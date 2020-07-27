Nitto Denko : Supplementary Data of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 (IFRS Basis)
07/27/2020 | 03:06am EDT
Supplementary Data of Consolidated Financial Statements
for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 (IFRS Basis)
July 27, 2020
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
CONTENTS
Page
Business Results and Forecasts
1
Revenue and Operating Income by Segment
2
Segment Revenue by Location
3
Revenue to Customers outside Japan
4
Note In the amounts of money in this document, fractions below the shown figures are omitted. Percentages(%) are rounded to the nearest decimal point.
In this document, year-on-year changes from same period in the previous year are shown as YoY, and quarter-on-quarter changes from previous quarter are shown as QoQ.
Forward-looking statements such as those relating to earnings forecasts and other projections contained in this material are management's current assumptions and beliefs based on currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors.
