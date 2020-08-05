Nissin Foods : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30 2020

Koki Ando, Representative Director, President and CEO
Contact:
Yukio Yokoyama, Director, CFO, and Managing Executive Officer
Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Securities Report: August 5, 2020 (in Japanese)
Scheduled date of dividend payment:
－
Preparation of supplementary documents:
Yes
Holding of financial results meeting:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (in Japanese)
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months of the FY 3/2021 (April 1, 2020-June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% figures represent year-on-year changes)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable
to owners of the parent
Three Months of
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥ million)
(%)
FY 3/2021
120,561
+13.9
17,452
+102.3
17,979
+93.5
12,095
+108.5
FY 3/2020
105,894
+2.4
8,627
(32.8)
9,292
(31.0)
5,800
(29.9)
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three Months of
(¥)
(¥)
FY 3/2021
116.11
115.47
FY 3/2020
55.69
55.39
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to
Equity attributable to owners
owners of the parent
of the parent to total assets
As of
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(%)
June 30, 2020
586,069
369,980
343,879
58.7
March 31, 2020
576,621
354,063
327,994
56.9
2. Details of Dividends
Cash dividend per share
End of 1st quarter
End of 2nd quarter
End of 3rd quarter
Year-end
Total
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
FY 3/2020
－
55.00
－
55.00
110.00
FY 3/2021
－
FY 3/2021 (Forecast)
55.00
－
55.00
110.00
Note: Modifications to the dividend forecast published most recently: None
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY 3/2021 (April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021)
(% figures represent changes from the previous year)
Profit
Basic earnings
Revenue
Operating profit
attributable to
per share
owners of the parent
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥)
FY 3/2021
486,000
+3.7
43,500
+5.4
30,500
+4.0
292.79
Note: Modifications to the forecast published most recently: None
Notes:
Changes in principal subsidiaries during the three months of FY 3/2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries that resulted in changes in scope of consolidation): None
-Newly consolidated: None
-Excluded from consolidation: None
Changes in significant accounting policy and changes in accounting estimates:
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
Changes in accounting policies other than 1): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) as of the end of:
Three months of FY 3/2021
105,700,000 shares
FY 3/2020
105,700,000 shares
2)
Number of treasury shares as of the end of:
Three months of FY 3/2021
1,529,118 shares
FY 3/2020
1,529,320 shares
3)
Average number of shares during the period:
Three months of FY 3/2021
104,170,747 shares
Three months of FY 3/2020
104,156,611 shares
This summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements is outside the scope of review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
Notes for proper use of forecasts and other remarks
Disclaimer regarding appropriate use of forecasts:
Forecasts contain forward-looking statements based on estimates made as of the day of release of these materials. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors including but not limited to potential risks and uncertainties. Please refer to page 4 for "(3) Explanation Concerning Consolidated Forecasts" for the conditions of assumptions for the forecast and cautions to use forecast.
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Three Months Results
Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Business Results
Based on the "Medium-Term Management Plan 2021" of which term covers five years from the fiscal year ended March 31,
2017, to realize the improvements of "Earning power through operations" and "Value in capital markets," we are working on the following strategies: 1) Promoting global branding, 2) Focusing on priority overseas locations, 3) Laying stronger foundations for our domestic profit base, 4) Establishing a second pillar that generates revenue and profit and 5) Developing and strengthening human resources for global management.
(¥ Million)
Three months of FY 3/2020
Three months of FY 3/2021
Year on year
Amount
%
Revenue
105,894
120,561
14,666
13.9
Operating profit
8,627
17,452
8,825
102.3
Profit before tax
9,292
17,979
8,687
93.5
Profit attributable to owners of
5,800
12,095
6,294
108.5
the parent
The following is an overview of performance by reportable segment:
1) NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS
NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS achieved year-on-year growth in sales with a rise in sales of cup-type noodles and bag-type noodles. Sales increased in cup-type noodles, where the CUP NOODLE MISO, featuring rich miso soup, were strong, and the ASSARI OISHII CUP NOODLE series and the NISSIN NO ASSARI ODASHIGAOISHII DONBEI series contributed to sales. In bag-type noodles,the sales of the CHICKEN RAMEN, DEMAEICCHO, OWAN DE TABERU series and NISSIN RAOH series increased. In addition to normal demand for cup-type noodles and bag-type noodles, increased demand for products due to the self-restraint caused by the expansion of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) contributed to sales. Meanwhile, profits increased year on year, due to increase in profit in nature of increase in sales, although reflecting higher depreciation expenses associated with the launch of the Kansai Plant as well as an increase in distribution costs. Consequently, revenue was ¥ 48,063 million (+10.7%) and operating profit was ¥ 8,730 million (+87.0%) in this reportable segment.
