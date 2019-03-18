Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results 0 03/18/2019 | 03:01am EDT Send by mail :

-- Fourth Quarter Total net revenues of RMB 427.5 million, up 95.0% year over year -- Full Year Total volume of e-scooter sales up 79.2% year over year -- Full Year Total net revenues of RMB 1,477.8 million, up 92.1% year over year BEIJING, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“Niu”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights Net revenues were RMB 427.5 million, an increase of 95.0% year over year

were RMB 427.5 million, an increase of 95.0% year over year Gross margin was 13.5%, compared with 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2017

was 13.5%, compared with 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2017 Net loss was RMB 32.0 million, improved by RMB 16.7 million compared with net loss of RMB 48.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017

was RMB 32.0 million, improved by RMB 16.7 million compared with net loss of RMB 48.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)1 was RMB 7.2 million, improved by RMB 20.3 million compared with adjusted net loss of RMB 27.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 Fourth Quarter 2018 Operating Highlights The Company sold 93,611 e-scooters, up 77.9% year over year

Franchised stores in China reached 760, an increase of 118 sequentially

Overseas sales network expanded to 22 distributors covering 27 countries

IPO completed on October 19, 2018 Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “Our performance in the quarter was impressive, especially considering that we were in a slower seasonal period. Solid demand for e-scooters combined with our expanded product portfolio and growing sales network drove volume growth at 78% and revenue growth at 95% year over year, well ahead of our initial guidance.” Dr. Li continued, “We accomplished much in our first quarter as a publicly-traded company. The IPO helped lift user brand awareness while also deepen distributor commitment. We opened 118 new franchised stores in China. We now have 760 franchised stores covering 178 cities. We also expanded overseas, adding 2 more countries. Our international sales network now covers 27 countries. These accomplishments position us for another year of strong growth in 2019.” Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Net revenues were RMB 427.5 million, an increase of 95.0% year over year, driven by increase in e-scooter sales volume of 77.9% and increase in net revenues per e-scooter of 9.6%. E-scooter sales represented 92.8% of net revenues, while the accessories and spare parts sales and service revenues represented 7.2% of net revenues

Higher e-scooter sales were mainly driven by sales of new models launched in earlier quarters, as well as the expanded sales network

Increased net revenues per e-scooter was mainly driven by higher retail prices for certain e-scooter models and a higher proportion of overseas sales

China represented 85.5% of the net revenues from e-scooter sales, and overseas markets represented 14.5%, compared with 6.9% from overseas markets in the fourth quarter of 2017 Cost of revenues were RMB 370.0 million, an increase of 76.5% year over year, mainly due to higher e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specified period, was RMB 3,952, 0.7% lower than RMB 3,982 in the fourth quarter 2017 as a result of product mix change and declining raw material costs. Gross margin was 13.5%, a substantial increase from 4.4% in the same period of 2017, mainly driven by higher retail prices, lower raw material costs and a higher proportion of revenue from overseas market. Operating expenses were RMB 90.6 million, an increase of 70.0% from the same period of 2017. Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 21.2%, compared with 24.3% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Selling and marketing expenses were RMB 41.8 million (including RMB 0.5 million share-based compensation), an increase of 70.4% from RMB 24.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to the increases in advertising and promotion expense of RMB 10.3 million, depreciation and amortization expense of RMB 1.5 million and traveling expense of RMB 1.4 million, which resulted from the growth in e-scooter sales volume, the opening of new franchised stores and branding activities for the Company IPO in October. The selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 9.8% compared with 11.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

were RMB 41.8 million (including RMB 0.5 million share-based compensation), an increase of 70.4% from RMB 24.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to the increases in advertising and promotion expense of RMB 10.3 million, depreciation and amortization expense of RMB 1.5 million and traveling expense of RMB 1.4 million, which resulted from the growth in e-scooter sales volume, the opening of new franchised stores and branding activities for the Company IPO in October. The selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 9.8% compared with 11.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Research and development expenses were RMB 22.1 million (including RMB 9.2 million share-based compensation), an increase of 153.4% from RMB 8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, mainly attributable to the increases in share-based compensation of RMB 5.8 million, staff cost of RMB 4.2 million and design expense of RMB 2.1 million, which resulted from the Company’s continued efforts to enhance the research and development capability and accelerated vesting of certain restricted ordinary shares. The research and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 5.2%, compared with 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

