤䠠
|
|
䛻
|
䛵䛟䜒
|
䛷䚸
|
䛸
|
䛺䜛
|
䛒䜚䜎䛩䚹
|
|
|
|
|
*4䠖IFRS䛷
|
䛻䜘䜛
|
|
䜎
|
䜎䛩䚹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*5䠖䛂
|
䛃䛻䛚䛔䛶
|
䛂
|
䛃䛻
|
䜑䛶䛔䜎䛩䚹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1䠖These are included in "Others" in the "Segment Information" of Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements.
*2䠖"Domestic others" includes NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS and NISSIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, etc.
*3䠖The business plan for China segment specifies targets set solely by NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS.
*3䠖The results in China (including H.K.) are based on the consolidation policy of NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS. Disclosure may differ from that of NISSIN FOODS CO.,LTD. (located in H.K.). *4䠖Gain and loss on investments accounted for using the equity method is included in IFRS.
*5䠖These are included in "Reconciliations" in Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
3䠊
|
䞉䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖
|
|
/ Quarterly Revenue by Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020 vs FY 3/2021 䠄
|
|
/ Change in Amount & Change in Ratio䠅
|
|
Revenue
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
|
FY
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NISSIN FOOD
|
43,414
|
49,050
|
58,304
|
50,544
|
201,314
|
48,063
|
|
|
|
48,063
|
4,648
|
|
10.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,648
|
|
10.7%
|
PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MYOJO FOODS
|
8,391
|
8,705
|
9,862
|
9,573
|
36,532
|
9,659
|
|
|
|
9,659
|
1,267
|
|
15.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,267
|
|
15.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chilled and frozen
|
13,568
|
14,353
|
14,986
|
14,397
|
57,306
|
15,704
|
|
|
|
15,704
|
2,135
|
|
15.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,135
|
|
15.7%
|
foods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䞉
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Confectionery and
|
10,517
|
9,955
|
10,434
|
11,027
|
41,934
|
11,992
|
|
|
|
11,992
|
1,474
|
|
14.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,474
|
|
14.0%
|
beverages*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛭
|
|
|
977
|
1,087
|
1,121
|
919
|
4,105
|
792
|
|
|
|
792
|
(185)
|
|
(18.9%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(185)
|
|
(18.9%)
|
Domestic others*1,2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
76,870
|
83,151
|
94,709
|
86,462
|
341,194
|
86,211
|
|
|
|
86,211
|
9,341
|
|
12.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,341
|
|
12.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Americas
|
15,128
|
16,440
|
16,923
|
17,429
|
65,922
|
17,743
|
|
|
|
17,743
|
2,614
|
|
17.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,614
|
|
17.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China (incl. H.K.)*3
|
9,635
|
11,332
|
10,184
|
11,931
|
43,083
|
11,512
|
|
|
|
11,512
|
1,877
|
|
19.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,877
|
|
19.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜰䝆䜰
|
|
2,737
|
2,873
|
2,857
|
2,782
|
11,250
|
2,954
|
|
|
|
2,954
|
217
|
|
7.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
7.9%
|
Asia*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
1,522
|
1,668
|
2,009
|
2,229
|
7,429
|
2,138
|
|
|
|
2,138
|
616
|
|
40.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
40.5%
|
EMEA*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
29,023
|
32,314
|
31,974
|
34,371
|
127,684
|
34,349
|
|
|
|
34,349
|
5,325
|
|
18.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,325
|
|
18.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜾
|
䞊䝥
|
105,894
|
115,466
|
126,683
|
120,834
|
468,879
|
120,561
|
|
|
|
120,561
|
14,666
|
|
13.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,666
|
|
13.9%
|
Group total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
䞉䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖
|
|
/ Quarterly Operating Profit by Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020 vs FY 3/2021 䠄
|
|
/ Change in Amount & Change in Ratio䠅
|
|
Operating profit
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
|
FY
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY
|
|
NISSIN FOOD
|
4,668
|
7,068
|
10,676
|
5,161
|
27,573
|
8,730
|
|
|
|
8,730
|
4,062
|
|
87.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,062
|
|
87.0%
|
PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MYOJO FOODS
|
|
612
|
719
|
1,093
|
(232)
|
2,193
|
1,610
|
|
|
|
1,610
|
997
|
|
162.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
997
|
|
162.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chilled and frozen
|
|
723
|
297
|
|
460
|
(70)
|
1,410
|
1,566
|
|
|
|
1,566
|
843
|
|
116.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
843
|
|
116.6%
|
foods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䞉
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Confectionery and
|
|
594
|
525
|
|
458
|
614
|
2,193
|
1,327
|
|
|
|
1,327
|
733
|
|
123.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
733
|
|
123.5%
|
beverages*1,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛭
|
|
|
256
|
232
|
|
769
|
(302)
|
956
|
234
|
|
|
|
234
|
(22)
|
|
(8.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
(8.8%)
|
Domestic others*1,2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
6,855
|
8,843
|
13,458
|
5,170
|
34,327
|
13,468
|
|
|
|
13,468
|
6,613
|
|
96.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,613
|
|
96.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Americas
|
1,396
|
1,006
|
1,212
|
465
|
4,080
|
1,910
|
|
|
|
1,910
|
514
|
|
36.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
514
|
|
36.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China (incl. H.K.)*3
|
|
839
|
1,451
|
|
748
|
1,826
|
4,865
|
1,607
|
|
|
|
1,607
|
768
|
|
91.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
768
|
|
91.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜰䝆䜰
|
|
|
836
|
921
|
|
948
|
(308)
|
2,397
|
1,245
|
|
|
|
1,245
|
409
|
|
49.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
409
|
|
49.0%
|
Asia*1,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
160
|
237
|
|
779
|
(106)
|
1,071
|
718
|
|
|
|
718
|
557
|
|
347.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
557
|
|
347.2%
|
EMEA*1,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
3,232
|
3,617
|
3,689
|
1,877
|
12,416
|
5,482
|
|
|
|
5,482
|
2,250
|
|
69.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,250
|
|
69.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
(113)
|
(18)
|
|
11
|
20
|
(100)
|
(37)
|
|
|
|
(37)
|
75
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
-
|
reconciliations*5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䡴䢚䢕䡬䢈䢛
|
|
(1,347)
|
(1,347)
|
(1,347)
|
(1,347)
|
(5,389)
|
(1,461)
|
|
|
|
(1,461)
|
(113)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(113)
|
|
-
|
Group expenses*5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜾
|
䞊䝥
|
8,627
|
11,094
|
15,811
|
5,719
|
41,252
|
17,452
|
|
|
|
17,452
|
8,825
|
|
102.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,825
|
|
102.3%
|
Group total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1䠖䛂
|
䛃
|
䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖
|
䛻䛚䛝䜎䛧䛶
|
䛂䛭
|
䛃䛻
|
䜑䛶䛔䜎䛩䚹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2䠖
|
䠤䠠䚸
|
|
䜰䝉䝑䝖䝬䝛䝆䝯䞁䝖
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*3䠖
|
|
|
|
䠤䠠
|
|
䛻
|
䛧䛯
|
|
䛷䛩䚹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*3䠖
|
|
䚸
|
|
䠤䠠
|
|
䛻
|
䛵䛟䜒
|
䛷䚸
|
䛸
|
䛺䜛
|
䛒䜚䜎䛩䚹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*4䠖IFRS䛷
|
䛻䜘䜛
|
|
䜎
|
䜎䛩䚹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*5䠖䛂
|
䛃䛻䛚䛔䛶
|
䛂
|
䛃䛻
|
䜑䛶䛔䜎䛩䚹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1䠖These are included in "Others" in the "Segment Information" of Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements.
