Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nixu Oyj    NIXU   FI0009008387

NIXU OYJ

(NIXU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nixu Corporation: CEO's review for Q1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 02:21am EDT

Nixu Corporation announced today that its unaudited revenue for January-March 2020 was EUR 14.0 million, whereas the revenue in the comparison period of Jan-Mar 2019 was EUR 12.6 million. Revenue growth of 11% was fully non-organic. The company also announced its unaudited EBITDA for January-March 2020, which was EUR -365 thousand after restructuring costs. Adjusted EBITDA before one-time restructuring costs of EUR 373 thousand was EUR 8 thousand.

The company has earlier on March 24, 2020 withdrawn its full year financial guidance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CEO Petri Kairinen:

Since last fall, Nixu has focused on developing its sales work, streamlining its service offering, improving staffing of services and enhancing forecasting with early indicators. In Q1 2020 these measures are beginning to show results: order intake in Q1 slightly exceeded our target and in March the results were clearly positive, both in revenue and EDITBA. However, the overall Q1 results, mainly due to January and February, were still not satisfactory and we failed in gaining organic growth or EBITDA during this period. It is still good to remember that the comparison period of Q1 2019 was a time of remarkable organic growth due to fast start of several projects and partnerships. On the positive side for Q1 2020, the managed security services continued at a good growth rate of 65% compared to previous Q1. Managed security services consisted of 18% of Nixu revenues and altogether continuous services accounted for 38% of the revenue. The continuous service contracts are of course essential during these exceptional times we are now facing with the coronavirus pandemic and the following economic downturn.

The coronavirus pandemic reached Nixu's main operating markets during March. The company moved quickly into a remote working mode to protect the health and safety of employees. This was quite an easy adjustment due to our regular operating model is based on location-free working. Thus, most of our work has continued normally. So far, the health effects on Nixu employees have been very small. We have also taken additional measures to protect the continuity of our services in the event of a large percentage of our employees falling ill simultaneously.

The financial impact of the corona pandemic and its preventive measures have started to materialize towards the end of March. So far, the effects have been minor. We have seen some project postponements or cancellations, but we have been able to continue signing new agreements with clients as well. Most of Nixu clients are enterprises that are not operating in the most affected consumer services type industries and they are mostly conducting their regular business even while working remote.

The future effects of the pandemic for the business are of course largely unknown. Nixu is preparing for the future with different scenarios and following action plans and triggers for their implementation. Sales pipeline, order intake and expected utilization levels of consultants are the key indicators. We expect the impact on the business to be largest in the project-based businesses whereas large implementation projects will probably continue as is, but signing new ones will be harder. Managed security services such as Cyber Defense Center are most protected, as it is hard for clients to drop their defenses when cyber-threats are only increasing. We are closely watching the estimates of our business in our operating markets. Should the expected revenues and profits fall, goodwill in the balance sheet may be impacted.

Our financial goals during this pandemic are first of all to protect our financial performance by securing revenue streams and reducing costs with phased approach. Additionally, we are negotiating for new financing arrangements to secure sufficient cash reserves. Secondly, we continue to protect and streamline our One Nixu platform in order to continue to implement the growth strategy in accordance with our 2024 growth ambitions. Thirdly, we want to come out of this pandemic stronger and more efficient than we went into it - the work that started during last half to improve operational efficiency is accelerated and has even bigger sense of urgency.

The coronavirus pandemic and following lockdown measures have forced much of the world to suddenly become very much digital. In this new reality, our mission statement of keeping the digital society running is more important than ever. In light of this, we have launched a new portfolio of services expressly chosen to help our enterprise clients adapt to this new situation securely and keep their operations ongoing even when facing cyber-threats.

After the pandemic is over, we believe that the world has fundamentally changed in the way digital work and digital business is viewed even in conservative industries. This may speed up the demand for cybersecurity services as digitalization deserves to be done right. Nixu is determined to be in the right place then to continue its journey as the go-to partner in cybersecurity services of digitalization for enterprises based in Northern Europe and the best place to work for cybersecurity professionals.

Nixu Corporation

Further information:
Petri Kairinen, Chief Executive Officer, Nixu Corporation
Telephone +358 40 832 1832, e-mail: petri.kairinen@nixu.com

Distribution:
Principal media
www.nixu.com

Nixu in Brief:
Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of over 400 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.nixu.com

Disclaimer

Nixu Oyj published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 06:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIXU OYJ
02:21aNIXU CORPORATION : CEO's review for Q1 2020
PU
04/14NIXU OYJ : Jaya Baloo, a recognized cybersecurity professional joins Nixu Corpor..
PU
03/24NIXU OYJ : withdraws its financial guidance for 2020
PU
03/24NIXU OYJ : Change in the Nixu Board of Directors
PU
03/13NIXU OYJ : Invitation to Nixu Corporation's Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
03/11NIXU OYJ : Gamifies Cybersecurity Awareness - Serious Training Can Be Entertaini..
AQ
02/26MORE COMPANIES AND TAX REVENUES TO F : Identifying foreign entrepreneurs online ..
AQ
02/13NIXU PUBLISHED ITS 2019 FINANCIAL RE : On the path of strong growth - Nixu conti..
PU
01/08NIXU'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE : 00 am eet
PU
01/08NIXU'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE : 00 am eet
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 52,5 M
EBIT 2020 -0,40 M
Net income 2020 -1,10 M
Debt 2020 9,30 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -56,3x
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 62,6 M
Chart NIXU OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nixu Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIXU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,60  €
Last Close Price 8,44  €
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petri Kairinen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Kimmo Juha Markku Rasila Chairman
Janne Kärkkäinen Chief Financial Officer
Marko Tapani Kauppi Vice Chairman
Pauli Juhani Kaskeala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIXU OYJ-19.62%68
ACCENTURE-15.42%113 455
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.56%110 083
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.10%86 811
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.62%62 116
VMWARE, INC.-10.36%56 874
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group