were RMB 22.1 million (including RMB 9.2 million share-based compensation), an increase of 153.4% from RMB 8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, mainly attributable to the increases in share-based compensation of RMB 5.8 million, staff cost of RMB 4.2 million and design expense of RMB 2.1 million, which resulted from the Company’s continued efforts to enhance the research and development capability and accelerated vesting of certain restricted ordinary shares. The research and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 5.2%, compared with 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2017. General and administrative expenses were RMB 26.7 million (including RMB 15.0 million share-based compensation), an increase of 33.1% from RMB 20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, mainly attributable to the increases of share-based compensation expense of RMB 3.6 million, staff cost of RMB 1.9 million and professional fees of RMB 1.5 million as a result of accelerated vesting of certain restricted ordinary shares, increases in number of staff and engagement of professional firms for post-IPO services. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 6.3%, compared with 9.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation was RMB 65.9 million, an increase of 73.1% year over year, and represented 15.4% of net revenues, compared with 17.4% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 41.3 million, an increase of 71.3% year over year, and represented 9.7% of net revenues, compared with 11.0% in the fourth quarter of 2017

were RMB 41.3 million, an increase of 71.3% year over year, and represented 9.7% of net revenues, compared with 11.0% in the fourth quarter of 2017 Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 12.9 million, an increase of 142.1% year over year, and represented 3.0% of net revenues, compared with 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2017

were RMB 12.9 million, an increase of 142.1% year over year, and represented 3.0% of net revenues, compared with 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2017 General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 11.7 million, an increase of 35.4% year over year, and represented 2.7% of net revenues, compared with 3.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017 Change in fair value of a convertible loan was nil, compared to a loss of RMB 5.9 million associated with change in fair value of a convertible loan in the same period of 2017. Share-based compensation was RMB 24.8 million, an increase of RMB 9.5 million compared to RMB 15.3 million in the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to accelerated vesting of certain restricted ordinary shares with total expenses of RMB 22.8 million. Net loss was RMB 32.0 million, improved by RMB 16.7 million compared with a net loss of RMB 48.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB 7.2 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 27.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The adjusted net loss margin2 was 1.7%, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 12.5% in the same period of 2017. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB 0.49 (US$ 0.07). Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB 0.11 (US$0.02). Recent Development We have recently entered into a definitive Development Collaboration Agreement with Volkswagen Group in Germany regarding joint development of Micro-mobility solutions. We value the opportunity to work with Volkswagen Group and believe such collaboration will bring long term benefit to both parties. Full Year 2018 Financial Results Net revenues were RMB 1,477.8 million, an increase of 92.1%, mainly driven by increases in e-scooter sales volume of 79.2% and net revenues per e-scooter of 7.2%. China represented 89.3% of net revenues from e-scooter sales, and overseas markets represented 10.7%, compared with 5.3% from overseas markets in 2017 Cost of revenues were RMB 1,279.2 million, an increase of 79.0%, mainly driven by higher e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specified period, was RMB 3,767, slightly lower than RMB 3,772 in 2017. Gross margin was 13.4%, increased substantially from 7.1% in 2017, mainly driven by higher retail prices and change in product mix. Operating expenses were RMB 516.1 million, an increase of 159.4%. Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 34.9%, compared with 25.9% in 2017. Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation was RMB 250.4 million, an increase of 83.2%, and represented 16.9% of net revenues, compared with 17.8% in 2017. Change in fair value of a convertible loan was a loss of RMB 34.5 million, compared to a loss of RMB 43.0 million in 2017. Share-based compensation was RMB 265.9 million, an increase of RMB 203.4 million from RMB 62.5 million in 2017. The increase was mainly due to Pre-IPO shareholding restructure and change in management team, and post-IPO accelerated vesting of certain restricted ordinary shares. Net loss was RMB 349.0 million, an increase of RMB 164.3 million from a net loss of RMB 184.7 million in 2017. The increase was mainly caused by higher share-based compensation expenses as described in above. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB 48.7 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 79.1 million in 2017. The adjusted net loss margin3 was 3.3% in 2018, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 10.3% in 2017. Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had cash, term deposit and short-term investments of RMB 716.8 million in aggregate. The Company had restricted cash of RMB 179.3 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 180.0 million. Business Outlook