*2䠖"Domestic others" includes NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS and NISSIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, etc.
*3䠖The business plan for China segment specifies targets set solely by NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS.
*3䠖The results in China (including H.K.) are based on the consolidation policy of NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS. Disclosure may differ from that of NISSIN FOODS CO.,LTD. (located in H.K.). *4䠖Gain and loss on investments accounted for using the equity method is included in IFRS.
*5䠖These are included in "Reconciliations" in Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
|
|
䛺
|
|
|
䠄
|
|
|
䠅 / Major Factors for Difference in Operating Profit (Non-recurring Income and Expenses)
|
1. 2020
|
3
|
1Q
|
䛸2021
|
3
|
1Q
|
|
/ Differences in Operating Profit of FY 3/2020 1Q vs. FY 3/2021 1Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
Difference in Non-
|
|
|
䛺
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
1Q
|
Difference in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recurring Income
|
|
Main Items of Non-recurring Income and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Results
|
|
/ Results
|
Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS
|
|
|
4,668
|
|
8,730
|
4,062
|
(14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MYOJO FOODS
|
|
|
|
|
612
|
|
1,610
|
997
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chilled and frozen foods
|
|
|
|
723
|
|
1,566
|
843
|
(145)
|
FY3/2020
|
䛻䜘䜛
|
462 / Impact of liquidation of associate 462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY3/2021
|
䛻䜘䜛
|
320 / Impact of liquidation of associate 320
|
Confectionery and beverages
|
|
|
594
|
|
1,327
|
733
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic others
|
|
|
|
|
256
|
|
234
|
(22)
|
(92)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
6,855
|
|
13,468
|
6,613
|
(242)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Americas
|
|
|
|
|
1,396
|
|
1,910
|
514
|
(24)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China (incl. H.K.)
|
|
|
|
|
839
|
|
1,607
|
768
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
|
|
|
836
|
|
1,245
|
409
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
718
|
557
|
(18)
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
|
3,232
|
|
5,482
|
2,250
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other reconciliations
|
|
|
|
(113)
|
|
(37)
|
75
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group expenses
|
|
|
|
|
(1,347)
|
|
(1,461)
|
(113)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
8,627
|
|
17,452
|
8,825
|
(205)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. 2020
|
3
|
|
䛸2021
|
3
|
|
|
/ Differences in Operating Profit of FY 3/2020 Results vs. FY 3/2021 Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
Difference in
|
Difference in Non-
|
|
|
䛺
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Results
|
|
/ Plan
|
recurring Income
|
|
Main Items of Non-recurring Income and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS
|
|
|
㻞㻣㻘㻡㻣㻟
|
|
28,000
|
426
|
(63)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MYOJO FOODS
|
|
|
|
|
2,193
|
|
2,200
|
6
|
221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chilled and frozen foods
|
|
|
|
1,410
|
|
1,700
|
289
|
(128)
|
FY3/2020
|
䛻䜘䜛
|
462 / Impact of liquidation of associate 462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY3/2021
|
䛻䜘䜛
|
300 / Impact of liquidation of associate 300
|
Confectionery and beverages
|
|
|
2,193
|
|
2,400
|
206
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic others
|
|
|
|
|
956
|
|
1,150
|
193
|
656
|
FY 3/2020㻌
|
䠄355䠅 / Impairment loss of property (355), etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
34,327
|
|
35,450
|
1,122
|
699
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Americas
|
|
|
|
|
4,080
|
|
4,300
|
219
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China (incl. H.K.)
|
|
|
|
|
4,865
|
|
4,900
|
34
|
(38)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,397
|
|
3,400
|
1,002
|
758
|
FY 3/2020㻌
|
䠄657䠅 / Impairment loss of property (657)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,071
|
|
1,400
|
328
|
(66)
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
|
12,416
|
|
14,000
|
1,583
|
717
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other reconciliations
|
|
|
|
(100)
|
|
(50)
|
50
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group expenses
|
|
|
|
|
(5,389)
|
|
(5,900)
|
(510)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
41,252
|
|
43,500
|
2,247
|
1,525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*䛂
|
|
䛺
|
䛃䛻
|
|
䛻䛴䛔䛶䠖䚷䠄䠅
|
/ "()" presents loss in "Main Items of Non-recurring Income and Expenses".
|
|
3. 2021 3
|
䛺
|
䠄
|
䠅 / Major Factors for Non-recurring Income and Expenses of FY 3/2021 (Quarterly)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
䛺
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY
|
Main Items of Non-recurring Income and Expenses
|
NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MYOJO FOODS
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chilled and frozen foods
|
|
311
|
|
|
|
|
311
|
䠄1Q䠅
|
䛻䜘䜛 320 / Impact of liquidation of associate 320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䞉
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
Confectionery and beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛭
|
|
(74)
|
|
|
|
|
(74)
|
|
|
Domestic others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Americas
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China (incl. H.K.)
