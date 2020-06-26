Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nixu Oyj    NIXU   FI0009008387

NIXU OYJ

(NIXU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nixu Oyj : Invitation to Nixu Corporation's news conference on H1 2020 financial results on Aug 13, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 02:59am EDT

Cybersecurity company Nixu will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2020 on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 8:30 AM EEST. The stock exchange release and the related presentation material will be available then on the company's website www.nixu.com/investors.

News conference

A news conference will be available for analysts, investors and media on the same day at 9:30 AM EEST as a webcast. The review of the H1 2020 will be presented by Nixu CEO Petri Kairinen. The event will be held in English.

The live webcast is available at https://nixu.videosync.fi/2020-q2-results.

The video of the webcast will be available later on the same website.

Welcome!

Petri Kairinen
CEO, Nixu Corporation

Further information:
CEO Petri Kairinen, Nixu Corporation
Telephone: +358 40 832 1832, e-mail: petri.kairinen@nixu.com

Distribution:
Main media
www.nixu.com

Nixu in Brief:
Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of over 400 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.nixu.com

Disclaimer

Nixu Oyj published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 06:58:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NIXU OYJ
02:59aNIXU OYJ : Invitation to Nixu Corporation's news conference on H1 2020 financial..
PU
05/26NIXU OYJ : Corporation has completed the co-operation negotiations
PU
05/13NIXU OYJ : Corporation Signed a New Credit Facility of EUR 4 Million
PU
05/06NIXU OYJ : Corporation Initiates a Cost Reduction Program to Address the Impact ..
PU
04/16NIXU CORPORATION : CEO's review for Q1 2020
PU
04/14NIXU OYJ : Jaya Baloo, a recognized cybersecurity professional joins Nixu Corpor..
PU
03/24NIXU OYJ : withdraws its financial guidance for 2020
PU
03/24NIXU OYJ : Change in the Nixu Board of Directors
PU
03/13NIXU OYJ : Invitation to Nixu Corporation's Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
03/11NIXU OYJ : Gamifies Cybersecurity Awareness - Serious Training Can Be Entertaini..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51,4 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
Net income 2020 -2,09 M -2,35 M -2,35 M
Net Debt 2020 9,17 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -27,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,3 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 407
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart NIXU OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nixu Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIXU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,70 €
Last Close Price 7,60 €
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petri Kairinen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Kimmo Juha Markku Rasila Chairman
Janne Kärkkäinen Chief Financial Officer
Marko Tapani Kauppi Vice Chairman
Kati Anne Marika Hagros Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIXU OYJ-27.62%63
ACCENTURE3.21%128 578
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-13.15%103 368
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-6.74%101 275
VMWARE, INC.-1.54%64 002
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.05%62 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group