2) MYOJO FOODS
MYOJO FOODS achieved year-on-year growth in sales of bag-type noodles, reflecting strong sales of the MYOJO CHARUMERA series and the MYOJO HYOUBANYA which has the characteristic of low salt. In cup-type noodles, sales achieved year-on-year growth, reflecting stable sales of the MYOJO IPPEICHAN YOMISE NO YAKISOBA, a mainstay product, and strong sales of the open-price products such as MYOJO UMADASHIYA series. Meanwhile, profits increased year on year, reflecting an increase in sales volume and the review of the timing when expenses of advertisement, promotion, etc. are used due to COVID-19.
Consequently, revenue was ¥ 9,659 million (+15.1%) and operating profit was ¥ 1,610 million (+162.7%) in this reportable segment.
Chilled and frozen foods
At NISSIN CHILLED FOODS, overall sales and operating profits increased year on year since sales of its main brand GYORETSU NO DEKIRU MISE NO RAMEN series, TSUKEMEN NO TATSUJIN series, NISSIN NO RAMENYASAN series and FUTOMEN YAKISOBA series were strong due to the demand expansion for products caused by stay-at-home demand resulting from COVID-19 measures.
NISSIN FROZEN FOODS achieved sales growth, helped by mainstay products, the REITO NISSIN MOCHITTO NAMA PASTA series, the REITO NISSIN SPA OH PREMIUM series, the REITO NISSIN CHUKA series and the REITO NISSIN GOOTA series, all of which grew stably in terms of sales and the demand expansion for products caused by stay-at-home request to combat COVID-19. Meanwhile, profits increased year on year, reflecting an increase of sales.
Consequently, revenue was ¥ 15,704 million (+15.7%) and operating profit was ¥ 1,566 million (+116.6%) in this reportable segment.
The Americas
The Americas are working to enhance the proposal of premium products aimed at creating new demand, enhancing the profitability of existing products. Sales of NISSIN LAMEN, a mainstay product in Brazil, contributed to remain firm, and sales of the CUP NOODLES increased strongly. In addition, the increased demand for products due to the expansion of COVID-19 also contributed to sales. Strong sales of base products and successful sales promotions for premium products in the United States also contributed to the overall sales growth in the segment. The increased demand for products due to the expansion of COVID-19 contributed to sales as well. Profits increased due to factors such as the effect of sales increase of premium products.
Consequently, revenue was ¥ 17,743 million (+17.3%) and operating profit was ¥ 1,910 million (+36.8%) in this reportable segment.
China
In China, the market for high value-added products is expanding in mainland China. The Group has taken steps to expand its geographical sales areas and strengthen its CUP NOODLES brand. In addition, in the wake of COVID-19, the stay-at- home economy has increased higher demand for premium instant noodles. In this environment, sales increased year on year in mainland China and Hong Kong thanks to strong volume in the CUP NOODLES brand and DEMAE ICCHO brand. Profit increased year on year due to the increase in sales volume in mainland China and Hong Kong, and cost reductions associated with increase in volume.
Consequently, revenue was ¥ 11,512 million (+19.5%) and operating profit was ¥ 1,607 million (+91.6%) in this reportable segment.
Revenue in "Others," which includes business segments not included in reportable segments such as domestic confectionary, beverages, Europe and Asia was ¥ 17,878 million (+13.5%) and operating profit was ¥ 3,526 million (+90.8%).
Analysis of Financial Position
Note: Refer to pages from 5 to 6 for further information.
