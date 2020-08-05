Log in
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

(2897)
Nissin Foods : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30 2020

08/05/2020 | 12:17am EDT

August 5, 2020

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

[Prepared under IFRS, UNAUDITED]

NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Stock code:

2897

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

URL:

https://www.nissin.com/jp/

https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/

Phone:

+81-3-3205-5111

Representative:

Koki Ando, Representative Director, President and CEO

Contact:

Yukio Yokoyama, Director, CFO, and Managing Executive Officer

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Securities Report: August 5, 2020 (in Japanese)

Scheduled date of dividend payment:

Preparation of supplementary documents:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (in Japanese)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months of the FY 3/2021 (April 1, 2020-June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% figures represent year-on-year changes)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable

to owners of the parent

Three Months of

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

FY 3/2021

120,561

+13.9

17,452

+102.3

17,979

+93.5

12,095

+108.5

FY 3/2020

105,894

+2.4

8,627

(32.8)

9,292

(31.0)

5,800

(29.9)

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three Months of

(¥)

(¥)

FY 3/2021

116.11

115.47

FY 3/2020

55.69

55.39

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to

Equity attributable to owners

owners of the parent

of the parent to total assets

As of

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(%)

June 30, 2020

586,069

369,980

343,879

58.7

March 31, 2020

576,621

354,063

327,994

56.9

2. Details of Dividends

Cash dividend per share

End of 1st quarter

End of 2nd quarter

End of 3rd quarter

Year-end

Total

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

FY 3/2020

55.00

55.00

110.00

FY 3/2021

FY 3/2021 (Forecast)

55.00

55.00

110.00

Note: Modifications to the dividend forecast published most recently: None

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY 3/2021 (April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021)

(% figures represent changes from the previous year)

Profit

Basic earnings

Revenue

Operating profit

attributable to

per share

owners of the parent

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥)

FY 3/2021

486,000

+3.7

43,500

+5.4

30,500

+4.0

292.79

Note: Modifications to the forecast published most recently: None

Notes:

  1. Changes in principal subsidiaries during the three months of FY 3/2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries that resulted in changes in scope of consolidation): None
    -Newly consolidated: None
    -Excluded from consolidation: None
  2. Changes in significant accounting policy and changes in accounting estimates:
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) as of the end of:

Three months of FY 3/2021

105,700,000 shares

FY 3/2020

105,700,000 shares

2)

Number of treasury shares as of the end of:

Three months of FY 3/2021

1,529,118 shares

FY 3/2020

1,529,320 shares

3)

Average number of shares during the period:

Three months of FY 3/2021

104,170,747 shares

Three months of FY 3/2020

104,156,611 shares

  • This summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements is outside the scope of review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  • Notes for proper use of forecasts and other remarks

Disclaimer regarding appropriate use of forecasts:

Forecasts contain forward-looking statements based on estimates made as of the day of release of these materials. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors including but not limited to potential risks and uncertainties. Please refer to page 4 for "(3) Explanation Concerning Consolidated Forecasts" for the conditions of assumptions for the forecast and cautions to use forecast.

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Three Months Results

  1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Business Results
    Based on the "Medium-Term Management Plan 2021" of which term covers five years from the fiscal year ended March 31,

2017, to realize the improvements of "Earning power through operations" and "Value in capital markets," we are working on the following strategies: 1) Promoting global branding, 2) Focusing on priority overseas locations, 3) Laying stronger foundations for our domestic profit base, 4) Establishing a second pillar that generates revenue and profit and 5) Developing and strengthening human resources for global management.

