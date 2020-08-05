Nissin Foods : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30 2020 0 08/05/2020 | 12:17am EDT Send by mail :

August 5, 2020 Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 [Prepared under IFRS, UNAUDITED] NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock code: 2897 Stock exchange listing: Tokyo URL: https://www.nissin.com/jp/ https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/ Phone: +81-3-3205-5111 Representative: Koki Ando, Representative Director, President and CEO Contact: Yukio Yokoyama, Director, CFO, and Managing Executive Officer Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Securities Report: August 5, 2020 (in Japanese) Scheduled date of dividend payment: － Preparation of supplementary documents: Yes Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (in Japanese) (All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months of the FY 3/2021 (April 1, 2020-June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% figures represent year-on-year changes) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to owners of the parent Three Months of (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) FY 3/2021 120,561 +13.9 17,452 +102.3 17,979 +93.5 12,095 +108.5 FY 3/2020 105,894 +2.4 8,627 (32.8) 9,292 (31.0) 5,800 (29.9) Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three Months of (¥) (¥) FY 3/2021 116.11 115.47 FY 3/2020 55.69 55.39 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to Equity attributable to owners owners of the parent of the parent to total assets As of (¥ million) (¥ million) (¥ million) (%) June 30, 2020 586,069 369,980 343,879 58.7 March 31, 2020 576,621 354,063 327,994 56.9 2. Details of Dividends Cash dividend per share End of 1st quarter End of 2nd quarter End of 3rd quarter Year-end Total (¥) (¥) (¥) (¥) (¥) FY 3/2020 － 55.00 － 55.00 110.00 FY 3/2021 － FY 3/2021 (Forecast) 55.00 － 55.00 110.00 Note: Modifications to the dividend forecast published most recently: None 3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY 3/2021 (April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021) (% figures represent changes from the previous year) Profit Basic earnings Revenue Operating profit attributable to per share owners of the parent (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥) FY 3/2021 486,000 +3.7 43,500 +5.4 30,500 +4.0 292.79 Note: Modifications to the forecast published most recently: None - 1 - Notes: Changes in principal subsidiaries during the three months of FY 3/2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries that resulted in changes in scope of consolidation): None

-Newly consolidated: None

-Excluded from consolidation: None Changes in significant accounting policy and changes in accounting estimates: Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None Changes in accounting policies other than 1): None Changes in accounting estimates: None Number of shares outstanding (common stock) Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) as of the end of: Three months of FY 3/2021 105,700,000 shares FY 3/2020 105,700,000 shares 2) Number of treasury shares as of the end of: Three months of FY 3/2021 1,529,118 shares FY 3/2020 1,529,320 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period: Three months of FY 3/2021 104,170,747 shares Three months of FY 3/2020 104,156,611 shares This summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements is outside the scope of review by certified public accountants or audit firms.

Notes for proper use of forecasts and other remarks Disclaimer regarding appropriate use of forecasts: Forecasts contain forward-looking statements based on estimates made as of the day of release of these materials. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors including but not limited to potential risks and uncertainties. Please refer to page 4 for "(3) Explanation Concerning Consolidated Forecasts" for the conditions of assumptions for the forecast and cautions to use forecast. - 2 - 1. Qualitative Information Concerning Three Months Results Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Business Results