Explanation Concerning Consolidated Forecasts
The full-year forecasts of the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2021 remain unchanged from the forecasts that were announced on May 11, 2020.
2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(¥ Million)
FY 3/2020
FY 3/2021
(As of March 31, 2020)
(As of June 30, 2020)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
60,163
60,588
Trade and other receivables
77,932
66,874
Inventories
32,454
37,967
Income taxes receivable
2,701
2,905
Other financial assets
10,273
10,251
Other current assets
4,258
5,538
Total current assets
187,784
184,126
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
240,063
240,611
Goodwill and intangible assets
3,806
4,444
Investment property
7,108
7,096
Investments accounted for using the equity method
47,436
43,478
Other financial assets
77,209
93,347
Deferred tax assets
12,844
12,563
Other non-current assets
368
401
Total non-current assets
388,837
401,943
Total assets
576,621
586,069
(¥ Million)
FY 3/2020
FY 3/2021
(As of March 31, 2020)
(As of June 30, 2020)
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
104,815
102,292
Borrowings
6,631
6,666
Provisions
337
196
Accrued income taxes
6,294
5,312
Other financial liabilities
3,418
3,582
Other current liabilities
20,183
16,049
Total current liabilities
141,681
134,100
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
41,630
41,157
Other financial liabilities
18,350
18,146
Defined benefit liabilities
5,828
5,940
Provisions
207
226
Deferred tax liabilities
12,393
14,093
Other non-current liabilities
2,467
2,423
Total non-current liabilities
80,877
81,988
Total liabilities
222,558
216,089
Equity
Share capital
25,122
25,122
Capital surplus
50,639
50,640
Treasury shares
(6,660)
(6,659)
Other components of equity
12,275
21,820
Retained earnings
246,616
252,955
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
327,994
343,879
Non-controlling interests
26,068
26,100
Total equity
354,063
369,980
Total liabilities and equity
576,621
586,069
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income)
(For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020)
(¥ Million)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Revenue
105,894
120,561
Cost of sales
68,715
75,318
Gross profit
37,178
45,242
Selling, general and administrative expenses
30,142
29,620
Gain on investments accounted for using the equity method
1,003
1,449
Other income
688
568
Other expenses
102
188
Operating profit
8,627
17,452
Finance income
1,007
799
Finance costs
342
271
Profit before tax
9,292
17,979
Income tax expense
3,132
5,161
Profit
6,159
12,818
Profit attributable to
Owners of the parent
5,800
12,095
Non-controlling interests
359
723
Profit
6,159
12,818
Earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
55.69
116.11
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
55.39
115.47
(Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020)
(¥ Million)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit
6,159
12,818
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Net change in equity instruments measured at fair value
(7,084)
14,349
through other comprehensive income
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
35
(12)
accounted for using the equity method
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(7,048)
14,337
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Net change in debt instruments measured at fair value
2
(19)
through other comprehensive income
Cash flow hedges
(43)
10
Foreign currency translation differences on foreign
(2,573)
(855)
operations
Share of other comprehensive income of ivestments
724
(4,325)
accounted for using the equity method
Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
(1,889)
(5,189)
Total other comprehensive income
(8,938)
9,148
Comprehensive income
(2,778)
21,966
Comprehensive income attributable to
Owners of the parent
(2,490)
21,269
Non-controlling interests
(287)
697
Comprehensive income
(2,778)
21,966
(3) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Three months ended June 30, 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
(¥ Million)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Other components of equity
Net change in
Capital
Treasury
Foreign
financial
Share capital
Subscription
currency
instruments
surplus
shares
translation
Cash flow
measured at fair
rights to
differences
hedges
value through
shares
on foreign
other
operations
comprehensive
income
Balance at April 1, 2019
25,122
50,614
(6,718)
2,110
(4,656)
3
31,749
Profit
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(1,940)
(30)
(7,079)
Total comprehensive
-
-
-
-
(1,940)
(30)
(7,079)
income
Acquisition of treasury shares
-
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
Cash dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based payment
-
-