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜰䝆䜰
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛭
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
Other reconciliations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-recurring income and expenses
|
380
|
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. 2020 3
|
|
|
|
|
for Non-recurring Income and Expenses of FY 3/2020 (Quarterly)
|
䛺
|
䠄
|
䠅 / Major Factors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
|
|
䛺
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
FY
|
|
Main Items of Non-recurring Income and Expenses
|
NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS
|
|
44
|
0
|
(33)
|
|
45
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MYOJO FOODS
|
|
14
|
22
|
44
|
|
(242)
|
(161)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chilled and frozen foods
|
|
456
|
1
|
(2)
|
|
(56)
|
398
|
䠄1Q䠅
|
䛻䜘䜛 462 / Impact of liquidation of associate 462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䞉
|
|
12
|
23
|
13
|
|
(40)
|
8
|
|
|
Confectionery and beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛭
|
|
18
|
(340)
|
30
|
|
(331)
|
(623)
|
䠄2Q䠅
|
䠄355䠅 / Impairment loss of property (355)
|
Domestic others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
547
|
(294)
|
51
|
|
(625)
|
(321)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Americas
|
|
28
|
44
|
1
|
|
(121)
|
(47)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China (incl. H.K.)
|
|
25
|
76
|
13
|
|
69
|
184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜰䝆䜰
|
|
5
|
4
|
15
|
|
(764)
|
(738)
|
䠄4Q䠅
|
䠄657䠅 / Impairment loss of property (657)
|
Asia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
(3)
|
(22)
|
22
|
|
(33)
|
(36)
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
56
|
102
|
53
|
|
(850)
|
(637)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛭
|
|
(16)
|
(26)
|
(55)
|
|
(27)
|
(125)
|
|
|
Other reconciliations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-recurring income and expenses
|
|
586
|
(218)
|
49
|
|
(1,502)
|
(1,084)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Factors of Changes in Operating Profit
|
2021
|
3
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
䠄
|
䛸
|
䠅/ Changes in Operating Profit of FY 3/2021(Quarterly Results and Yearly Plan)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
|
4Q
|
Total
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
6,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,855
|
|
34,327
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
3,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,232
|
|
12,416
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2
|
|
(1,460)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,460)
|
|
(5,490)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Total
|
|
|
8,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,627
|
|
41,252
|
|
|
/ Marginal profit*1,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
4,604
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,604
|
|
3,036
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
1,476
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,476
|
|
1,585
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2
|
|
382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
382
|
|
573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Total
|
|
|
6,463
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,463
|
|
5,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,057
|
|
(952)
|
|
Cost of goods sold ratio
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
505
|
|
(709)
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2
|
|
(496)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(496)
|
|
(598)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Total
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
(2,260)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
(402)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(402)
|
|
(1,273)
|
|
Distribution cost ratio
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
(457)
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2
|
|
(33)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(33)
|
|
(117)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Total
|
|
|
(375)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(375)
|
|
(1,849)
|
|
|
/ Fixed expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
(98)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(98)
|
|
(207)
|
|
Depreciation and
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
(42)
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
4
|
|
amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Total
|
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(146)
|
|
(245)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
133
|
|
Advertising expenses
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
(105)
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Total
|
|
|
992
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
992
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
696
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
696
|
|
(313)
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
(206)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(206)
|
|
279
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
(430)
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Total
|
|
|
585
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
585
|
|
(464)
|
䛭
|
/ Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
0
|
|
Gain(loss)on investments
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
447
|
|
315
|
|
accounted for using the
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
equity method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Total
|
|
|
446
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
446
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
(242)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(242)
|
|
699
|
|
䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
717
|
|
Other income and losses
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Total
|
|
|
(205)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(205)
|
|
1,525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
6,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,613
|
|
1,122
|
Changes in operating profit
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
2,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,250
|
|
1,583
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2
|
|
(38)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(38)
|
|
(459)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Total
|
|
|
8,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,825
|
|
2,247
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
13,468
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,468
|
|
35,450
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
5,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,482
|
|
14,000
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Reconciliations*2
|
|
(1,499)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,499)
|
|
(5,950)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Total
|
|
|
17,452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,452
|
|
43,500
|
*1䠖
|
|
|
䚸
|
䛻
|
|
|
䜢 䛧 䛧䛯
|
䜢 䛻
|
|
䛧䛶䛔䜎䛩䚹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛆
|
|
|
䛇
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
|
|
×
|
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2䠖
|
|
|
䛸
|
䛻䜘䜛
|
|
|
䛯䜑䚸 䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖
|
|
|
䛸
|
( 䞉
|
)䞉
|
䛧䛺䛔 䛷䛂
|
䛃䜢
|
䛧䛶䛔䜎䛩䚹
|
|
*3䠖
|
|
|
䜢䜘䜚
|
䛻
|
䛧䛶
|
䛩䜛䛯䜑䛻䚸2020
|
3
|
2
|
䜘䜚
|
䜢
|
䛧䛶䛔䜎䛩䚹
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1䠖 The analysis of marginal profit is based on the amount obtained by adding selling expenses to revenue. [Method of calculating increase/decrease factors]
-
Marginal profit = (Revenue in the current fiscal year x Ratio of revenue in the previous fiscal year) - Expenses in the current fiscal year
-
Fixed expenses = Expenses in the previous fiscal year - Expenses in the current fiscal year
-
Others = Results in the previous fiscal year - Results in the current fiscal year
*2䠖 The analysis is made based on comparison using the rate from the previous fiscal year, variable costs in increase/decrease factors in each segment and subtotals (domestic and overseas) and grand totals are not in accord. Therefore, reconciliations are used.
