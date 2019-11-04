Niu Technologies to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 25, 2019
0
11/04/2019 | 08:00am EST
BEIJING, China, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), a leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2019 before the U.S market open on Monday, November 25, 2019.
The company will conduct a conference call on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the results for the third quarter 2019.
What:
Niu Technologies Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
When:
8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 25, 2019 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Monday, November 25, 2019)