(¥ Million)

Three months of FY 3/2020

Three months of FY 3/2021

Year on year

Amount

%

Revenue

105,894

120,561

14,666

13.9

Operating profit

8,627

17,452

8,825

102.3

Profit before tax

9,292

17,979

8,687

93.5

Profit attributable to owners of

5,800

12,095

6,294

108.5

the parent

The following is an overview of performance by reportable segment:

1) NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS

NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS achieved year-on-year growth in sales with a rise in sales of cup-type noodles and bag-type noodles. Sales increased in cup-type noodles, where the CUP NOODLE MISO, featuring rich miso soup, were strong, and the ASSARI OISHII CUP NOODLE series and the NISSIN NO ASSARI ODASHIGAOISHII DONBEI series contributed to sales. In bag-type noodles,the sales of the CHICKEN RAMEN, DEMAEICCHO, OWAN DE TABERU series and NISSIN RAOH series increased. In addition to normal demand for cup-type noodles and bag-type noodles, increased demand for products due to the self-restraint caused by the expansion of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) contributed to sales. Meanwhile, profits increased year on year, due to increase in profit in nature of increase in sales, although reflecting higher depreciation expenses associated with the launch of the Kansai Plant as well as an increase in distribution costs. Consequently, revenue was ¥ 48,063 million (+10.7%) and operating profit was ¥ 8,730 million (+87.0%) in this reportable segment.

2) MYOJO FOODS

MYOJO FOODS achieved year-on-year growth in sales of bag-type noodles, reflecting strong sales of the MYOJO CHARUMERA series and the MYOJO HYOUBANYA which has the characteristic of low salt. In cup-type noodles, sales achieved year-on-year growth, reflecting stable sales of the MYOJO IPPEICHAN YOMISE NO YAKISOBA, a mainstay product, and strong sales of the open-price products such as MYOJO UMADASHIYA series. Meanwhile, profits increased year on year, reflecting an increase in sales volume and the review of the timing when expenses of advertisement, promotion, etc. are used due to COVID-19.

Consequently, revenue was ¥ 9,659 million (+15.1%) and operating profit was ¥ 1,610 million (+162.7%) in this reportable segment.

  1. Chilled and frozen foods

At NISSIN CHILLED FOODS, overall sales and operating profits increased year on year since sales of its main brand GYORETSU NO DEKIRU MISE NO RAMEN series, TSUKEMEN NO TATSUJIN series, NISSIN NO RAMENYASAN series and FUTOMEN YAKISOBA series were strong due to the demand expansion for products caused by stay-at-home demand resulting from COVID-19 measures.

NISSIN FROZEN FOODS achieved sales growth, helped by mainstay products, the REITO NISSIN MOCHITTO NAMA PASTA series, the REITO NISSIN SPA OH PREMIUM series, the REITO NISSIN CHUKA series and the REITO NISSIN GOOTA series, all of which grew stably in terms of sales and the demand expansion for products caused by stay-at-home request to combat COVID-19. Meanwhile, profits increased year on year, reflecting an increase of sales.

Consequently, revenue was ¥ 15,704 million (+15.7%) and operating profit was ¥ 1,566 million (+116.6%) in this reportable segment.

  1. The Americas

The Americas are working to enhance the proposal of premium products aimed at creating new demand, enhancing the profitability of existing products. Sales of NISSIN LAMEN, a mainstay product in Brazil, contributed to remain firm, and sales of the CUP NOODLES increased strongly. In addition, the increased demand for products due to the expansion of COVID-19 also contributed to sales. Strong sales of base products and successful sales promotions for premium products in the United States also contributed to the overall sales growth in the segment. The increased demand for products due to the expansion of COVID-19 contributed to sales as well. Profits increased due to factors such as the effect of sales increase of premium products.

Consequently, revenue was ¥ 17,743 million (+17.3%) and operating profit was ¥ 1,910 million (+36.8%) in this reportable segment.

  1. China

In China, the market for high value-added products is expanding in mainland China. The Group has taken steps to expand its geographical sales areas and strengthen its CUP NOODLES brand. In addition, in the wake of COVID-19, the stay-at- home economy has increased higher demand for premium instant noodles. In this environment, sales increased year on year in mainland China and Hong Kong thanks to strong volume in the CUP NOODLES brand and DEMAE ICCHO brand. Profit increased year on year due to the increase in sales volume in mainland China and Hong Kong, and cost reductions associated with increase in volume.

Consequently, revenue was ¥ 11,512 million (+19.5%) and operating profit was ¥ 1,607 million (+91.6%) in this reportable segment.

Revenue in "Others," which includes business segments not included in reportable segments such as domestic confectionary, beverages, Europe and Asia was ¥ 17,878 million (+13.5%) and operating profit was ¥ 3,526 million (+90.8%).