*3䠖 From the 2Q of FY 3/2020, the calculation method has been changed in order to more accurately express the impact of price revisions.
|
|
䝺䞊䝖䛸
|
|
/ Exchange Rates and Foreign Exchange Impact
|
|
|
|
㻝䠊
|
|
䝺䞊䝖
|
/ Assumed Exchange Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠄
|
䜚䝺䞊䝖
|
䠅 / Each rate is an average rate calculated based on daily rates for the period.
|
|
|
|
|
/ Country
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2015
|
FY 3/2016
|
FY 3/2017
|
FY 3/2018
|
|
FY 3/2019
|
FY 3/2020
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
Assumed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Consolidated Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the U.S.
|
|
USD
|
|
109.93
|
120.14
|
108.38
|
110.85
|
|
110.91
|
108.74
|
107.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The
|
|
|
Mexico
|
|
MXN
|
|
8.01
|
7.26
|
5.64
|
5.99
|
|
5.74
|
5.61
|
5.70
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
|
BRL
|
|
44.57
|
30.60
|
32.93
|
34.47
|
|
29.34
|
26.52
|
26.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong
|
HKD
|
|
13.65
|
15.49
|
13.97
|
14.20
|
|
14.14
|
13.91
|
14.00
|
|
China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
|
CNY
|
|
17.19
|
18.85
|
16.11
|
16.75
|
|
16.54
|
15.60
|
15.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Singapore
|
|
SGD
|
|
83.51
|
88.10
|
78.75
|
81.74
|
|
81.69
|
79.28
|
80.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
India
|
|
INR
|
|
1.75
|
1.90
|
1.63
|
1.73
|
|
1.60
|
1.55
|
1.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
Thailand
|
|
THB
|
|
3.26
|
3.54
|
3.09
|
3.31
|
|
3.43
|
3.52
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vietnam
|
|
VND
|
|
0.00499
|
0.00553
|
0.00487
|
0.00488
|
|
0.00479
|
0.00468
|
0.00480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indonesia
|
|
IDR
|
|
|
|
0.00820
|
0.00840
|
|
0.00780
|
0.00770
|
0.00790
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
EUR
|
|
140.42
|
134.31
|
120.33
|
129.70
|
|
128.41
|
120.82
|
121.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/
|
Associates Accounted for
|
using the Equity Method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
Philippines
|
PHP
|
|
|
2.68
|
2.31
|
2.25
|
|
2.11
|
2.12
|
2.10
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
RUB
|
|
2.79
|
2.00
|
1.63
|
1.93
|
|
1.77
|
1.69
|
1.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2䠊
|
|
䝺䞊䝖 / Exchange Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Yen
|
|
|
|
|
/ Country
|
|
Currency
|
|
FY 3/2015
|
FY 3/2016
|
FY 3/2017
|
FY 3/2018
|
|
FY 3/2019
|
FY 3/2020
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Consolidated Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the U.S.
|
|
USD
|
|
102.16
|
121.36
|
108.14
|
111.09
|
|
109.07
|
109.90
|
107.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The
|
|
|
Mexico
|
|
MXN
|
|
7.87
|
7.93
|
5.98
|
5.99
|
|
5.63
|
5.75
|
4.63
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
|
BRL
|
|
45.83
|
39.50
|
30.81
|
34.58
|
|
30.29
|
28.06
|
20.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong
|
HKD
|
|
13.25
|
15.66
|
13.94
|
14.27
|
|
13.90
|
14.02
|
13.89
|
|
China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
|
CNY
|
|
16.90
|
19.56
|
16.53
|
16.21
|
|
17.13
|
16.07
|
15.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Singapore
|
|
SGD
|
|
81.00
|
87.81
|
82.21
|
79.79
|
|
81.79
|
80.61
|
76.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
India
|
|
INR
|
|
1.68
|
1.93
|
1.63
|
1.74
|
|
1.64
|
1.59
|
1.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
Thailand
|
|
THB
|
|
3.15
|
3.65
|
3.24
|
3.24
|
|
3.44
|
3.48
|
3.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vietnam
|
|
VND
|
|
0.00487
|
0.00557
|
0.00516
|
0.00489
|
|
0.00479
|
0.00472
|
0.00461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indonesia
|
|
IDR
|
|
|
|
0.00850
|
0.00850
|
|
0.00800
|
0.00770
|
0.00730
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
EUR
|
|
140.79
|
134.18
|
127.23
|
122.19
|
|
130.06
|
123.49
|
118.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/
|
Associates Accounted for
|
using the Equity Method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
Philippines
|
PHP
|
|
|
2.71
|
2.46
|
2.29
|
|
2.12
|
2.12
|
2.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
RUB
|
|
2.94
|
1.90
|
1.55
|
1.94
|
|
1.91
|
1.68
|
1.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3䠊
|
䜢
|
䛧䛯
|
|
|
/ Results of Overseas Businesses excluding Foreign Exchange Impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
/ YoY
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
/ YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
1Q
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results*1
|
|
Results*1
|
|
Changes in
|
Changes in
|
FX Impact
|
(
|
)
|
Changes in
|
Changes in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Ratio
|
|
(Disclosed)*2
|
Amount
|
Ratio
|
|
|
/ Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ The Americas
|
|
15,128
|
|
20,600
|
|
5,471
|
36.2%
|
(2,856)
|
17,743
|
2,614
|
17.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ China (incl. H.K.)
|
|
9,635
|
|
11,963
|
|
2,328
|
24.2%
|
(450)
|
11,512
|
1,877
|
19.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Asia
|
|
|
2,737
|
|
3,141
|
|
403
|
14.8%
|
(186)
|
|
2,954
|
217
|
7.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
/ EMEA
|
|
|
1,522
|
|
2,229
|
|
707
|
46.5%
|
(90)
|
|
2,138
|
616
|
40.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Revenue
|
|
29,023
|
|
37,934
|
|
8,910
|
30.7%
|
(3,584)
|
34,349
|
5,325
|
18.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ The Americas
|
|
1,396
|
|
2,374
|
|
977
|
70.0%
|
(463)
|
|
1,910
|
514
|
36.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ China (incl. H.K.)
