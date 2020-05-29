Niu Technologies : Opens Flagship Store in Rome

Log in
05/29/2020 | 06:06am EDT

The world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions opens Flagship Store in Rome

Rome, May 29, 2020 -The world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions has opened its first flagship store in Rome. The mono-brand store exhibits NIU's signature design philosophy and is located at Viale dei Parioli 114, 00197, Rome.

The Rome flagship store is a 95 m² store entirely devoted to the NIU brand and its products. The flagship store was launched in partnership with KSR Group as a collaborative project following NIU's growth within the Italian market. The store has two windows with the latest products on display including the latest NQi GT & MQi+ models. The interior is equipped with the latest 2020 NIU store design elements, including a state-of-the-art NIU Lab for servicing and repairs. The store's capacity holds a minimum of 11 different scooters and will have current and future NIU models available for test drives.

NIU launched in 2015 with a crowdfunding campaign that quickly became China's most successful crowdfunding campaign and one of the ten most successful crowdfunding campaigns in the world. Since September 2018, NIU has been listed on the NASDAQ electronic stock exchange and has since sold over 1.1 million units worldwide across 42 countries.

All NIU vehicles are linked to the NIU Cloud allowing customers to be connected to their vehicle 24/7 through an Android/iPhone app. Customers can check their battery status, view riding history, locate their vehicle, and be alerted of any unauthorized movement of their scooter.

'Rome is a city where moving on two-wheeled vehicles is a necessity, doing it while also respecting the environment will bring benefits to all Romans', says Francesco Zhou, NIU Flagship Rome Store Manager. 'In this time of emergency, where moving safely individually is a primary need, we want to benefit our customers with a special 10% mobility discount for the first 20 customers on the opening day. To thank the city that hosts us and make a visible contribution to the safety of Roman workers. '

'Our store is supported by a professional team of NIU experts who not only showcase the options and benefits of NIU products but also provide tailored customer service, offering help and advice to make the most of NIU vehicles. We believe working with NIU will help to promote a more ecologically oriented lifestyle and reduce the level of toxic pollutions in Rome.'

NIU positions itself as a market leader in urban electric mobility. Thanks to state and regionalECOBONUS incentives, customers can receive a 30% discount by scrapping an old model. It is a great benefit for the customers.

To arrange a test drive or interview, please contact romaparioli@niubilitytech.eu.

About NIU

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-mopeds. Since its founding in 2014, NIU has grown from a single product sold in China to a global brand across Europe and Asia. NIU has a streamlined product portfolio consisting of five series - NQi, MQi, UQi, Gova, NIU Aero with multiple models or specifications for each series. NIU's streamlined product portfolio that addresses the needs of different segments of the modern urban resident, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell our products and provide services. NIU has received numerous prestigious international design awards, including the German Red Dot and IF, the United States iDEA, the Japanese G-Mark, and the Chinese Red Star. For more information, please visit www.niu.com/en.

Disclaimer

NIU Technologies published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 10:05:08 UTC