-
270
-
-
-
transactions
Transfer from other
components of equity to
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
retained earnings
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total transactions with
-
-
(1)
270
-
-
-
owners of the parent
Balance at June 30, 2019
25,122
50,614
(6,719)
2,380
(6,596)
(27)
24,669
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Other components of equity
Non-
Share of other
comprehensive
Retained
controlling
Total equity
income of
Total
interests
earnings
entities
Total
accounted for
using the
equity method
Balance at April 1, 2019
28
29,235
228,526
326,781
25,764
352,545
Profit
-
-
5,800
5,800
359
6,159
Other comprehensive income
760
(8,290)
-
(8,290)
(647)
(8,938)
Total comprehensive
760
(8,290)
5,800
(2,490)
(287)
(2,778)
income
Acquisition of treasury shares
-
-
-
(1)
-
(1)
Cash dividend paid
-
-
(5,728)
(5,728)
(613)
(6,342)
Share-based payment
-
270
-
270
-
270
transactions
Transfer from other
components of equity to
9
9
(9)
-
-
-
retained earnings
Other
-
-
(10)
(10)
(46)
(56)
Total transactions with
9
279
(5,748)
(5,470)
(660)
(6,130)
owners of the parent
Balance at June 30, 2019
798
21,224
228,578
318,820
24,816
343,637
Three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(¥ Million)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Other components of equity
Net change in
Capital
Treasury
Foreign
financial
Share capital
Subscription
currency
instruments
surplus
shares
translation
Cash flow
measured at fair
rights to
differences
hedges
value through
shares
on foreign
other
operations
comprehensive
income
Balance at April 1, 2020
25,122
50,639
(6,660)
2,292
(12,057)
17
19,879
Profit
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(816)
9
14,318
Total comprehensive
-
-
-
-
(816)
9
14,318
income
Acquisition of treasury shares
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
Disposal of treasury shares
-
0
1
(1)
-
-
-
Cash dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based payment
-
-
-
362
-
-
-
transactions
Transfer from other
components of equity to
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
retained earnings
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total transactions with
-
0
0
360
-
-
8
owners of the parent
Balance at June 30, 2020
25,122
50,640
(6,659)
2,653
(12,873)
27
34,206
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Other components of equity
Non-
Share of other
comprehensive
Retained
controlling
Total equity
income of
Total
interests
earnings
entities
Total
accounted for
using the
equity method
Balance at April 1, 2020
2,143
12,275
246,616
327,994
26,068
354,063
Profit
-
-
12,095
12,095
723
12,818
Other comprehensive income
(4,337)
9,174
-
9,174
(25)
9,148
Total comprehensive
(4,337)
9,174
12,095
21,269
697
21,966
income
Acquisition of treasury shares
-
-
-
(0)
-
(0)
Disposal of treasury shares
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
Cash dividend paid
-
-
(5,729)
(5,729)
(649)
(6,378)
Share-based payment
-
362
-
362
-
362
transactions
Transfer from other
components of equity to
1
10
(10)
-
-
-
retained earnings
Other
-
-
(16)
(16)
(16)
(32)
Total transactions with
1
371
(5,756)
(5,384)
(665)
(6,049)
owners of the parent
Balance at June 30, 2020
(2,192)
21,820
252,955
343,879
26,100
369,980
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on premise of going concern)
No items to report
(Reporting entity)
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (hereinafter the "Company") is established as a stock company domiciled in Japan. The addresses of its registered head office and main offices are disclosed on the Company's website (https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/). The Company's condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter "the Group") and interests in the Company's associates.
Details of each business and principle activity of the Group are described in Note "Segment information".
(Basis of preparation)
Compliance with IFRS
The condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. Since
the requirements for "Specified Company of Designated International Accounting Standards" set forth in Article 1-2 of the "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" are satisfied, the Group adopts the provisions of Article 93 of the same Ordinance.
The Group's condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 5, 2020.
Basis of measurement
The Group's consolidated financial statements have been prepared on an acquisition cost basis, except for specific financial
instruments measured at fair value.
Functional currency and presentation currency
The Group's consolidated financial statements are presented in Japanese yen, which is also the Company's functional
currency, and amounts of less than one million yen are rounded off to the nearest million yen.
