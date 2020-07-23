Log in
NIU TECHNOLOGIES

NIU TECHNOLOGIES

(NIU)
Niu Technologies : Opens Flagship Store in Málaga

07/23/2020 | 09:56am EDT
The world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions opens Flagship Store in Málaga.
Málaga, 2020.07.23 -The world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions has opened it's very first Spanish flagship store in Málaga. The mono-brand store exhibits NIU's signature design philosophy and is located at Calle Vázquez Claver 22.

The Málaga's flagship store is a 60+ m² store entirely devoted to the NIU brand and its products. The flagship store was launched in partnership with Electric Sun and Motos Bordoy as a collaborative project following NIU's growth within the Spanish market. A friendly store in the city center of Málaga with the latest products on display including the latest NQi GTS & MQi+ models. The interior is equipped with the latest 2020 NIU store design elements including a state-of-the-art NIU Lab for servicing and repairs. The store's capacity holds a minimum of 6 different scooters and will have current and future NIU models available for test drives.



NIU launched in 2015 with a crowdfunding campaign that quickly became China's most successful crowdfunding campaign and one of the ten most successful crowdfunding campaigns in the world. Since September 2018, NIU has been listed on the NASDAQ electronic stock exchange and has since sold over 1.1 million units worldwide across 42 countries.

All NIU vehicles are linked to the NIU Cloud allowing customers to be connected to their vehicle 24/7 through an Android/iPhone app. Customers can check their battery status, view riding history, locate their vehicle, and be alerted of any unauthorized movement of their scooter.

"It's a great privilege to be the first NIU Flagship Store in Spain. We truly believe in NIU as the best electric scooter brand around the world and we are 100% focused on making NIU the #1 brand in Málaga and surroundings", says Jose Corominas, NIU Flagship Málaga Store Manager. "Our store is supported by a professional team of NIU experts who not only showcase the options and benefits of NIU products but also provide tailored customer service, offering help and advice to make the most of NIU vehicles. We believe working with NIU will help to promote a more ecologically oriented lifestyle and reduce the level of toxic pollutions in Málaga."

Nowadays NIU is one of the best selling electric scooter brands in Spain, with more than 30 official points of sale where customers can buy, test and repair all models from NIU. Also has presence on the motosharing market with MOVO. From 18th June all customers can request a subsidy of 750€ on the L3e models as a part of the Plan Moves II, a national initiative to stimulate the purchase of electric vehicles in Spain. This is the first of many Flagship Stores in Spain.

To arrange a test drive or interview, please contact media@niu.com

About NIU
As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-mopeds. Since its founding in 2014, NIU has grown from a single product sold in China to a global brand across Europe and Asia. NIU has a streamlined product portfolio consisting of five series - NQi, MQi, UQi, Gova, NIU Aero with multiple models or specifications for each series. NIU's streamlined product portfolio that addresses the needs of different segments of the modern urban resident, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell our products and provide services. NIU has received numerous prestigious international design awards, including the German Red Dot and IF, the United States iDEA, the Japanese G-Mark, and the Chinese Red Star. For more information, please visit www.niu.com/en/.

Attachments

Disclaimer

NIU Technologies published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 13:55:12 UTC
