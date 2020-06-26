Nixu Oyj : Invitation to Nixu Corporation's news conference on H1 2020 financial results on Aug 13, 2020

Cybersecurity company Nixu will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2020 on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 8:30 AM EEST. The stock exchange release and the related presentation material will be available then on the company's website www.nixu.com/investors.

News conference

A news conference will be available for analysts, investors and media on the same day at 9:30 AM EEST as a webcast. The review of the H1 2020 will be presented by Nixu CEO Petri Kairinen. The event will be held in English.

The live webcast is available at https://nixu.videosync.fi/2020-q2-results.

The video of the webcast will be available later on the same website.

Welcome!

Petri Kairinen

CEO, Nixu Corporation

Further information:

CEO Petri Kairinen, Nixu Corporation

Telephone: +358 40 832 1832, e-mail: petri.kairinen@nixu.com

Distribution:

Main media

Nixu in Brief:

Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of over 400 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.nixu.com