  1. Analysis of Financial Position
    Note: Refer to pages from 5 to 6 for further information.
  2. Explanation Concerning Consolidated Forecasts

The full-year forecasts of the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2021 remain unchanged from the forecasts that were announced on May 11, 2020.

2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes

  1. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(¥ Million)

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

(As of March 31, 2020)

(As of June 30, 2020)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

60,163

60,588

Trade and other receivables

77,932

66,874

Inventories

32,454

37,967

Income taxes receivable

2,701

2,905

Other financial assets

10,273

10,251

Other current assets

4,258

5,538

Total current assets

187,784

184,126

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

240,063

240,611

Goodwill and intangible assets

3,806

4,444

Investment property

7,108

7,096

Investments accounted for using the equity method

47,436

43,478

Other financial assets

77,209

93,347

Deferred tax assets

12,844

12,563

Other non-current assets

368

401

Total non-current assets

388,837

401,943

Total assets

576,621

586,069

(¥ Million)

FY 3/2020

FY 3/2021

(As of March 31, 2020)

(As of June 30, 2020)

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

104,815

102,292

Borrowings

6,631

6,666

Provisions

337

196

Accrued income taxes

6,294

5,312

Other financial liabilities

3,418

3,582

Other current liabilities

20,183

16,049

Total current liabilities

141,681

134,100

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

41,630

41,157

Other financial liabilities

18,350

18,146

Defined benefit liabilities

5,828

5,940

Provisions

207

226

Deferred tax liabilities

12,393

14,093

Other non-current liabilities

2,467

2,423

Total non-current liabilities

80,877

81,988

Total liabilities

222,558

216,089

Equity

Share capital

25,122

25,122

Capital surplus

50,639

50,640

Treasury shares

(6,660)

(6,659)

Other components of equity

12,275

21,820

Retained earnings

246,616

252,955

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

327,994

343,879

Non-controlling interests

26,068

26,100

Total equity

354,063

369,980

Total liabilities and equity

576,621

586,069

  1. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income)
    (For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020)

(¥ Million)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Revenue

105,894

120,561

Cost of sales

68,715

75,318

Gross profit

37,178

45,242

Selling, general and administrative expenses

30,142

29,620

Gain on investments accounted for using the equity method

1,003

1,449

Other income

688

568

Other expenses

102

188

Operating profit

8,627

17,452

Finance income

1,007

799

Finance costs

342

271

Profit before tax

9,292

17,979

Income tax expense

3,132

5,161

Profit

6,159

12,818

Profit attributable to

Owners of the parent

5,800

12,095

Non-controlling interests

359

723

Profit

6,159

12,818

Earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

55.69

116.11

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

55.39

115.47

(Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020)

(¥ Million)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit

6,159

12,818

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in equity instruments measured at fair value

(7,084)

14,349

through other comprehensive income

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

35

(12)

accounted for using the equity method

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(7,048)

14,337

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in debt instruments measured at fair value

2

(19)

through other comprehensive income

Cash flow hedges

(43)

10

Foreign currency translation differences on foreign

(2,573)

(855)

operations

Share of other comprehensive income of ivestments

724

(4,325)

accounted for using the equity method

Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

(1,889)

(5,189)

Total other comprehensive income

(8,938)

9,148

Comprehensive income

(2,778)

21,966

Comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of the parent

(2,490)

21,269

Non-controlling interests

(287)

697

Comprehensive income

(2,778)

21,966

(3) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Three months ended June 30, 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

(¥ Million)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other components of equity

Net change in

Capital

Treasury

Foreign

financial

Share capital

Subscription

currency

instruments

surplus

shares

translation

Cash flow

measured at fair

rights to

differences

hedges

value through

shares

on foreign

other

operations

comprehensive

income

Balance at April 1, 2019

25,122

50,614

(6,718)

2,110

(4,656)

3

31,749

Profit

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

(1,940)

(30)

(7,079)

Total comprehensive

-

-

-

-

(1,940)

(30)

(7,079)

income

Acquisition of treasury shares

-

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

Cash dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based payment

-

-

-

270

-

-

-

transactions

Transfer from other

components of equity to

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

retained earnings

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with

-

-

(1)