|
|
839
|
|
1,665
|
|
826
|
98.5%
|
(58)
|
|
1,607
|
768
|
91.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Asia
|
|
|
836
|
|
1,249
|
|
412
|
49.4%
|
(3)
|
|
1,245
|
409
|
49.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
/ EMEA
|
|
|
160
|
|
736
|
|
576
|
358.6%
|
(18)
|
|
718
|
557
|
347.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Operating profit
|
|
3,232
|
|
6,025
|
|
2,793
|
86.4%
|
(543)
|
|
5,482
|
2,250
|
69.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1: FY 3/2021 1Q
|
FY 3/2021 1Q
|
×FY 3/2020 1Q
|
䝺䞊䝖
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1: 䛧䚸
|
䛻䛚䛔䛶
|
|
䛺䛔䛯䜑
|
䝺䞊䝖䜢
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2: FY 3/2021 1Q (
|
)
|
FY 3/2021 1Q
|
|
×FY 3/2021 1Q 䝺䞊䝖
|
|
|
|
|
*1: FY 3/2021 1Q Results = FY 3/2021 1Q local currency results multiplied by the average FX rates of FY 3/2020 1Q
*1: If there is a newly consolidated company, the average FX rates for current year are applied.
*2: FY 3/2021 1Q Results (Disclosed)= FY 3/2021 1Q local currency results multiplied by the average FX rates of FY 3/2021 1Q
/ Results of Associates Accounted for using the Equity Method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio of
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Country
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
FY
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
|
FY
|
|
|
|
Share-holding*5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KOIKE-YA*1
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
34.53%
|
|
|
24
|
|
53
|
(16)
|
|
98
|
159
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䝍䜲䝥䝺䝆䝕䞁䝖
|
|
|
䝍䜲
|
|
20.02%
|
|
|
604
|
|
668
|
743
|
|
716
|
2,733
|
702
|
|
|
|
|
|
702
|
|
Thai President*2
|
|
|
Thailand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NURC*3
|
|
|
|
|
䝣䜱䝸䝢䞁
|
|
49.00%
|
|
|
190
|
|
193
|
192
|
|
158
|
736
|
229
|
|
|
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
|
|
Philippines
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䝬 䝧䞁
|
|
|
|
䝻䝅䜰
|
|
33.50%
|
|
|
184
|
|
158
|
535
|
|
35
|
914
|
494
|
|
|
|
|
|
494
|
|
MAREVEN*4
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Total
|
|
|
|
|
1,003
|
|
1,073
|
1,455
|
|
1,009
|
4,543
|
1,449
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,449
|
|
*1䠖
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌KOIKE-YA Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2䠖 䝍䜲䝥䝺䝆䝕䞁䝖䝣䞊䝈Pub. Co., Ltd. / Thai President Foods Public Company Limited.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*3䠖 䝙䝑䝅䞁-䝴䝙
|
䞊
|
䝻䝡䝘䚷Corporation / NISSIN-UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*4䠖 䝬
|
䝧䞁䝣䞊䝗䝩䞊
|
䝕䜱䞁䜾䝇䚷Ltd. / MAREVEN FOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*5䠖 2020
|
3
|
|
|
䜢
|
䚹 / The column of "Ratio of Shareholding" shows the ratio at the end of March 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛺
|
|
|
|
|
䠄2016
|
3
|
|
|
䠅 / Main New Consolidated Companies (From FY 3/2016)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
䜘䜚 / From FY 3/2016 1Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠄
|
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zhejiang Nissin Foods (China)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
䜘䜚 / From FY 3/2016 3Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䝤䝷䝆
|
䠄
|
|
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil (The Americas)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
䜘䜚 / From FY 3/2017 1Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜣䛱䠄
|
䞉
|
|
|
䠅䚸䜲䞁䝗䝛䝅䜰䠄䜰䝆䜰
|
|
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BonChi (Confectionery and beverages), Indonesia (Asia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
䜘䜚 / From FY 3/2017 4Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MC Marketing & Sales (
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MC Marketing & Sales (China)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
䜘䜚 / From FY 3/2019 1Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜹䝂䝯
|
|
䠄
|
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kagome Nissin Foods (H.K.) (China)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
䜘䜚 / From FY 3/2020 3Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠄
|
|
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zhuhai Nissin Packaging Company (China)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
䜘䜚 / From FY 3/2020 4Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠄
|
䠅䚸
|
|
|
|
|
䠄
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong Eastpeak (China), SHANGHAI EASTPEAK TRADING (China)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛺
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠄2016
|
3
|
|
|
|
䠅 / Main Changes of Investment Ratios (From FY 3/2016)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
11
|
17
|
䛻
|
100
|
䜙66.0
|
㻖
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment ratio decreased from 100% to 66.0% on November 17, 2015*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䝅䞁䜺䝫䞊
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Singapore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
12
|
3
|
䛻
|
100
|
䜙66.0
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment ratio decrease from 100% to 66.0% on December 3, 2015*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䝍䜲
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thailand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
4
|
1 䛻
|
100
|
|
䜙66.0
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment ratio decrease from 100% to 66.0% on April 1, 2016*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜲䞁䝗䝛䝅䜰
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indonesia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
5
|
27
|
䛻
|
100
|
䜙65.6
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment ratio decrease from 100% to 65.6% on May 27, 2016*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜲䞁䝗
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
India
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
12
|
11
|
|
|
䛻䜘䜛
|
䛻
|
䛔
|
98.5 䜙73.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment ratio decrease from 98.5% to 73.9% on December 11, 2017 by Hong Kong subsidiary's listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠄
|
䠅䚷
|
|
䜢
|
䜐
|
|
|
䜢
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NISSIN FOODS CO., LTD (China incl. H.K.) in charge of overall control of China business including those conducted in Hong Kong area.
