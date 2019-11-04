Niu Technologies to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 25, 2019

BEIJING, China, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), a leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2019 before the U.S market open on Monday, November 25, 2019.



The company will conduct a conference call on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the results for the third quarter 2019.

What: Niu Technologies Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call When: 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 25, 2019 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Monday, November 25, 2019) Webcast: https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations

To join, please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID.

United States +1-866-519-4004 International +65-6713-5090 Hong Kong 800-906-601 Mainland China 400-620-8038 Conference ID 1259928

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers until December 3, 2019.

United States +1-855-452-5696 International +61-281-990-299 Hong Kong 800-963-117 Mainland China 400-602-2065 Conference ID 1259928

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investors section of NIU website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.

About Niu Technologies

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. NIU has a streamlined product portfolio consisting of three series, N, M and U that address the needs of different segments of the modern urban resident, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