Based on the "Medium-Term Management Plan 2021" of which term covers five years from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, to realize the improvements of "Earning power through operations" and "Value in capital markets," we are working on the following strategies: 1) Promoting global branding, 2) Focusing on priority overseas locations, 3) Laying stronger foundations for our domestic profit base, 4) Establishing a second pillar that generates revenue and profit and 5) Developing and strengthening human resources for global management. (¥ Million) Three months of FY 3/2020 Three months of FY 3/2021 Year on year Amount % Revenue 105,894 120,561 14,666 13.9 Operating profit 8,627 17,452 8,825 102.3 Profit before tax 9,292 17,979 8,687 93.5 Profit attributable to owners of 5,800 12,095 6,294 108.5 the parent The following is an overview of performance by reportable segment: 1) NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS achieved year-on-year growth in sales with a rise in sales of cup-type noodles and bag-type noodles. Sales increased in cup-type noodles, where the CUP NOODLE MISO, featuring rich miso soup, were strong, and the ASSARI OISHII CUP NOODLE series and the NISSIN NO ASSARI ODASHIGAOISHII DONBEI series contributed to sales. In bag-type noodles,the sales of the CHICKEN RAMEN, DEMAEICCHO, OWAN DE TABERU series and NISSIN RAOH series increased. In addition to normal demand for cup-type noodles and bag-type noodles, increased demand for products due to the self-restraint caused by the expansion of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) contributed to sales. Meanwhile, profits increased year on year, due to increase in profit in nature of increase in sales, although reflecting higher depreciation expenses associated with the launch of the Kansai Plant as well as an increase in distribution costs. Consequently, revenue was ¥ 48,063 million (+10.7%) and operating profit was ¥ 8,730 million (+87.0%) in this reportable segment. 2) MYOJO FOODS MYOJO FOODS achieved year-on-year growth in sales of bag-type noodles, reflecting strong sales of the MYOJO CHARUMERA series and the MYOJO HYOUBANYA which has the characteristic of low salt. In cup-type noodles, sales achieved year-on-year growth, reflecting stable sales of the MYOJO IPPEICHAN YOMISE NO YAKISOBA, a mainstay product, and strong sales of the open-price products such as MYOJO UMADASHIYA series. Meanwhile, profits increased year on year, reflecting an increase in sales volume and the review of the timing when expenses of advertisement, promotion, etc. are used due to COVID-19. Consequently, revenue was ¥ 9,659 million (+15.1%) and operating profit was ¥ 1,610 million (+162.7%) in this reportable segment. - 3 - Chilled and frozen foods At NISSIN CHILLED FOODS, overall sales and operating profits increased year on year since sales of its main brand GYORETSU NO DEKIRU MISE NO RAMEN series, TSUKEMEN NO TATSUJIN series, NISSIN NO RAMENYASAN series and FUTOMEN YAKISOBA series were strong due to the demand expansion for products caused by stay-at-home demand resulting from COVID-19 measures. NISSIN FROZEN FOODS achieved sales growth, helped by mainstay products, the REITO NISSIN MOCHITTO NAMA PASTA series, the REITO NISSIN SPA OH PREMIUM series, the REITO NISSIN CHUKA series and the REITO NISSIN GOOTA series, all of which grew stably in terms of sales and the demand expansion for products caused by stay-at-home request to combat COVID-19. Meanwhile, profits increased year on year, reflecting an increase of sales. Consequently, revenue was ¥ 15,704 million (+15.7%) and operating profit was ¥ 1,566 million (+116.6%) in this reportable segment. The Americas The Americas are working to enhance the proposal of premium products aimed at creating new demand, enhancing the profitability of existing products. Sales of NISSIN LAMEN, a mainstay product in Brazil, contributed to remain firm, and sales of the CUP NOODLES increased strongly. In addition, the increased demand for products due to the expansion of COVID-19 also contributed to sales. Strong sales of base products and successful sales promotions for premium products in the United States also contributed to the overall sales growth in the segment. The increased demand for products due to the expansion of COVID-19 contributed to sales as well. Profits increased due to factors such as the effect of sales increase of premium products. Consequently, revenue was ¥ 17,743 million (+17.3%) and operating profit was ¥ 1,910 million (+36.8%) in this reportable segment. China In China, the market for high value-added products is expanding in mainland China. The Group has taken steps to expand its geographical sales areas and strengthen its CUP NOODLES brand. In addition, in the wake of COVID-19, the stay-at- home economy has increased higher demand for premium instant noodles. In this environment, sales increased year on year in mainland China and Hong Kong thanks to strong volume in the CUP NOODLES brand and DEMAE ICCHO brand. Profit increased year on year due to the increase in sales volume in mainland China and Hong Kong, and cost reductions associated with increase in volume. Consequently, revenue was ¥ 11,512 million (+19.5%) and operating profit was ¥ 1,607 million (+91.6%) in this reportable segment. Revenue in "Others," which includes business segments not included in reportable segments such as domestic confectionary, beverages, Europe and Asia was ¥ 17,878 million (+13.5%) and operating profit was ¥ 3,526 million (+90.8%). Analysis of Financial Position