2019 3 25 䛻 䜢 䛧䛯䛣䛸䛻 䛔 73.9 䜙70.0
Investment ratio decrease from 73.9% to 70.0% on March 25, 2019 by partial disposal of shares in the Hong Kong subsidiary
NISSIN FOODS CO., LTD (China incl. H.K.) in charge of overall control of China business including those conducted in Hong Kong area.
|
*䠖
|
䛸
|
䜰䝷䜲䜰䞁䝇 / Strategic alliance with Mitsubishi Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
䠄
|
䠅 / Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Quarterly)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
Compared with
|
|
䛺
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
the Preivous
|
|
Main Reasons of the Differences between Previous Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period End
|
|
Period End
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
䜃
|
|
|
|
60,163
|
60,588
|
|
|
|
|
425
|
|
|
䚷Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
䜃䛭
|
|
|
77,932
|
66,874
|
|
|
|
|
(11,057)
|
|
|
䚷Trade and other receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,454
|
37,967
|
|
|
|
|
5,513
|
|
|
䚷Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,701
|
2,905
|
|
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
䚷Income taxes receivable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,273
|
10,251
|
|
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
䚷Other financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,258
|
5,538
|
|
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
䚷Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
187,784
|
184,126
|
|
|
|
|
(3,657)
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
240,063
|
240,611
|
|
|
|
|
547
|
|
|
䚷Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
䜣
|
䜃
|
|
|
|
3,806
|
4,444
|
|
|
|
|
638
|
|
|
䚷Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,108
|
7,096
|
|
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
䚷Investment property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
䛷
|
䛥
|
䛶䛔䜛
|
|
47,436
|
43,478
|
|
|
|
|
(3,958)
|
|
|
䚷Investments accounted for using the equity method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,209
|
93,347
|
|
|
|
|
16,137
|
(1Q)
|
䛻䜘䜛
|
䚷Other financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1Q) Increase due to gain on valuation of investment securities
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,844
|
12,563
|
|
|
|
|
(280)
|
|
|
䚷Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
368
|
401
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
䚷Other non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
388,837
|
401,943
|
|
|
|
|
13,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
576,621
|
586,069
|
|
|
|
|
9,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
䜃䛭
|
|
|
104,815
|
102,292
|
|
|
|
|
(2,523)
|
|
|
䚷Trade and other payables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,631
|
6,666
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
䚷Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
337
|
196
|
|
|
|
|
(140)
|
|
|
䚷Provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,294
|
5,312
|
|
|
|
|
(982)
|
|
|
䚷Accrued income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,418
|
3,582
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
䚷Other financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,183
|
16,049
|
|
|
|
|
(4,133)
|
|
|
䚷Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
141,681
|
134,100
|
|
|
|
|
(7,580)
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
41,630
|
41,157
|
|
|
|
|
(472)
|
|
|
䚷Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,350
|
18,146
|
|
|
|
|
(203)
|
|
|
䚷Other financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
䛻
|
䜛
|
|
|
5,828
|
5,940
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
䚷Defined benefit liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
207
|
226
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
䚷Provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,393
|
14,093
|
|
|
|
|
1,699
|
|
|
䚷Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,467
|
2,423
|
|
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
|
䚷Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
80,877
|
81,988
|
|
|
|
|
1,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
222,558
|
216,089
|
|
|
|
|
(6,469)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,122
|
25,122
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
䚷Share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
50,639
|
50,640
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
䚷Capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,660)
|
(6,659)
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
䚷Treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷䛭
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,275
|
21,820
|
|
|
|
|
9,545
|
(1Q)
|
䛻䜘䜛
|
䚷Other components of equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1Q) Increase due to gain on valuation of investment securities
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
246,616
|
252,955
|
|
|
|
|
6,338
|
|
|
䚷Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
䛻
|
䛩䜛
|
|
327,994
|
343,879
|
|
|
|
|
15,885
|
|
|
䚷Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚷
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,068
|
26,100
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
䚷Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
354,063
|
369,980
|
|
|
|
|
15,917
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜃
|
|
576,621
|
586,069
|
|
|
|
|
9,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜃
|
䜻䝱䝑䝅䝳䞉䝣䝻䞊
|
(
|
) / Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Cash Flows(Quarterly)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1䠊
|
/ Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY
|
Revenue
|
|
105,894
|
115,466
|
126,683
|
120,834
|
468,879
|
120,561
|
|
|
|
120,561
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
37,178
|
|
41,399
|
47,314
|
41,387
|
167,279
|
45,242
|
|
|
|
45,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
8,627
|
|
11,094
|
15,811
|
5,719
|
41,252
|
17,452
|
|
|
|
17,452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
9,292
|
|
11,135
|
16,545
|
5,676
|
42,650
|
17,979
|
|
|
|
17,979
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
6,159
|
|
8,221
|
12,597
|
4,143
|
31,122
|
12,818
|
|
|
|
12,818
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of the
|
5,800
|
|
7,669
|
12,178
|
3,668
|
29,316
|
12,095
|
|
|
|
12,095
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2䠊
|
䜻䝱䝑䝅䝳䞉䝣䝻䞊
|
/ Consolidated Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
13,206
|
|
7,399
|
20,805
|
16,122
|
57,533
|
19,652
|
|
|
|
19,652
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
(12,029)
|
(12,405)
|
(7,979)
|
(7,999)
|
(40,413)
|
(10,301)
|
|
|
|
(10,301)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
(2,255)
|
|
2,687
|
(7,493)
|
(3,082)
|
(10,142)
|
(8,400)
|
|
|
|
(8,400)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on
|
(1,466)
|
|
(1,312)
|
1,255
|
(2,416)
|
(3,939)
|
(525)
|
|
|
|
(525)
|
cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and
|
(2,544)
|
|
(3,629)
|
6,587
|
2,624
|
3,037
|
425
|
|
|
|
425
|
cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at
|
57,125
|
|
54,581
|
50,951
|
57,539
|
57,125
|
60,163
|
|
|
|
60,163
|
beginning of quarters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
|
54,581
|
|
50,951
|
57,539
|
60,163
|
60,163
|
60,588
|
|
|
|
60,588
|
quarters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020䚷䝎䜲䝆䜵䝇䝖 / Medium-Term Business Plan 2021 Digest
|
1䠊
|
䜾
|
䞊䝥
|
|
|
䛂EARTH FOOD CREATOR䛃 / NISSIN FOODS Group Philosophy "EARTH FOOD CREATOR"
|
|
|
䜾䝻䞊
|
䛻䛂
|
䛃
|
|
䛧
|
䜃䜢
|
䛩䜛䛣䛸䛷䚸
|
|
䛻
|
䛩䜛䚹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We contribute to society and the planet by gratifying people everywhere with pleasures and delights food can provide.