NIU believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. Adjusted net loss is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and change in fair value of a convertible loan. Adjusted net loss margin is defined as adjusted net loss as a percentage of the net revenues. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS is defined as basic and diluted net loss per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses and change in fair value of a convertible loan. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures." Exchange Rate This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.8755 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2018, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. NIU TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, As of December 31, 2017 2018 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash 111,996,325 569,059,591 82,766,285 Term deposit - 27,452,663 3,992,824 Restricted cash-current 104,547,200 179,262,714 26,072,680 Short-term investments 85,187,718 120,241,425 17,488,390 Accounts receivable, net 10,382,112 54,424,845 7,915,765 Inventories 88,225,965 142,382,205 20,708,633 Prepayments and other current assets 7,349,583 26,919,954 3,915,345 Total current assets 407,688,903 1,119,743,397 162,859,922 Non-current assets Restricted cash-non current 65,342,000 - - Property and equipment, net 28,696,602 40,985,174 5,961,046 Intangible assets, net 1,277,467 7,717,754 1,122,501 Other non-current assets 626,605 16,805,474 2,444,255 Total non-current assets 95,942,674 65,508,402 9,527,802 Total assets 503,631,577 1,185,251,799 172,387,724 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term bank borrowings 168,234,207 179,978,003 26,176,715 Convertible loan 151,557,796 - - Accounts payable 124,937,465 249,665,890 36,312,398 Advance from customers 48,503,389 20,505,861 2,982,454 Deferred revenue-current 9,853,361 12,666,330 1,842,241 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75,412,869 134,184,026 19,516,257 Total current liabilities 578,499,087 597,000,110 86,830,065 Warranty-non current 12,378,751 17,609,842 2,561,245 Deferred revenue - non current 144,700 234,801 34,150 Total non-current liabilities 12,523,451 17,844,643 2,595,395 Total liabilities 591,022,538 614,844,753 89,425,460 MEZZANINE EQUITY Series A-1 Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares 130,684,003 - - Series A-2 Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares 39,205,192 - - Series A-3 Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares 67,955,320 - - Total mezzanine equity 237,844,515 - - SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT)/EQUITY: Ordinary Shares 39,948 - - Class A ordinary shares - 83,120 12,089 Class B ordinary shares - 12,839 1,867 Series Seed Convertible Preferred Shares 18,436 - - Additional paid-in capital 440,265,896 1,717,483,548 249,797,622 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 5,596,238 (22,786,922 ) (3,314,220 ) Accumulated deficit (771,155,994 ) (1,124,385,539 ) (163,535,094 ) Total shareholders’ (deficit)/equity (325,235,476 ) 570,407,046 82,962,264 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ (deficit)/equity 503,631,577 1,185,251,799 172,387,724