Note: Refer to pages from 5 to 6 for further information. Explanation Concerning Consolidated Forecasts The full-year forecasts of the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2021 remain unchanged from the forecasts that were announced on May 11, 2020. - 4 - 2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (¥ Million) FY 3/2020 FY 3/2021 (As of March 31, 2020) (As of June 30, 2020) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 60,163 60,588 Trade and other receivables 77,932 66,874 Inventories 32,454 37,967 Income taxes receivable 2,701 2,905 Other financial assets 10,273 10,251 Other current assets 4,258 5,538 Total current assets 187,784 184,126 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 240,063 240,611 Goodwill and intangible assets 3,806 4,444 Investment property 7,108 7,096 Investments accounted for using the equity method 47,436 43,478 Other financial assets 77,209 93,347 Deferred tax assets 12,844 12,563 Other non-current assets 368 401 Total non-current assets 388,837 401,943 Total assets 576,621 586,069 - 5 - (¥ Million) FY 3/2020 FY 3/2021 (As of March 31, 2020) (As of June 30, 2020) Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 104,815 102,292 Borrowings 6,631 6,666 Provisions 337 196 Accrued income taxes 6,294 5,312 Other financial liabilities 3,418 3,582 Other current liabilities 20,183 16,049 Total current liabilities 141,681 134,100 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 41,630 41,157 Other financial liabilities 18,350 18,146 Defined benefit liabilities 5,828 5,940 Provisions 207 226 Deferred tax liabilities 12,393 14,093 Other non-current liabilities 2,467 2,423 Total non-current liabilities 80,877 81,988 Total liabilities 222,558 216,089 Equity Share capital 25,122 25,122 Capital surplus 50,639 50,640 Treasury shares (6,660) (6,659) Other components of equity 12,275 21,820 Retained earnings 246,616 252,955 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 327,994 343,879 Non-controlling interests 26,068 26,100 Total equity 354,063 369,980 Total liabilities and equity 576,621 586,069 - 6 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income)