270

-

-

-

owners of the parent

Balance at June 30, 2019

25,122

50,614

(6,719)

2,380

(6,596)

(27)

24,669

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other components of equity

Non-

Share of other

comprehensive

Retained

controlling

Total equity

income of

Total

interests

earnings

entities

Total

accounted for

using the

equity method

Balance at April 1, 2019

28

29,235

228,526

326,781

25,764

352,545

Profit

-

-

5,800

5,800

359

6,159

Other comprehensive income

760

(8,290)

-

(8,290)

(647)

(8,938)

Total comprehensive

760

(8,290)

5,800

(2,490)

(287)

(2,778)

income

Acquisition of treasury shares

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1)

Cash dividend paid

-

-

(5,728)

(5,728)

(613)

(6,342)

Share-based payment

-

270

-

270

-

270

transactions

Transfer from other

components of equity to

9

9

(9)

-

-

-

retained earnings

Other

-

-

(10)

(10)

(46)

(56)

Total transactions with

9

279

(5,748)

(5,470)

(660)

(6,130)

owners of the parent

Balance at June 30, 2019

798

21,224

228,578

318,820

24,816

343,637

Three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(¥ Million)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other components of equity

Net change in

Capital

Treasury

Foreign

financial

Share capital

Subscription

currency

instruments

surplus

shares

translation

Cash flow

measured at fair

rights to

differences

hedges

value through

shares

on foreign

other

operations

comprehensive

income

Balance at April 1, 2020

25,122

50,639

(6,660)

2,292

(12,057)

17

19,879

Profit

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

(816)

9

14,318

Total comprehensive

-

-

-

-

(816)

9

14,318

income

Acquisition of treasury shares

-

-

(0)

-

-

-

-

Disposal of treasury shares

-

0

1

(1)

-

-

-

Cash dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based payment

-

-

-

362

-

-

-

transactions

Transfer from other

components of equity to

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

retained earnings

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with

-

0

0

360

-

-

8

owners of the parent

Balance at June 30, 2020

25,122

50,640

(6,659)

2,653

(12,873)

27

34,206

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other components of equity

Non-

Share of other

comprehensive

Retained

controlling

Total equity

income of

Total

interests

earnings

entities

Total

accounted for

using the

equity method

Balance at April 1, 2020

2,143

12,275

246,616

327,994

26,068

354,063

Profit

-

-

12,095

12,095

723

12,818

Other comprehensive income

(4,337)

9,174

-

9,174

(25)

9,148

Total comprehensive

(4,337)

9,174

12,095

21,269

697

21,966

income

Acquisition of treasury shares

-

-

-

(0)

-

(0)

Disposal of treasury shares

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

Cash dividend paid

-

-

(5,729)

(5,729)

(649)

(6,378)

Share-based payment

-

362

-

362

-

362

transactions

Transfer from other

components of equity to

1

10

(10)

-

-

-

retained earnings

Other

-

-

(16)

(16)

(16)

(32)

Total transactions with

1

371

(5,756)

(5,384)

(665)

(6,049)

owners of the parent

Balance at June 30, 2020

(2,192)

21,820

252,955

343,879

26,100

369,980

  1. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on premise of going concern)
    No items to report

(Reporting entity)

NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (hereinafter the "Company") is established as a stock company domiciled in Japan. The addresses of its registered head office and main offices are disclosed on the Company's website (https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/). The Company's condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter "the Group") and interests in the Company's associates.

Details of each business and principle activity of the Group are described in Note "Segment information".

(Basis of preparation)

  1. Compliance with IFRS
    The condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. Since

the requirements for "Specified Company of Designated International Accounting Standards" set forth in Article 1-2 of the "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" are satisfied, the Group adopts the provisions of Article 93 of the same Ordinance.

The Group's condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 5, 2020.

  1. Basis of measurement
    The Group's consolidated financial statements have been prepared on an acquisition cost basis, except for specific financial

instruments measured at fair value.

  1. Functional currency and presentation currency
    The Group's consolidated financial statements are presented in Japanese yen, which is also the Company's functional

currency, and amounts of less than one million yen are rounded off to the nearest million yen.

