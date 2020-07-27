Nitto Denko : Announcement of Full-year Consolidated Financial and Dividend Forecasts for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
0
07/27/2020 | 03:06am EDT
Date: July 27, 2020
Listed company name: Nitto Denko Corporation
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, First Section
Code number: 6988
Company representative: Hideo Takasaki, President
Contact person: Kenjiro Asuma
Vice President
Corporate Strategy Management Division
Phone: +81-6-7632-2101
Announcement of Full-year Consolidated Financial and Dividend Forecasts
for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Nitto Denko Corporation (the "Company") announced today its full-year financial and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, which were not determined in the Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements of Fiscal 2019 (12 Months Ended March 31, 2020 (IFRS Basis)) announced on April 27, 2020.
1. Consolidated Financial Forecasts
Forecasts for the first half ending September 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020)
Net income
Revenue
Operating
Income before
attributable to
Basic earnings
Net income
owners of the
income
income taxes
per share
parent
company
Millions
Millions
Millions
Millions
Millions
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Yen
Previous forecast (A)
350,000
35,000
35,000
25,000
25,000
162.42
Revised forecast (B)
350,000
35,000
35,000
25,000
25,000
162.42
Difference (B-A)
-
-
-
-
-
Rate of change (%)
-
-
-
-
-
(Reference)
Consolidated financial
378,285
41,102
41,016
29,162
29,133
185.71
results of first half ended
September 30, 2019
(Note) There is no difference from the previous forecasts disclosed on April 27, 2020.
(2) Forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)
Net income
Revenue
Operating
Income before
Net income
attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of the
income
income taxes
per share
parent
company
Millions
Millions
Millions
Millions
Millions
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Yen
Previous forecast (A)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revised forecast (B)
675,000
64,000
64,000
45,000
45,000
301.95
Difference (B-A)
-
-
-
-
-
Rate of change (%)
-
-
-
-
-
(Reference)
Consolidated financial results
741,018
69,733
69,013
47,224
47,156
301.32
for fiscal year ended
March 31, 2020
(3) Reason for disclosure of full-year consolidated financial forecasts
We have not been able to determine consolidated financial and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as it was difficult to estimate the impact of COVID-19 on our financial results rationally. However, now that the restrictions on the movement of people, etc. have been eased in various countries, we hereby announce the forecasts, which are based on currently available data and projections concerning the impact on our Group companies.
(4) Segment information
Industrial Tape
For Functional Base Products, we expect that the impact of COVID-19 will be mitigated overall toward the end of the current fiscal year but that demand for general-purpose industrial materials and housing-related products will weaken compared to the previous fiscal year.
For the Transportation Business, we expect that demand for automobiles will recover toward the end of the current fiscal year, but not to the previous year's level due to the lingering impact of COVID- 19.
Optronics
For Information Fine Materials, we expect demand for notebook and tablet computers to increase as work styles have diversified and more people are working from home due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, demand for TV and smartphone applications is expected to decline.
Regarding Flexible Printed Circuits, we expect that the impact of COVID-19 will be mitigated toward the end of the current fiscal year. In addition, as we make further inroads into non-HDD applications, we expect this business to perform strongly.
Life Science
COVID-19 is still dampening the market for nucleic acid medicine, but growth potential remains as research and development activities and clinical trials continue. We expect that the oligonucleotide contract manufacturing service and its related businesses will continue to drive the performance of this segment.
Others
For Membranes, we expect that the impact of COVID-19 will be mitigated toward the end of the current fiscal year but that demand for seawater desalination and industrial applications, as well as demand in the energy field, will decrease from the previous fiscal year.
2. Dividend forecasts
Dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
Dividends per share
2Q (interim)
Year-end
Annual
Previous forecast
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
-
-
Revised forecast
100.00
100.00
200.00
Actual dividends of the
previous fiscal year
100.00
100.00
200.00
ended March 31, 2020
(2) Reasons for disclosure of dividend forecasts
The Company's basic dividend policy is to ensure stable and fair returns to its shareholders. At the same time, it is essential to make proactive investments in research and development and production from internal reserves in order to stay abreast of rapid technological innovation and meet customer demand in a timely manner. Dividends to shareholders are determined by taking into account various factors, including the investment opportunities in the future, financial position, capital efficiency, profit levels, and payout ratio. The use of internal reserves is also determined by taking into account various factors with regular level checks.
In accordance with this policy, the Company plans to pay an annual dividend of 200 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, which includes an interim dividend of 100 yen.
Explanations for adequate utilization of the forecast and other special matters
The financial forecasts, forward-looking statements, etc. above are prepared based on information currently available to the Company and therefore involve potential risks and uncertainties, depending on the termination of COVID-19. Please note that actual results may differ from forecasted figures due to various unknown factors.
Nitto Denko Corporation published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 07:05:19 UTC