(For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020) (¥ Million) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Revenue 105,894 120,561 Cost of sales 68,715 75,318 Gross profit 37,178 45,242 Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,142 29,620 Gain on investments accounted for using the equity method 1,003 1,449 Other income 688 568 Other expenses 102 188 Operating profit 8,627 17,452 Finance income 1,007 799 Finance costs 342 271 Profit before tax 9,292 17,979 Income tax expense 3,132 5,161 Profit 6,159 12,818 Profit attributable to Owners of the parent 5,800 12,095 Non-controlling interests 359 723 Profit 6,159 12,818 Earnings per share (Yen) Basic earnings per share (Yen) 55.69 116.11 Diluted earnings per share (Yen) 55.39 115.47 - 7 - (Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020) (¥ Million) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Profit 6,159 12,818 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in equity instruments measured at fair value (7,084) 14,349 through other comprehensive income Share of other comprehensive income of entities 35 (12) accounted for using the equity method Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (7,048) 14,337 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in debt instruments measured at fair value 2 (19) through other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges (43) 10 Foreign currency translation differences on foreign (2,573) (855) operations Share of other comprehensive income of ivestments 724 (4,325) accounted for using the equity method Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (1,889) (5,189) Total other comprehensive income (8,938) 9,148 Comprehensive income (2,778) 21,966 Comprehensive income attributable to Owners of the parent (2,490) 21,269 Non-controlling interests (287) 697 Comprehensive income (2,778) 21,966 - 8 - (3) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Three months ended June 30, 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) (¥ Million) Equity attributable to owners of the parent Other components of equity Net change in Capital Treasury Foreign financial Share capital Subscription currency instruments surplus shares translation Cash flow measured at fair rights to differences hedges value through shares on foreign other operations comprehensive income Balance at April 1, 2019 25,122 50,614 (6,718) 2,110 (4,656) 3 31,749 Profit - - - - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - (1,940) (30) (7,079) Total comprehensive - - - - (1,940) (30) (7,079) income Acquisition of treasury shares - - (1) - - - - Cash dividend paid - - - - - - - Share-based payment - - - 270 - - - transactions Transfer from other components of equity to - - - - - - - retained earnings Other - - - - - - - Total transactions with - - (1) 270 - - - owners of the parent Balance at June 30, 2019 25,122 50,614 (6,719) 2,380 (6,596) (27) 24,669 - 9 - Equity attributable to owners of the parent Other components of equity Non- Share of other comprehensive Retained controlling Total equity income of Total interests earnings entities Total accounted for using the equity method Balance at April 1, 2019 28 29,235 228,526 326,781 25,764 352,545 Profit - - 5,800 5,800 359 6,159 Other comprehensive income 760 (8,290) - (8,290) (647) (8,938) Total comprehensive 760 (8,290) 5,800 (2,490) (287) (2,778) income Acquisition of treasury shares - - - (1) - (1) Cash dividend paid - - (5,728) (5,728) (613) (6,342) Share-based payment - 270 - 270 - 270 transactions Transfer from other components of equity to 9 9 (9) - - - retained earnings Other - - (10) (10) (46) (56) Total transactions with 9 279 (5,748) (5,470) (660) (6,130) owners of the parent Balance at June 30, 2019 798 21,224 228,578 318,820 24,816 343,637 - 10 - Three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (¥ Million) Equity attributable to owners of the parent Other components of equity Net change in Capital Treasury Foreign financial Share capital Subscription currency instruments surplus shares translation Cash flow measured at fair rights to differences hedges value through shares on foreign other operations comprehensive income Balance at April 1, 2020 25,122 50,639 (6,660) 2,292 (12,057) 17 19,879 Profit - - - - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - (816) 9 14,318 Total comprehensive - - - - (816) 9 14,318 income Acquisition of treasury shares - - (0) - - - - Disposal of treasury shares - 0 1 (1) - - - Cash dividend paid - - - - - - - Share-based payment - - - 362 - - - transactions Transfer from other components of equity to - - - - - - 8 retained earnings Other - - - - - - - Total transactions with - 0 0 360 - - 8 owners of the parent Balance at June 30, 2020 25,122 50,640 (6,659) 2,653 (12,873) 27 34,206 - 11 - Equity attributable to owners of the parent Other components of equity Non- Share of other comprehensive Retained controlling Total equity income of Total interests earnings entities Total accounted for using the equity method Balance at April 1, 2020 2,143 12,275 246,616 327,994 26,068 354,063 Profit - - 12,095 12,095 723 12,818 Other comprehensive income (4,337) 9,174 - 9,174 (25) 9,148 Total comprehensive (4,337) 9,174 12,095 21,269 697 21,966 income Acquisition of treasury shares - - - (0) - (0) Disposal of treasury shares - (1) - - - - Cash dividend paid - - (5,729) (5,729) (649) (6,378) Share-based payment - 362 - 362 - 362 transactions Transfer from other components of equity to 1 10 (10) - - - retained earnings Other - - (16) (16) (16) (32) Total transactions with 1 371 (5,756) (5,384) (665) (6,049) owners of the parent Balance at June 30, 2020 (2,192) 21,820 252,955 343,879 26,100 369,980 - 12 - Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on premise of going concern)

No items to report (Reporting entity) NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (hereinafter the "Company") is established as a stock company domiciled in Japan. The addresses of its registered head office and main offices are disclosed on the Company's website (https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/). The Company's condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter "the Group") and interests in the Company's associates. Details of each business and principle activity of the Group are described in Note "Segment information". (Basis of preparation) Compliance with IFRS

The condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. Since the requirements for "Specified Company of Designated International Accounting Standards" set forth in Article 1-2 of the "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" are satisfied, the Group adopts the provisions of Article 93 of the same Ordinance. The Group's condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 5, 2020. Basis of measurement

The Group's consolidated financial statements have been prepared on an acquisition cost basis, except for specific financial instruments measured at fair value. Functional currency and presentation currency