(Significant accounting policies) No items to report

(Segment Information)

(1) Outline of reportable segments

The Group's reportable segments are components of the Group for which separate financial information is available and regular evaluation by the Board of Directors is being performed in order to make decisions about resources to be allocated and assess its performance.

The Group employs holding company system of seven operating companies in Japan and four overseas business regions as strategy platforms, and the reportable segments consist of "NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS," "MYOJO FOODS," "Chilled and frozen foods," "The Americas" and "China." The segments of "NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS," "MYOJO FOODS," "The Americas" and "China" are operating the business of manufacturing and selling cup- and bag-type noodles. The "Chilled and frozen foods" segment is operating the business of manufacturing and selling chilled and frozen foods.

(2) Segmentation of revenues and performances

The accounting methods of reportable business segments are generally the same as the Group's accounting policies described in "Significant accounting policies". Figures reported as segment profit are based on the operating profit reported in the condensed quarterly consolidated statements of income. Revenue from intersegment transactions and transfers are based on the current market prices.

Three months ended June 30, 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

(¥ Million)

Reportable segment

Others

Reconciliations

Consolidated

NISSIN

MYOJO

Chilled

The

Total

*1

*2

*3

FOOD

and frozen

China

Subtotal

PRODUCTS

FOODS

foods

Americas

Revenue

Sales to external

43,414

8,391

13,568

15,128

9,635

90,139

15,754

105,894

-

105,894

customers

Intersegment sales

266

1,591

100

2

211

2,171

7,530

9,702

(9,702)

-

Total

43,681

9,983

13,668

15,130

9,846

92,311

23,285

115,596

(9,702)

105,894

Segment profit

4,668

612

723

1,396

839

8,239

1,848

10,087

(1,460)

8,627

(Operating profit)

Finance income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,007

Finance costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

342

Profit before tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,292

Other items

Depreciation and

2,721

463

322

247

478

4,232

1,752

5,985

12

5,998

amortization

Gain on investments

accounted for using the

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,003

1,003

-

1,003

equity method

Capital expenditures

6,155

371

456

406

879

8,269

1,760

10,029

-

10,029

(Note) 1. "Others" consists of the business segments not included in reportable segments such as domestic confectionery, beverages, Europe and Asia.

  1. Operating profit under "Reconciliations" amounted to minus ¥ 1,460 million, consisting of minus ¥ 113 million from elimination of intersegment transactions and minus ¥ 1,347 million from group expenses.
  2. Segment profit is adjusted to operating profit of condensed quarterly consolidated statements of income.

Three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(¥ Million)

Reportable segment

Others

Reconciliations

Consolidated

NISSIN

MYOJO

Chilled

The

Total

*1

*2

*3

FOOD

and frozen

China

Subtotal

PRODUCTS

FOODS

foods

Americas

Revenue

Sales to external

48,063

9,659

15,704

17,743

11,512

102,682

17,878

120,561

-

120,561

customers

Intersegment sales

372

1,088

113

2

305

1,881

7,548

9,429

(9,429)

-

Total

48,435

10,747

15,817

17,745

11,818

104,564

25,426

129,990

(9,429)

120,561

Segment profit

8,730

1,610

1,566

1,910

1,607

15,425

3,526

18,951

(1,499)

17,452

(Operating profit)

Finance income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

799

Finance costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

271

Profit before tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17,979

Other items

Depreciation and

3,106

459

333

246

497

4,644

1,490

6,134

9

6,144

amortization

Gain on investments

accounted for using the

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,449

1,449

-

1,449

equity method

Capital expenditures

3,280

1,099

199

1,143

618

6,341

1,442

7,784

-

7,784

(Note) 1. "Others" consists of the business segments not included in reportable segments such as domestic confectionery, beverages, Europe and Asia.

  1. Operating profit under "Reconciliations" amounted to minus ¥ 1,499 million, consisting of minus ¥ 37 million from elimination of intersegment transactions and minus ¥ 1,461 million from group expenses.
  2. Segment profit is adjusted to operating profit of condensed quarterly consolidated statements of income.

Disclaimer

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 04:16:03 UTC