NIU TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues 219,245,438 427,505,084 62,178,036 769,368,001 1,477,781,304 214,934,376 Cost of revenues(a) (209,550,877 ) (369,961,904 ) (53,808,727 ) (714,669,718 ) (1,279,155,847 ) (186,045,502 ) Gross profit 9,694,561 57,543,180 8,369,309 54,698,283 198,625,457 28,888,874 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses(a) (24,525,340 ) (41,802,946 ) (6,079,986 ) (83,064,894 ) (150,150,872 ) (21,838,539 ) Research and development expenses(a) (8,724,895 ) (22,105,334 ) (3,215,087 ) (39,492,743 ) (91,811,892 ) (13,353,486 ) General and administrative expenses(a) (20,082,841 ) (26,733,610 ) (3,888,242 ) (76,411,871 ) (274,110,654 ) (39,867,741 ) Operating loss (43,638,515 ) (33,098,710 ) (4,814,006 ) (144,271,225 ) (317,447,961 ) (46,170,892 ) Changes in fair value of a convertible loan (5,873,254 ) - - (43,006,399 ) (34,499,858 ) (5,017,796 ) Interest expense (1,250,223 ) (1,458,859 ) (212,182 ) (3,153,521 ) (7,721,675 ) (1,123,071 ) Interest income 247,383 1,080,106 157,095 1,006,972 2,998,796 436,157 Investment income 917,428 1,692,537 246,169 2,315,536 4,601,849 669,311 Foreign currency exchange gain/(losses) 887,229 (298,349 ) (43,393 ) 1,612,766 1,646,173 239,426 Government grants - 84,100 12,232 833,000 1,395,200 202,923 Loss before income taxes (48,709,952 ) (31,999,175 ) (4,654,085 ) (184,662,871 ) (349,027,476 ) (50,763,942 ) Income tax expense - - - - - - Net loss (48,709,952 ) (31,999,175 ) (4,654,085 ) (184,662,871 ) (349,027,476 ) (50,763,942 ) Other comprehensive income/(losses) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 2,690,014 (10,117,727 ) (1,471,562 ) 9,994,461 (28,436,867 ) (4,135,971 ) Unrealized gain on available for sale securities, net of nil income taxes 759,538 1,351,839 196,617 2,415,901 4,655,556 677,123 Less: reclassification adjustment for gain on available for sale securities realized in net income, net of nil income taxes (917,428 ) (1,692,537 ) (246,169 ) (2,315,536 ) (4,601,849 ) (669,311 ) Comprehensive loss (46,177,828 ) (42,457,600 ) (6,175,199 ) (174,568,045 ) (377,410,636 ) (54,892,101 ) Net loss per share —Basic and diluted (1.528 ) (0.245 ) (0.036 ) (7.023 ) (5.302 ) (0.771 ) Net loss per ADS —Basic and diluted - (0.489 ) (0.071 ) - (10.603 ) (1.542 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share —Basic and diluted 31,881,510 130,780,142 130,780,142 26,295,181 65,834,876 65,834,876 Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net loss per ADS —Basic and diluted - 65,390,071 65,390,071 - 32,917,438 32,917,438 Note: (a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows: Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 62,493 62,208 9,048 253,545 246,947 35,917 Selling and marketing expenses 430,998 519,621 75,576 1,611,160 2,124,728 309,029 Research and development expenses 3,396,179 9,204,100 1,338,681 13,878,635 52,864,313 7,688,795 General and administrative expenses 11,448,415 15,046,141 2,188,370 46,783,758 210,638,939 30,636,163 Total share-based compensation 15,338,085 24,832,070 3,611,675 62,527,098 265,874,927 38,669,904

NIU TECHNOLOGIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss (48,709,952 ) (31,999,175 ) (4,654,085 ) (184,662,871 ) (349,027,476 ) (50,763,942 ) Add: Share-based compensation 15,338,085 24,832,070 3,611,675 62,527,098 265,874,927 38,669,904 Change in fair value of a convertible loan 5,873,254 - - 43,006,399 34,499,858 5,017,796 Adjusted net loss (27,498,613 ) (7,167,105 ) (1,042,410 ) (79,129,374 ) (48,652,691 ) (7,076,242 ) Adjusted net loss per share —Basic and diluted (0.863 ) (0.055 ) (0.008 ) (3.009 ) (0.739 ) (0.107 ) Adjusted net loss per ADS —Basic and diluted - (0.110 ) (0.016 ) - (1.478 ) (0.215 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computing adjusted net loss per share —Basic and diluted 31,881,510 130,780,142 130,780,142 26,295,181 65,834,876 65,834,876 Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing adjusted net loss per ADS —Basic and diluted - 65,390,071 65,390,071 - 32,917,438 32,917,438

1 Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and change in fair value of a convertible loan. 2 Adjusted net loss margin is defined as adjusted net loss as a percentage of the net revenues. 3 Adjusted net loss margin is defined as adjusted net loss as a percentage of the net revenues.

