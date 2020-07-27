Nitto Denko : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 (IFRS Basis)

(Reference) Segment Information

(Yen in Millions) First quarter ended June 30, 2019 First quarter ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2019 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2019) through June 30, 2020) Revenue Revenue Y-o-Y (%) Functional Base Products 43,717 40,154 91.9 Industrial Tape Transportation 36,084 20,746 57.5 Total 79,801 60,900 76.3 Operating income 5,567 1,650 29.6 Information Fine Materials 81,408 85,782 105.4 Optronics Flexible Printed Circuits 9,794 10,390 106.1 Total 91,203 96,173 105.4 Operating income 11,051 17,717 160.3 Life Science Revenue 5,856 7,043 120.3 Operating income -1,424 -518 - Others Revenue 7,639 5,392 70.6 Operating income -26 -1,021 - Corporate/Elimination Revenue -7,261 -6,199 - Operating income -290 -385 - Total Revenue 177,238 163,310 92.1 Operating income 14,877 17,442 117.2

(Note) With the changes in the management structure that have been made during the fiscal year 2020 under review, partial changes have been made to reporting segments.

Such change has also been reflected in the figures for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.