The Group's consolidated financial statements are presented in Japanese yen, which is also the Company's functional currency, and amounts of less than one million yen are rounded off to the nearest million yen. (Significant accounting policies) No items to report - 13 - (Segment Information) (1) Outline of reportable segments The Group's reportable segments are components of the Group for which separate financial information is available and regular evaluation by the Board of Directors is being performed in order to make decisions about resources to be allocated and assess its performance. The Group employs holding company system of seven operating companies in Japan and four overseas business regions as strategy platforms, and the reportable segments consist of "NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS," "MYOJO FOODS," "Chilled and frozen foods," "The Americas" and "China." The segments of "NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS," "MYOJO FOODS," "The Americas" and "China" are operating the business of manufacturing and selling cup- and bag-type noodles. The "Chilled and frozen foods" segment is operating the business of manufacturing and selling chilled and frozen foods. (2) Segmentation of revenues and performances The accounting methods of reportable business segments are generally the same as the Group's accounting policies described in "Significant accounting policies". Figures reported as segment profit are based on the operating profit reported in the condensed quarterly consolidated statements of income. Revenue from intersegment transactions and transfers are based on the current market prices. - 14 - Three months ended June 30, 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) (¥ Million) Reportable segment Others Reconciliations Consolidated NISSIN MYOJO Chilled The Total *1 *2 *3 FOOD and frozen China Subtotal PRODUCTS FOODS foods Americas Revenue Sales to external 43,414 8,391 13,568 15,128 9,635 90,139 15,754 105,894 - 105,894 customers Intersegment sales 266 1,591 100 2 211 2,171 7,530 9,702 (9,702) - Total 43,681 9,983 13,668 15,130 9,846 92,311 23,285 115,596 (9,702) 105,894 Segment profit 4,668 612 723 1,396 839 8,239 1,848 10,087 (1,460) 8,627 (Operating profit) Finance income - - - - - - - - - 1,007 Finance costs - - - - - - - - - 342 Profit before tax - - - - - - - - - 9,292 Other items Depreciation and 2,721 463 322 247 478 4,232 1,752 5,985 12 5,998 amortization Gain on investments accounted for using the - - - - - - 1,003 1,003 - 1,003 equity method Capital expenditures 6,155 371 456 406 879 8,269 1,760 10,029 - 10,029 (Note) 1. "Others" consists of the business segments not included in reportable segments such as domestic confectionery, beverages, Europe and Asia. Operating profit under "Reconciliations" amounted to minus ¥ 1,460 million, consisting of minus ¥ 113 million from elimination of intersegment transactions and minus ¥ 1,347 million from group expenses. Segment profit is adjusted to operating profit of condensed quarterly consolidated statements of income. - 15 - Three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (¥ Million) Reportable segment Others Reconciliations Consolidated NISSIN MYOJO Chilled The Total *1 *2 *3 FOOD and frozen China Subtotal PRODUCTS FOODS foods Americas Revenue Sales to external 48,063 9,659 15,704 17,743 11,512 102,682 17,878 120,561 - 120,561 customers Intersegment sales 372 1,088 113 2 305 1,881 7,548 9,429 (9,429) - Total 48,435 10,747 15,817 17,745 11,818 104,564 25,426 129,990 (9,429) 120,561 Segment profit 8,730 1,610 1,566 1,910 1,607 15,425 3,526 18,951 (1,499) 17,452 (Operating profit) Finance income - - - - - - - - - 799 Finance costs - - - - - - - - - 271 Profit before tax - - - - - - - - - 17,979 Other items Depreciation and 3,106 459 333 246 497 4,644 1,490 6,134 9 6,144 amortization Gain on investments accounted for using the - - - - - - 1,449 1,449 - 1,449 equity method Capital expenditures 3,280 1,099 199 1,143 618 6,341 1,442 7,784 - 7,784 (Note) 1. "Others" consists of the business segments not included in reportable segments such as domestic confectionery, beverages, Europe and Asia. Operating profit under "Reconciliations" amounted to minus ¥ 1,499 million, consisting of minus ¥ 37 million from elimination of intersegment transactions and minus ¥ 1,461 million from group expenses. Segment profit is adjusted to operating profit of condensed quarterly consolidated statements of income. - 16 - Attachments Original document

