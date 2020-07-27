Log in
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

(6988)
Nitto Denko : Supplementary Data of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 (IFRS Basis)

07/27/2020

Supplementary Data of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 (IFRS Basis)

July 27, 2020

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

CONTENTS

Page

Business Results and Forecasts

1

Revenue and Operating Income by Segment

2

Segment Revenue by Location

3

Revenue to Customers outside Japan

4

Note In the amounts of money in this document, fractions below the shown figures are omitted. Percentages(%) are rounded to the nearest decimal point.

In this document, year-on-year changes from same period in the previous year are shown as YoY, and quarter-on-quarter changes from previous quarter are shown as QoQ.

Forward-looking statements such as those relating to earnings forecasts and other projections contained in this material are management's current assumptions and beliefs based on currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors.

Business Results and Forecasts

(Yen in Millions)

Revenue

Operating

Income before

Net Income

Income

Income Taxes

1Q, FY2019

177,238

14,877

14,848

10,293

(Apr.-Jun.)

4Q, FY2019

170,282

9,537

9,143

4,519

(Jan.-Mar.)

Results

FY2019

741,018

69,733

69,013

47,224

163,310

17,442

17,230

12,053

1Q, FY2020

YoY (%)

-7.9

17.2

16.0

17.1

(Apr.-Jun.)

-4.1

82.9

88.4

166.7

QoQ (%)

Change from

-3.9

24.6

23.1

20.5

Forecasts (%)

1Q, FY2020

170,000

14,000

14,000

10,000

(Apr.-Jun.)

1H, FY2020

Forecasts

350,000

35,000

35,000

25,000

(Apr.-Sep.)

FY2020

675,000

64,000

64,000

45,000

(Yen in Millions)

Capital

Depreciation

R&D

Expenditure

and Amortization

Expenditure

FY2019

58,930

49,390

33,765

Results

1Q, FY2020

11,069

11,840

8,223

(Apr.-Jun.)

FY2020

Forecasts

50,000

49,000

34,000

(Yen/1US$)

Exchange

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Rate

(Apr.-Jun.)

(Jul.-Sep.)

(Oct.-Dec.)

(Jan.-Mar.)

Results

110.7

107.3

108.5

109.9

109.1

FY2019

Result

108.3

FY2020

Forecasts FY2020

108.0

108.0

as of Apr. 27

Forecasts FY2020

107.7

108.0

108.0

108.0

as of Jul. 27

- 1 -

Segment Revenue by Location

- 3 -

y

Disclaimer

Nitto Denko Corporation published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 07:05:21 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 698 B 6 606 M 6 606 M
Net income 2021 44 834 M 424 M 424 M
Net cash 2021 308 B 2 914 M 2 914 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 922 B 8 713 M 8 730 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 25 793
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nitto Denko Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5 320,83 JPY
Last Close Price 6 190,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -3,07%
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hideo Takasaki President, CEO, COO & Representative Director
Yoichiro Furuse Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Takashi Hatchoji Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Nobuhiro Todokoro Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yosuke Miki Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION0.16%8 713
ECOLAB INC.8.85%59 768
GIVAUDAN SA24.32%37 705
SIKA AG11.63%31 198
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG25.29%20 225
SYMRISE AG14.98%16 987