(Significant accounting policies) No items to report
(Segment Information)
(1) Outline of reportable segments
The Group's reportable segments are components of the Group for which separate financial information is available and regular evaluation by the Board of Directors is being performed in order to make decisions about resources to be allocated and assess its performance.
The Group employs holding company system of seven operating companies in Japan and four overseas business regions as strategy platforms, and the reportable segments consist of "NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS," "MYOJO FOODS," "Chilled and frozen foods," "The Americas" and "China." The segments of "NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS," "MYOJO FOODS," "The Americas" and "China" are operating the business of manufacturing and selling cup- and bag-type noodles. The "Chilled and frozen foods" segment is operating the business of manufacturing and selling chilled and frozen foods.
(2) Segmentation of revenues and performances
The accounting methods of reportable business segments are generally the same as the Group's accounting policies described in "Significant accounting policies". Figures reported as segment profit are based on the operating profit reported in the condensed quarterly consolidated statements of income. Revenue from intersegment transactions and transfers are based on the current market prices.
Three months ended June 30, 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
(¥ Million)
Reportable segment
Others
Reconciliations
Consolidated
NISSIN
MYOJO
Chilled
The
Total
*1
*2
*3
FOOD
and frozen
China
Subtotal
PRODUCTS
FOODS
foods
Americas
Revenue
Sales to external
43,414
8,391
13,568
15,128
9,635
90,139
15,754
105,894
-
105,894
customers
Intersegment sales
266
1,591
100
2
211
2,171
7,530
9,702
(9,702)
-
Total
43,681
9,983
13,668
15,130
9,846
92,311
23,285
115,596
(9,702)
105,894
Segment profit
4,668
612
723
1,396
839
8,239
1,848
10,087
(1,460)
8,627
(Operating profit)
Finance income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,007
Finance costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
342
Profit before tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,292
Other items
Depreciation and
2,721
463
322
247
478
4,232
1,752
5,985
12
5,998
amortization
Gain on investments
accounted for using the
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,003
1,003
-
1,003
equity method
Capital expenditures
6,155
371
456
406
879
8,269
1,760
10,029
-
10,029
(Note) 1. "Others" consists of the business segments not included in reportable segments such as domestic confectionery, beverages, Europe and Asia.
Operating profit under "Reconciliations" amounted to minus ¥ 1,460 million, consisting of minus ¥ 113 million from elimination of intersegment transactions and minus ¥ 1,347 million from group expenses.
Segment profit is adjusted to operating profit of condensed quarterly consolidated statements of income.
Three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(¥ Million)
Reportable segment
Others
Reconciliations
Consolidated
NISSIN
MYOJO
Chilled
The
Total
*1
*2
*3
FOOD
and frozen
China
Subtotal
PRODUCTS
FOODS
foods
Americas
Revenue
Sales to external
48,063
9,659
15,704
17,743
11,512
102,682
17,878
120,561
-
120,561
customers
Intersegment sales
372
1,088
113
2
305
1,881
7,548
9,429
(9,429)
-
Total
48,435
10,747
15,817
17,745
11,818
104,564
25,426
129,990
(9,429)
120,561
Segment profit
8,730
1,610
1,566
1,910
1,607
15,425
3,526
18,951
(1,499)
17,452
(Operating profit)
Finance income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
799
Finance costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
271
Profit before tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
17,979
Other items
Depreciation and
3,106
459
333
246
497
4,644
1,490
6,134
9
6,144
amortization
Gain on investments
accounted for using the
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,449
1,449
-
1,449
equity method
Capital expenditures
3,280
1,099
199
1,143
618
6,341
1,442
7,784
-
7,784
(Note) 1. "Others" consists of the business segments not included in reportable segments such as domestic confectionery, beverages, Europe and Asia.
Operating profit under "Reconciliations" amounted to minus ¥ 1,499 million, consisting of minus ¥ 37 million from elimination of intersegment transactions and minus ¥ 1,461 million from group expenses.
Segment profit is adjusted to operating profit of condensed quarterly consolidated statements of income.
