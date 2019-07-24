Niu Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 23, 2019
07/24/2019 | 09:44pm EDT
BEIJING, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), a leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2019 before the U.S market open on Friday, August 23, 2019.
The company will conduct a conference call on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the results for the second quarter 2019.
What:
Niu Technologies Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
When:
8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, August 23, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Friday, August 23, 2019)
As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. NIU has a streamlined product portfolio consisting of three series, N, M and U that address the needs of different segments of the modern urban resident, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact
Niu Technologies Jason Yang Investor Relations Manager E-mail: ir@niu.com