NIXU OYJ

(NIXU)
Nixu Oyj : Invitation to Nixu Corporation's Annual General Meeting 2020

03/13/2020

European cybersecurity company Nixu, published today the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, beginning at 4:00 PM EET at Dipoli at the following address: Otakaari 24, 02150 Espoo, Finland. Reception of registered attendants and the distribution of voting papers will begin at 3:00 PM EET. Coffee will be served prior to the meeting. The meeting will be held in Finnish.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Nixu is exploring the possibilities of providing an opportunity to watch the AGM also online.

The unofficial translation of the invitation and other AGM documents, as well as the online registration, are available on the company's website www.nixu.com/investors/AGM-2020.

Nixu Corporation's Financial Calendar for 2020
• CEO's review and revenue information Q1/2020: April 16, 2020
• Half-year financial report: Aug 13, 2020
• CEO's review and revenue information Q3/2020: Oct 13, 2020

Welcome!

Nixu Corporation

Further information:
Chief Executive Officer Petri Kairinen, Nixu Corporation
telephone +358 40 832 1832, e-mail: petri.kairinen@nixu.com

Distribution:
Principal media
www.nixu.com
Nixu in Brief:
Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of over 400 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.nixu.com

Disclaimer

Nixu Oyj published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 12:59:13 UTC