|
|
|
|
2䠊䛂EARTH FOOD CREATOR䛃
|
|
|
/ Embodiment of the "EARTH FOOD CREATOR" Concept
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2016 䠄
|
/ Results䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䝡䝆䝵䞁 / Long Term Vision
|
|
|
|
䜾䝻䞊
|
|
䜹䞁
|
䝙䞊
|
|
|
|
|
䜾䝻䞊
|
䜹䞁
|
|
䝙䞊
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARTH FOOD CREATOR
|
|
|
|
Pursue global status.
|
|
|
|
Gain a strong global reputation.
|
|
|
Embody the "EARTH FOOD CREATOR"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠖22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠖30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠖50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠖11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas sales ratio: 22%
|
|
|
Overseas Operating profit ratio: More than 30%
|
|
|
Overseas Operating profit ratio: More than 50%
|
|
|
Overseas Operating income ratio: 11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE 7.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE䠖8
|
|
/ More than 8%
|
|
|
|
|
ROE䠖10
|
|
/ More than 10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
*1
|
䚸
|
䛻䛣䛰
|
䜙䛪
|
䛸䛧䛶
|
䛻
|
䛧䛶䛔䛟
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We will steadily aim to achieve market capitalization of one trillion yen*1,
|
|
|
Market Capitalization䠖570.0
|
Bil.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
which regardless of the timing we consider a minimum target.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3䠊
|
䠄KPI䠅 / KPIs and Targets of the new Medium-Term Business Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J-GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
IFRS
|
|
|
IFRS
|
|
|
Theme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KPI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2016
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Results
|
|
|
|
/ Plan*7
|
|
/ Revised
|
|
|
䛷
|
䛠
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌(Net sales) Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
468,100
|
|
|
|
480,000
|
|
|
|
486,000
|
|
Earning power
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Adjusted Operating Income*2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,700
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
centered on core
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
businesses
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
42,500
|
|
|
|
43,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Market Capitalization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
570,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Net income*3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,900
|
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
30,500
|
|
Corporate value in
|
ROE (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
More than 8%
|
|
|
|
the capital market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS ( ) / Adjusted EPS (Yen) (J-GAAP)*4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS ( ) / Adjusted EPS (Yen) (IFRS) *5,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
281
|
4䠊
|
/ Financial Policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠖2,150
|
|
|
䚸
|
|
|
|
|
䠖-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠄
|
䚸
|
|
|
|
䝁䞁䝖䝻䞊
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Five-year Investment Budget
|
Capex: 215.0 billion yen, Business investment: -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Control of the total amount of business investment including capital expenditure is required)
|
|
|
(
|
|
/ Plan*7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠖
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Policy on Shareholder Returns
|
Payout ratio: 40% or above on the average for the five-year period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠖2,251
|
|
|
䚸
|
|
|
|
|
䠖-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠄
|
䚸
|
|
|
|
䝁䞁䝖䝻䞊
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Five-year Investment Budget
|
Capex: 225.1 billion yen, Business investment: -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Control of the total amount of business investment including capital expenditure is required)
|
|
|
(
|
|
/ Estimate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021 3
|
|
|
/
|
䠖110
|
|
䠄
|
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Policy on Shareholder Returns
|
䠖201㻣 㻟
|
|
-202㻝
|
|
㻟
|
|
5
|
:41.3 䠄
|
|
䠅
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share of FY 3/2021 (plan): 110 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payout ratio: An average of 41.3% over the five years from FY 3/2017 to FY 3/2021 (Estimate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J-GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IFRS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
/ Mid-Term Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2017
|
|
FY 3/2018
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2019
|
|
FY 3/2020
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Results
|
|
/ Results
|
|
|
|
/ Results
|
|
/ Results
|
|
|
/ Estimate
|
|
|
|
/ Estimate
|
|
|
Capital Investment
|
|
36,340
|
|
52,010
|
|
|
57,603
|
|
|
|
39,743
|
|
|
|
39,400
|
|
|
|
225,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1䠖
|
|
=
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
|
)
|
2
|
䜚 䛶
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2䠖
|
|
|
|
䠖
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*3䠖
|
|
䛻䛚䛡䜛䛂
|
|
|
䛻
|
䛩䜛
|
䛃䚸IFRS䛻䛚䛡䜛䛂
|
|
|
|
䛻
|
䛩䜛
|
|
䛃
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*4䠖
|
|
|
|
EPS=䠄
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜣
|
䠄
|
|
䛻
|
䜎
|
䜛䜒
|
䜢
|
䜐䠅 -
|
|
䛻
|
|
䛩䜛
|
䠅÷
|
|
䠄
|
䠅
|
|
*5䠖
|
|
EPS
|
|
|
䜢IFRS
|
|
䛻
|
䛔䚸
|
䛧
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*6䠖
|
IFRS
|
EPS
|
(IFRS
|
|
±䛭
|
䞉
|
䇲
|
-
|
䛻
|
䛩䜛
|
|
|
)÷
|
|
|
(
|
|
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
*7䠖
|
|
2020
|
2019 5
|
9
|
䛻
|
䛧䛶䛚䜚䜎䛩䚹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1䠖 Market capitalization= Share price at year-end × Number of shares outstanding䠄excluding treasury shares䠅, Drop the last 2 figures *2䠖 Adjusted Operating income (J-GAAP) = Operating income(based on J-GAAP)-Impact from retirement benefit accounting
*3䠖 Net income attributable to owners of parent based on J-GAAP, Profit attributable to owners of parent based on IFRS
*4䠖 Adjusted EPS(J-GAAP)=(Adjusted Operating income after tax + Equity earnings of affiliate companies + Amortization of goodwill) /Average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares)
*5䠖 The method of calculating adjusted EPS was revised due to the introduction of IFRS.
