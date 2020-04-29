Nitro Games Oyj : Nordisk Film Games Managing Director Mikkel Weider proposed to Nitro Games' Board

PRESS RELEASE

29 April 2020 at 09:05 (EEST)

Nordisk Film Games Managing Director Mikkel Weider proposed to Nitro Games' Board

Shareholders representing approximately 50,59 per cent of the shares and votes have changed their proposal and propose that Mikkel Weider be elected as a new member, in addition to the previously communicated current members of the Board of Directors Antti Villanen and Johan Biehl be re-elected and new member Pim Holfve be elected according to their consents. The term of office of the Board of Directors ends at the closing of the Annual General Meeting following the election.

"Looking forward to working with the great team of Nitro. Initially I wasn't able to join the board due to other board assignments, but I have fortunately been able to free up time to work with Nitro. I am very excited about our investment and happy to follow the company more closely.

said Mikkel Weider.

"Working together with Nitro on our first joint project has been a great experience, and I'm thrilled to join the dynamic team of the Nitro board on this new journey. With the backing of Nordisk Film, I am confident that the team at Nitro will be able to realize their full potential and are poised for success." said Pim Holfve.

Mikkel Weider, born 1975.

Mikkel Weider is the Managing Director of Nordisk Film Games. He founded the investment unit within Nordisk Film in 2016 and built the team to secure the investments and support the portfolio companies. Mikkel is currently on the board of Avalanche, Star Stable, Reto Moto and Raw Fury. Mikkel originally founded the gaming company Art of Crime and have been Director or board member at several global internet companies, including Match.com, Bookatable.com, TrustPilot.com, and GoGift.com.

Pim Holfve, born 1974.

Pim Holfve has been the Chief Executive Officer of Avalanche Studios Group since 2015 and brings a wealth of global industry experience. At Avalanche Studios Group, Pim led the establishment of a sustainable and successful self-publishing organization in addition to the company's work with third-party publishers and license holders. Previous to Avalanche Studios Group, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Expansive Worlds 2012-2015 and Producer for Battlefield Heroes at EA Easy 2011-2012. Additionally, Pim was one of the first employees at King and served in several positions such as Game Studio Director and Corporate Identity Director.

Johan Biehl, born 1983.

Member of the Board since April 2019.

Johan Biehl is an investor and has devoted the last eight years to managing his personal investments. He is a board member and Investment manager at Feat Invest AB since 2016 and board member at Zwipe AS since 2018. Johan is focused on small and micro caps and today has some ten investments in listed and unlisted companies in a variety of industries with a predominance in tech companies. Johan has a background as an equity analyst and before going into the financial industry he held several positions in B2B sales and sales management. He has studied economics and business and holds a degree in finance from Stockholm University.

Antti Villanen, born 1973.

Co-Founder & Member of board since 2008 and CSO of Nitro Games.

Antti Villanen is a digital media and game industry executive with 20 years of board and C-level experience from a more than 20 digital and gaming companies. Before founding Nitro Games, Antti co-founded the digital media studio Nitro FX Oy, where he worked as CEO, Executive Vice President and board member during during 2000-2009. Before co-founding Nitro FX Oy, Antti worked as Digital Media Director at Sarajärvi& Hellén DDB Oy during 1999-2000 and in various Marketing and Sales-roles at Profectus Finland Oy during 1994-1999.