*6䠖 Adjusted EPS(IFRS)= (Operating Profit ± Other income,expenses - Income tax expense - Profit attributable to non-controlling interests) /Average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) *7䠖 The Medium-Term Business Plan 2021 was revised and announced on May 9, 2019.
|
5䠊䜾䝻䞊
|
|
䜹䞁
|
䝙䞊
|
|
䛻
|
䛡䛯
|
|
/ Strategy to Achieve Targets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜾䝻䞊
|
䝤䝷䞁䝕䜱䞁䜾
|
|
䠖
|
|
|
|
䛯䜑䚸
|
|
䜹䝑䝥䝚䞊䝗 䛷
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Promoting Global Branding: Accelerate the expansion of high value-added CUP NOODLES worldwide with the aim of improving profitability outside
|
|
|
Japan.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠖BRICs(
|
䞉䜲䞁䝗䞉䝤䝷䝆
|
|
䞉䝻䝅䜰)䜢
|
䛸䛧䚸
|
|
䜢
|
䛧䚸
|
|
|
䜢
|
|
|
|
Focusing on Priority Locations: Allocate management resources to BRICs (China, India, Brazil and Russia) as prioritized areas and realize profit growth.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䠖䛂
|
|
|
䜑䜣
|
|
|
䛃䛸
|
䞉
|
䛯䜑
|
|
䛂
|
|
|
䛃䛷
|
䛺
|
䜢
|
|
|
Laying Stronger Foundations for our Domestic Profit Base: Realize sustainable stable profits through the cultivation of domestic instant noodles market
|
|
|
and the investment in sophisticating plants for higher safety and less workers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
䠖
|
䞉䝅䝸䜰
|
䛷
|
|
1,000
|
䜢
|
䛩/
|
䞉
|
|
䛷
|
䛷
|
䛺䜛
|
|
|
|
Establish a second Primary Revenue Source: Confectionery and cereal business targets to achieve 100.0 billion yen. Profit growth of domestic
|
|
|
businesses contributed by Chilled and frozen business.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䜾䝻䞊
|
|
|
|
䞉
|
䠖
|
|
䛸
|
|
䜙
|
|
䛷䚸
|
|
䜢
|
䛧䚸䜾䝻䞊
|
䜢
|
|
|
|
Developing and Strengthening Human Resources for Global Management䠖Accelerate global management through the increase of managerial talent by
|
|
|
fostering human resource and employing external talents like the two wheels of a cart.
|
|
|
|
|
|
6䠊䝉䜾䝯䞁䝖
|
|
|
|
/ Targets under the new Medium-Term Business Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Mil. Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IFRS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
FY 3/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Domestic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plan*2
|
|
|
Revised Plan
|
|
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
|
䜑䜣
|
|
|
/ Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
238,000
|
|
|
|
242,500
|
|
4,500
|
|
|
Instant noodles
|
|
|
/ Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,500
|
|
|
|
30,200
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
business
|
|
|
|
/ Operating Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|
12.4%
|
|
|
|
12.5%
|
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
䚸
|
䞉
|
|
|
/ Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
103,000
|
|
|
|
104,000
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
Chilled and frozen,
|
|
/ Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,200
|
|
|
|
4,100
|
|
(1,100)
|
|
|
Confectionery and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Operating Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
|
3.9%
|
|
(1.1%)
|
|
|
|
beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Overseas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67,500
|
|
|
|
68,000
|
|
500
|
|
|
The Americas
|
|
|
/ Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,700
|
|
|
|
4,300
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.5%
|
|
|
|
6.3%
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Operating Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China (incl. H.K.)*1
|
|
/ Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47,000
|
|
|
|
47,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
/ Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,700
|
|
|
|
4,900
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Operating Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|
10.0%
|
|
|
|
10.4%
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
䜰䝆䜰
|
|
|
/ Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,000
|
|
|
|
13,500
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,700
|
|
|
|
3,400
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Operating Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|
20.8%
|
|
|
|
25.2%
|
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,500
|
|
|
|
7,500
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
/ Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,300
|
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Operating Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|
17.3%
|
|
|
|
18.7%
|
|
1.4%
|
|
|
*1䠖
|
|
|
|
|
䝩䞊
|
䝕䜱䞁䜾䝇
|
䛻
|
䛧䛯
|
䛷䛩䚹
|
/ The business plan for China segment specifies targets set solely by NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS.
|
|
*2䠖
|
|
2020
|
2019 5 9 䛻
|
|
䛧䛶䛚䜚䜎䛩䚹 / The Medium-Term Business Plan 2021 was revised and announced on May 9, 2019.
|
|
7䠊
|
䞉
|
|
|
|
䛻
|
䛡䛯
|
|
|
|
/ Achieving Revenue and Operating Profit Targets
|
|
䇲100
|
䝤䝷䞁䝗䜢
|
䛧䛶䚸 䝍䞊䝀䝑䝖
|
䜰䝥䝻䞊䝏
|
䜃䝤䝷䞁䝗
|
㻌㻛㻌Targeting new markets and strengthening brand capabilities, with the aim of creating brands to last 100 years
|
䇲
|
䚸
|
䞉
|
䚸䝁䝇䝖
|
䛻
|
䛡䛯
|
㻌㻛㻌Capital investment aimed at saving labor, improving safety/security and cutting costs
|
䇲䝁䜰䝤䝷䞁䝗
|
䞉
|
䝤䝷䞁䝗
|
㻌㻛㻌Growing core brands and developing new brands
|
/ Chilled and frozen foods
|
|
|
䇲
|
䞉䝤䝷䞁䝗
|
䜢
|
䛧䛯
|
䛸
|
㻌㻛㻌Building on technical and brand capabilities to expand high value-added products and increase margins
-
/ Confectionery and beverages
|
䇲
|
䜢 2
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Developing confectionery business into a second pillar that generates revenue and profit
|
䇲䛂䛤䜝䜾䝷䛃
|
䛸䚸
|
䛻䛚䛡䜛
|
㻌㻛㻌Continuing to grow Goro-Gra and expanding lactobacillus drinks in the healthcare market
/ The Americas
|
䇲䝤䝷䝆
|
䜹䝑䝥䜑䜣䜢
|
䛸䛧䛯
|
|
㻌㻛㻌Achieve substantial growth in Brazil, capitalizing on cup-type instant noodles growth
|
䇲
|
䛩䜛
|
䝙䞊䝈䜢
|
䛧䛯
|
䛸䝤䝷䞁䝗